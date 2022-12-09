ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
England, AR

KATV

Shooting incident in Jacksonville leaves one victim shot

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Jacksonville Police Department announced Monday they are working on a shooting incident that occurred on Monday. According to the police the shooting took place at the 100 block of Galloway and one victim was shot. The condition of the victim is unknown at this...
JACKSONVILLE, AR
THV11

Little Rock police investigating possible homicide

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department is asking for the public's help in getting information regarding an incident that occurred on April 23. Officers responded to the intersection of Walker and 44th Street where they found a deceased victim, who was later identified as Kerry Allen.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Victim identified in Jonesboro shooting on Sunday

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The victim in the Jonesboro shooting on Sunday has been identified, our content partner Region 8 News reported. The victim was 21-year-old Jaylon Selvy and is in stable condition. According to Public Information Specialist Sally Smith, the shooting happened at an Exxon gas station at...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

NLRPD identify deceased individual in suspicious death investigation

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Police have released the identity of the deceased woman in Friday's suspicious death. The woman has been identified as 67-year-old Susan Hall of North Little Rock. On December 9, 2022, at approximately 7:42 p.m., officers with the North Little Rock Police Department went to the...
KATV

Jacksonville police give 7 tips to keep your packages safe

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Jacksonville Police Department offers seven safety tips to help prevent your packages from getting stolen. Here are the tips that the police department wants to share:. Bring your package in as soon as possible. Install a video doorbell or security camera. Use a drop...
JACKSONVILLE, AR

