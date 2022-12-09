ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Officials release name of victim killed in Route 44 crash that injured 4 others

Officials have released the name Monday of the victim in a fatal crash on Route 44. According to police, rescuers responded just after 2:15 a.m. Wednesday to the intersection of Route 44 and Paramount Drive between Walmart and the Courtyard by Marriott Boston Raynham. Upon arrival, police officers and firefighters...
RAYNHAM, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Police investigating after 56-year-old Bristol County man killed due to afternoon highway crash

Police are investigating after a 56-year-old Bristol County man was killed in a highway crash Sunday afternoon. According to Rhode Island State Police, on Sunday, just after 4:15 p.m., Troopers from State Police Headquarters, as well as members of the Smithfield Police and Fire Departments, responded to reports of a single vehicle crash on Route 295 South in the Town of Smithfield.
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
Daily Voice

Boston Driver Went 'Rouge' When He Smashed Into NH State Trooper's Cruiser

No good deed goes unpunished for the New Hampshire trooper whose cruiser was smashed into by a Massachusetts driver while he was investigating the scene of another crash. Trooper Joshua Farmer was called to investigate a single vehicle crash on I-93 southbound near exit 14 in Cocord, NH, on Sunday Dec 11. around 6:00 p.m., New Hampshire State Police report.
BOSTON, MA
WGME

Man dies following crash in New Hampshire

HOOKSETT, New Hampshire (WGME) -- A New Hampshire man lost his life in a car crash that happened in the early hours of Sunday, according to New Hampshire State Police. The crash took place on the Exit 9, Southbound on-ramp in Hookset. Officers responded to the incident at approximately 1:08 a.m..
MANCHESTER, NH
CBS Boston

Icy conditions throughout the state lead to accidents, tough driving conditions

BOSTON - WIth the ground so cold, roads got slippery when the snow began to fall Sunday afternoon, leading to accidents throughout the area.The Mass Pike saw accidents both Eastbound and Westbound as vehicles tried to navigate the slippery roads.The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said it had about 954 pieces of equipment deployed throughout the state, and noted that road temperatures below freezing throughout the state,Meanwhile, Massachusetts State Police lowered the speed limit to 40 mph on I-19 between the New York border and Mile 55 in response to the storm.The icy conditions led to accidents along the Mass Pike...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

