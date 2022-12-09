ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joplin, MO

KYTV

Schools in the Ozarks discuss uptick in flu cases

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - School leaders around the region are going to war against the flu with case numbers rising. Springfield, Nixa, and Republic school districts all have had significant increases in flu cases in just the past few weeks but all said it isn’t alarming right now. The...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

“Eagle Reserve” receives hefty donation

JOPLIN, Mo. — $600 worth of food is now in the hands of Joplin school officials. It comes from Arvest Bank locations in Joplin, part of the company’s annual “Pay it Forward Campaign.”. The food is for the “Eagle Reserve”, a food pantry at the high school....
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

These Joplin students are making a difference

JOPLIN, Mo. — Some local 5th graders are making a difference in their community. They’re students at Stapleton Elementary in Joplin who spearheaded a campaign to see which class could bring in the most non-perishable food items. The entire school collected close to 2,000 items, which were donated...
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Meet “Daniel Comfort Dog”

JOPLIN, Mo. — The wait is officially over and word is finally out. The legacy of two of Joplin’s greatest healers will continue. Tonight, we meet “Daniel Comfort Dog”. “It’s a joy. We have been missing having a comfort dog on a leash here at Immanuel and at our Martin Luther School,” said Jason Glaskey, Immanuel Lutheran Church Director of Christian Education.
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

“Bearsun” returns to the Four States

MIAMI, Okla. — A giant bear that once passed through on his way from Los Angeles to New York, is back in the Four States once again. We first met “Bearsun” in September of 2021 on his way to New York City. This time, he started at...
LOS ANGELES, CA
fourstateshomepage.com

Eight local nonprofits receive donations from “First Community Church”

JOPLIN, Mo. — Call it “perfect holiday season timing” for eight local nonprofits. Officials with “First Community Church” in Joplin presented each with undisclosed amounts of money during a special reception. Its charitable trust makes this possible every year. It was founded in 1983. Those...
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

The “Kansas City Southern” Holiday Express made a stop in Pittsburg

PITTSBURG, Kan. — A holiday tradition is back on track, once again. The train tracks, that is. The “Kansas City Southern” holiday express made a stop in Pittsburg this evening. It’s a six-car passenger train, featuring holiday designs and lights on the outside of the cars —...
PITTSBURG, KS
koamnewsnow.com

Carthage Corporation announces newest CEO hire

CARTHAGE, Mo. - For the first time in the long history of the Carthage Economic Development Corporation, the board has hired a Chief Executive Officer. The Carthage Economic Development Corporation announced today that it has hired Jeff Meredith to serve as its first CEO. The board says Jeff is an...
CARTHAGE, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Give a Gift with a Heart of Gold!

Gold & Silver of Joplin is the perfect place to find that special and unique gift that just keeps on increasing in value! Eric Gerner stopped by to talk about “punchout” coins and customer appreciation day!
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Amber Alert for missing Delaware County teen

JAY, Okla. – An Amber Alert was issued Friday evening for a missing Delaware County teen. Joie R. Hayworth, 17, of Twin Oaks, is diabetic, wears a prosthetic left leg, and hasn’t taken her medication in several days. The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office considers her an Endangered Missing...
DELAWARE COUNTY, OK
fourstateshomepage.com

4th Annual Biker Bowl at 4th Street Bowl

JOPLIN, Mo. — A group of bikers spent their morning bowling for a good cause. Eight biker groups from the Four States made it to “Carl Richard’s 4th Street Bowl” in Joplin for the “4th Annual Biker Bowl” tournament. It’s hosted each year by...
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

‘Undetermined’ cause in Pennsylvania Ave house fire

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin fire officials say they won’t be able to determine the cause of a fire that destroyed a home on Friday. Deputy chief Andy Nimmo tells us it’s because there was simply too much damage. The cause is classified as ‘undetermined’, the two-story home...
JOPLIN, MO

