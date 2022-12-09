Crime Boss: Rockay City announced at The Game Awards, stars Chuck Norris

The co-op FPS featured a star-studded cast

The Game Awards revealed plenty of new and exciting games Thursday evening, but the most surprising announcement of the show might have been Crime Boss: Rockay City from 505 Games and InGame Studios.

Crime Boss is a new first-person shooter where players assume the role of Travis Baker (played by Goodfellas ' Michael Madsen), a renowned criminal in the underworld of 1990s-era Florida. The single-player campaign will see Baker recruit crew members and take on other crime lords in order to become, as the name of the game suggests, the crime boss.

Along with the single-player campaign, Crime Boss will feature a full PVE co-op experience where up to four players can engage in turf wars, heists, and organized hits. Completing missions in the co-op offerings will slowly claim the city for your group, until you and your crew are the last ones standing.

The game was first teased via Twitter last week, when a brief video was tweeted on the official 505 Games account. Madsen can be seen walking into an office, asking for The Game Awards host Geoff Keighley, and presenting a wallet he found in the parking lot. The wallet in the video contained a QR code to a secret website showing a section of Rockay City.

Madsen isn't the only Hollywood-caliber name joining the cast of Crime Boss, as the trailer also revealed Chuck Norris as the town sheriff, Danny Trejo, Danny Glover, Damion Poitier, Kim Basinger, Michael Rooker, and Vanilla Ice. Each character will factor into the single-player story in some way, though those specifics have yet to be revealed.

"The sheer volume of talent involved both in front of camera, and behind the development of Crime Boss is hugely exciting for 505 to be part of,” Neil Ralley, president of 505 Games, said in the official press release. "We’re thrilled to bring this truly exceptional organized crime game to gamers globally.”

This is not the first time Michael Madsen has appeared in a major video game role, with his most famous being Toni Cipriani in Grand Theft Auto III. He has also appeared in the first Yakuza game, Dishonored, The Walking Dead: The Telltale Games Series Season Two, and True Crime: Streets Of LA.

Crime Boss: Rockay City will launch exclusively on the Epic Games Store on March 28, 2023, with pre-orders available now for 40% off the original price until December 10. Console versions are planned for later in 2023, though no official date was given.