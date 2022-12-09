Read full article on original website
2 Kilos of Fentanyl Recovered During Traffic StopBronxVoiceQueens, NY
IKEA Closes Permanently - Queens Store Shutters Less Than Two Years After OpeningTy D.New York City, NY
Yankees "Working On Something Big" - What That Could BeAnthony DiMoro
The 14th Annual Reindeer Festival And Santa's Workshop In Greenwich, ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaGreenwich, CT
New Restaurants Opening in Westchester NY This MonthOut and About Westchester NYWestchester County, NY
Firefighters Respond To Tractor Trailer Rollover, Car Fire On I-287 In Purchase In Same Hour
One fire department in Westchester County faced a busy afternoon after responding to both a tractor-trailer rollover and a car fire on the same highway just minutes apart from each other. On Monday, Dec. 12 at around 1:25 p.m., firefighters responded to the ramp from Interstate 687 to Interstate 287...
State DOT Opens New Facility in Huntington
New York State officially opened its a maintenance facilty on East Jericho Turnpike Monday, shortly after the overnight sprinkling of a snow served as a reminder of the work to come. Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez and Office of General Services Commissioner Jeanette Moy cut Read More ...
longisland.com
Suffolk County Executive Bellone Unveils Final Redesign of Suffolk Transit Bus Network
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone has unveiled the final redesign plan of the Suffolk County Transit bus system. The final network plan reflects a multi-year community input process and was produced as part of the County’s ongoing Reimagine Transit Initiative, which is intended to restructure Suffolk County’s bus network in order to provide more useful, reliable service for residents.
3 Men Wanted For Stealing ATV, Motorcycle Parts In North Babylon, Police Say
Authorities are searching for three men who are wanted for stealing an ATV, motorcycle parts, and tires from a property on Long Island. The men burglarized a shed and garage on a North Babylon residential property, located on Rutledge Avenue, at about 3 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4, Suffolk County Crime Stoppers reported on Monday, Dec. 12.
Multiple stabbings, one fatal, across Hudson Valley this weekend
A double stabbing incident was reported in New Windsor on Sunday, marking at least the second stabbing incident in the Hudson Valley over the weekend.
Police: Man on skateboard slashed tires of 7 vehicles in Ronkonkoma parking lot
A cash reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.
Community gives back to Calverton woman whose home was destroyed in fire
A fire destroyed Katie Polk's trailer home in the Ramblewood Trailer Park on Saturday.
Car crashes into nail salon on Avenue Z in Sheepshead Bay
A car crashed into a nail salon on Avenue Z in Sheepshead Bay late Sunday morning.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Giant crane falls off truck at BQE entrance in Brooklyn Heights
BROOKLYN HEIGHTS — A large crane fell off a truck as it was moving up the Atlantic Avenue ramp to the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway (BQE) during the morning rush on Monday, according to Linda DeRosa, president of the Willowtown Association. Willowtown is a distinctive sub-neighborhood tucked into the southwest section...
NBC New York
Family Gets Call of a Lifetime: Cat Missing 10 Years Found Alive on Long Island
You could say Mimi is feline lucky. The cat went missing 10 years ago on Long Island and despite her family's best efforts, she's been lost to them for the past decade. The Price family searched and searched -- putting up flyers around town and contacting local veterinarians -- but eventually they gave up hope of ever seeing their beloved cat again.
Linden police: Man wanted for assaulting liquor store employees on North Wood Avenue
Linden police are looking for a man who assaulted liquor store employees on North Wood Avenue in Linden in November.
LI woman, 22, seriously injured in out-of-control Corvette crash
A 22-year-old woman was seriously injured in a Corvette crash on Long Island Sunday night, Suffolk County police said.
2 missing Hudson Valley teens found safe
Police say 16-year-old Dylan Rosa and 15-year-old Reina Rolon have both been found.
Thunderbolt 12: Tracking road conditions in White Plains
News 12's Carol Wilkinson was in Thunderbolt 12 checking out the road conditions on Mamaroneck Avenue in White Plains.
Driver killed in Parkway crash was 88-year-old who tried to drive across highway, police say
A fatal crash on the Garden State Parkway in Monmouth County Saturday morning occurred when an 88-year-old woman tried to drive from the right shoulder across three lanes of the highway and was struck by an SUV, the New Jersey State Police reported Sunday. Joan Butler of West Orange died...
pix11.com
Flatbush residents voice concerns ahead of supermarket closure: 'we're in trouble'
A grocery store chain will be closing its location in Flatbush next month, leaving residents worried that their Brooklyn neighborhood may turn into a food desert. Flatbush residents voice concerns ahead of supermarket …. A grocery store chain will be closing its location in Flatbush next month, leaving residents worried...
Massive fire consumes Ossining home
A massive fire consumed a home Sunday afternoon at 4 State Street in Ossining.
Brick Township police seek info on dogs missing or fostered from 'Crazy Rescue Ladies'
Brick Township Police are looking for anyone who fostered pets for, or surrendered pets to, the “Crazy Rescue Ladies.”
Road closes due to water main break in Edison
A water main break in Edison is under control after water shut off in the area for several hours Monday morning.
NJ nun, 88, dies in Garden State Parkway crash
ABERDEEN — An 88-year-old nun died on the Garden State Parkway Saturday morning when she tried to drive across three lanes of traffic. Joan Butler of West Orange stopped on the right shoulder of the southbound lanes around Exit 118 around 10:45 a.m., State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said. Butler then re-entered traffic but instead of merging properly, she suddenly crossed all the way over to the left lane and was hit by a Lexus NX.
