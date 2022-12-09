Read full article on original website
epicstream.com
The Suicide Squad's Sylvester Stallone Confirms Upcoming DCU Return
With James Gunn and Peter Safran now helming DC Studios, a lot of fans are excited to see which direction they will go for the future of the DCU and which characters will they bring back or introduce to the audience. Now, another notable DCU character has been confirmed to return to the franchise soon according to its portrayer.
hypebeast.com
Batman Revealed in New 'Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League' Trailer
Yesterday, The Game Awards celebrated the year’s top titles and ushered in a preview of the next generation of video games. New trailers, game announcements, release dates and more highlighted the exciting event. One of the night’s most special moments came courtesy of Rocksteady Studios and DC Comics. The...
The Jewish Press
Wonder Woman Gal Gadot Cancelled from the DC Universe
On Tuesday, Israeli Hollywood star Gal Gadot tweeted: “A few years ago it was announced that I was going to play Wonder Woman. I’ve been so grateful for the opportunity to play such an incredible, iconic character, and more than anything I’m grateful for YOU. The fans. Can’t wait to share her next chapter with you.” And she added lots of emojis, as befits a target audience of prepubescent girls.
Dwayne Johnson says Warner Bros. didn't want Henry Cavill back as Superman: 'We were not going to take no for an answer'
Dwayne Johnson said Warner Bros. "inexplicably" didn't want Henry Cavill to return to the cape and tights as Superman for a role in "Black Adam."
murphysmultiverse.com
Jason Momoa Might Be Done as Aquaman After ‘The Lost Kingdom’
Nothing quite like another Warner Bros. shocker to end a quiet night. The Hollywood Reporter’s latest news drop has revealed an absolute bombshell – Patty Jenkins‘ Wonder Woman 3 is not moving forward, and the DC Cinematic Universe established by Zack Snyder with 2013’s Man of Steel is likely over. If this wasn’t enough, THR also confirmed there are good odds the films released by the newly formed DC Studios over the next couple years will also be the last time fans see many of their favorite actors in their most iconic roles. This, according to the trade, would be true of even the heaviest DC hitters, including Jason Momoa as the undersea hero Arthur Curry, a.k.a. Aquaman.
Polygon
Rocksteady’s Suicide Squad game will include the late Kevin Conroy as Batman
Batman is joining the long-awaited Rocksteady supervillain game Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. Batman’s appearance in the game was announced at The Game Awards 2022, in a new trailer that also revealed that the Caped Crusader will be voiced by Batman: The Animated Series star Kevin Conroy, who died last month. The game also, finally, received a release date of May 26, 2023.
ComicBook
Warner Bros. Recently Considered Justice League Sequel With Zack Snyder's Cast
Earlier tonight a new report from The Hollywood Reporter took the world by storm with the news that Wonder Woman 3 was no longer happening due to the script not fitting in with James Gunn and Peter Safran's plans for DC Studios. The report also revealed that Jason Momoa might exit his role as Arthur Curry / Aquaman after Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and become Lobo in the new universe. Also hidden inside the news was that Warner Bros. Pictures co-CEO's Micheal De Luca and Pamela Abdy once wanted to do another Justice League film with actors Zack Snyder cast. This no longer seems to be the plan with Gunn and Safran taking over the studio.
A Batman Beyond movie starring Michael Keaton has reportedly been canceled by DC
This new Batman movie is Beyond saving
Robert Pattinson's First Movie Following The Batman Drops First Look And Release Date
Robert Pattinson is teaming up with Parasite director Bong Joon-ho, so mark your calendars.
buzzfeednews.com
Jennifer Lawrence Has Broken Her Silence After Being Absolutely Destroyed Online For Saying She Was The First Woman To Lead An Action Movie In 2012’s “The Hunger Games”
Jennifer Lawrence has spoken out to clarify her comments about women-led action movies. On Wednesday, Variety published a sitdown conversation between Jennifer and Viola Davis for its Actors on Actors series. During the 45-minute conversation, the two Academy Awards winners reflected on their careers, at one point delving into Jennifer’s...
dexerto.com
Wonder Woman 3 axed as James Gunn shakes up DCEU
Wonder Woman 3 with Gal Gadot has been cancelled at Warner Bros, with James Gunn and Peter Safran’s stewardship of DC Studios about to hit a major turning point, according to a new report. While the Marvel Cinematic Universe has seen its troubles in Phase Four, Kevin Feige has...
hypebeast.com
DC Comics and James Gunn Hints at Potential End of the Snyderverse, "We Are Not Going To Make Every Single Person Happy"
DC Comics fans are in for a massive shakeup after James Gunn and Peter Safran have taken over as the new leadership at Warner Bros. for DC content. Earlier, reports of DC and Warner Bros. canceling Patty Jenkins‘ Wonder Woman 3 were confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter. The publication has also indicated that Gunn and Safran are in the final stages of preparing to reveal their multiyear plans for DC to Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav. The plan, which is currently still in flux, is slated to serve as a blueprint for how DC should be moving forward, while also introducing a new vision for the franchise.
Collider
Margot Robbie Wants to Put Harley Quinn & Poison Ivy's Romance on the Big Screen
Fresh from the news that Margot Robbie is ready to return to her signature role as Harley Quinn in the DC Extended Universe movies, the Australian actress has now spoken publicly for the first time, following the news that her director on The Suicide Squad — James Gunn — had been tapped to take over as co-chair and co-CEO of DC Studios, alongside Peter Safran.
DC shuts the door on Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman 3 despite Gal Gadot tweet about ‘next chapter’
DC has reportedly shut down Patty Jenkins’ proposal for Wonder Woman 3 just a day after star Gal Gadot told fans she was excited for the heroine’s “next chapter”.“I’ve been so grateful for the opportunity to play such an incredible, iconic character and more than anything I’m grateful for YOU. The fans. Can’t wait to share her next chapter with you,” Gadot tweeted Tuesday (6 December) alongside a photo of herself as Wonder Woman.However, The Hollywood Reporter reported Wednesday that a treatment (meaning a summary in film speak) submitted for a third instalment “did not fit in with the...
Would Batgirl Directors Work With DC Again After Their Movie Got Canceled? They Have One Request
Batgirl ended up being scrapped earlier this year, and directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah have shared their request for if they work on another DC movie.
James Gunn Says DC Plan Will “Build Upon What Has Worked” and “Rectify What Has Not”
James Gunn has responded to a story published in The Hollywood Reporter addressing the future of DC Studios ahead of a presentation next week in which he and partner Peter Safran will share their vision with Warner Bros. Discovery boss David Zaslav. “So. As for the story yesterday in the Hollywood Reporter, some of it is true, some of it is half-true, some of it is not true, & some of it we haven’t decided yet whether it’s true or not,” Gunn wrote on Twitter on Thursday. “Although this first month at DC has been fruitful, building the next ten years...
Patty Jenkins' Wonder Woman 3 scrapped by new Peter Safran-James Gunn DC Administration
In one of their first big moves as new DC heads, James Gunn and Peter Safran have scrapped plans for Patty Jenkins' Wonder Woman 3, according to Deadline. Sources tell the outlet that Jenkins -- who directed and co-wrote the previous two movies, released in 2017 and 2020 starring Gal Gadot -- recently submitted her treatment, which the bosses found "unsuitable" at this time.
