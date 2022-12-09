Read full article on original website
KYTV
Doctors said vaccine fatigue could be a reason for high flu numbers
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - As flu cases rise across the Ozarks, doctors say now is the time to get the flu shot to battle the virus. Dr. David Barbe, department chair of primary care for Mercy Springfield, said across the Ozarks, they are seeing a scary trend. “There is a...
KYTV
Schools in the Ozarks discuss uptick in flu cases
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - School leaders around the region are going to war against the flu with case numbers rising. Springfield, Nixa, and Republic school districts all have had significant increases in flu cases in just the past few weeks but all said it isn’t alarming right now. The...
fourstateshomepage.com
“Eagle Reserve” receives hefty donation
JOPLIN, Mo. — $600 worth of food is now in the hands of Joplin school officials. It comes from Arvest Bank locations in Joplin, part of the company’s annual “Pay it Forward Campaign.”. The food is for the “Eagle Reserve”, a food pantry at the high school....
fourstateshomepage.com
These Joplin students are making a difference
JOPLIN, Mo. — Some local 5th graders are making a difference in their community. They’re students at Stapleton Elementary in Joplin who spearheaded a campaign to see which class could bring in the most non-perishable food items. The entire school collected close to 2,000 items, which were donated...
Missouri man leaves trail of bloody assaults; spends little time in custody
Larry Dustin Flowers, a serial assault suspect with a criminal history in three states, has rarely served any jail time, records show.
fourstateshomepage.com
Meet “Daniel Comfort Dog”
JOPLIN, Mo. — The wait is officially over and word is finally out. The legacy of two of Joplin’s greatest healers will continue. Tonight, we meet “Daniel Comfort Dog”. “It’s a joy. We have been missing having a comfort dog on a leash here at Immanuel and at our Martin Luther School,” said Jason Glaskey, Immanuel Lutheran Church Director of Christian Education.
fourstateshomepage.com
“Bearsun” returns to the Four States
MIAMI, Okla. — A giant bear that once passed through on his way from Los Angeles to New York, is back in the Four States once again. We first met “Bearsun” in September of 2021 on his way to New York City. This time, he started at...
fourstateshomepage.com
Eight local nonprofits receive donations from “First Community Church”
JOPLIN, Mo. — Call it “perfect holiday season timing” for eight local nonprofits. Officials with “First Community Church” in Joplin presented each with undisclosed amounts of money during a special reception. Its charitable trust makes this possible every year. It was founded in 1983. Those...
fourstateshomepage.com
The “Kansas City Southern” Holiday Express made a stop in Pittsburg
PITTSBURG, Kan. — A holiday tradition is back on track, once again. The train tracks, that is. The “Kansas City Southern” holiday express made a stop in Pittsburg this evening. It’s a six-car passenger train, featuring holiday designs and lights on the outside of the cars —...
koamnewsnow.com
Carthage Corporation announces newest CEO hire
CARTHAGE, Mo. - For the first time in the long history of the Carthage Economic Development Corporation, the board has hired a Chief Executive Officer. The Carthage Economic Development Corporation announced today that it has hired Jeff Meredith to serve as its first CEO. The board says Jeff is an...
fourstateshomepage.com
Give a Gift with a Heart of Gold!
Gold & Silver of Joplin is the perfect place to find that special and unique gift that just keeps on increasing in value! Eric Gerner stopped by to talk about “punchout” coins and customer appreciation day!
fourstateshomepage.com
Joplin schools selected for James River Church “Season of Giving” campaign
JOPLIN, Mo. — Christmas has come early for more than 1,800 southwest Missouri school children. As part of its annual “Season of Giving” campaign, James River Church is spreading holiday cheer gifts to kids in Springfield and Joplin. The church has done this, now, for almost 25 years.
fourstateshomepage.com
Amber Alert for missing Delaware County teen
JAY, Okla. – An Amber Alert was issued Friday evening for a missing Delaware County teen. Joie R. Hayworth, 17, of Twin Oaks, is diabetic, wears a prosthetic left leg, and hasn’t taken her medication in several days. The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office considers her an Endangered Missing...
fourstateshomepage.com
4th Annual Biker Bowl at 4th Street Bowl
JOPLIN, Mo. — A group of bikers spent their morning bowling for a good cause. Eight biker groups from the Four States made it to “Carl Richard’s 4th Street Bowl” in Joplin for the “4th Annual Biker Bowl” tournament. It’s hosted each year by...
Wheat pennies could bring you a pretty penny
Lincoln Wheat pennies are one of the most popular series of U.S. coins that coin collectors strive to build a complete set.
fourstateshomepage.com
‘Undetermined’ cause in Pennsylvania Ave house fire
JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin fire officials say they won’t be able to determine the cause of a fire that destroyed a home on Friday. Deputy chief Andy Nimmo tells us it’s because there was simply too much damage. The cause is classified as ‘undetermined’, the two-story home...
