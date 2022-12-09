Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Brendan Fraser: My son helped me connect with my obese character in ‘The Whale’
Brendan Fraser revealed that his son helped him connect with his morbidly obese character in his newest film, “The Whale.” Fraser plays a 600-pound English teacher named Charlie who struggles to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter, played by “Stranger Things” star Sadie Sink. The actor, 53, reflected on living with his eldest son Griffin, 20, as he discussed the role. “He just turned 20. He’s a big kid, he’s 6-foot-5. He’s got big hands and feet, a big body. I understand intimately what it is to be close to a person who lives with obesity,” Fraser told Interview magazine. Griffin is the...
ComicBook
Babylon Stars Reveal the Classic Films and Performances That Inspired Them (Exclusive)
Babylon is the latest film from Damien Chazelle who is best known for helming Whiplash, La La Land, and First Man. The upcoming movie has a star-studded cast that includes Margot Robbie, Diego Calva, Jovan Adepo, and Li Jun Li. The film traces the rise and fall of multiple characters during an era of unbridled decadence and depravity in early Hollywood. While the actors are all playing fictional characters, many are based on actual stars from that time. Recently, ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with the aforementioned stars, and they revealed which iconic actors inspired their roles and which classic films they researched before making the movie.
Hallmark Stars Who Make The Most Money
The Hallmark Channel may be best known for its low-budget Christmas movies, yet its biggest stars certainly aren't struggling to make ends meet. Once actors start working with Hallmark they tend to put down some roots and stay for a while — with some having starred in over two dozen productions. After all, the network offers consistency as well as opportunities for its actors to venture into executive producing and writing. It makes sense that the stars who make the most money tend to be well acquainted with the network.
Raven-Symoné and LeVar Burton Urge ‘Thought-Provoking’ Children’s Shows at Variety’s Family Entertainment Awards: ‘They Can Handle It’
“Raven’s Home” star Raven-Symoné, “Reading Rainbow” host LeVar Burton and the creators of “Cobra Kai” were among a star-studded list of honorees at Variety’s first-ever Family Entertainment Awards, presented by Kidoodle. Both Raven-Symoné and Burton received the storytelling visionary award for their respective long-time contributions to kids’ programming, and their acceptance speeches were tethered by an emphasis on the continued need for children’s content that stimulates thoughtful conversation. “Kids are the smartest people I know,” Raven-Symoné told audience members last night at The West Hollywood Edition. “The family space and the kids’ space is worthy of bold, thought-provoking content. They can...
Elle
Ben Affleck Says He'd 'Probably Still Be Drinking' If He Was Still Married To Jennifer Garner
Ben Affleck is opening up about his marriage to his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. On Monday, the Last Duel actor appeared on The Howard Stern Show, where he candidly spoke about his struggles with alcohol while married and his attempt to stay with Garner for their kids. The couple, who married...
Amazon's ‘The Boys’ Stars Return In Grisly First Teaser For ‘Gen V’ Spinoff
The R-rated superhero spinoff trailer teased guest appearances from Jessie T. Usher, Colby Minifie and P.J. Byrne.
‘George and Tammy’: George Jones, Tammy Wynette Series Premiere Hauls In Major Viewership
The new series based on the relationship between George Jones and Tammy Wynette had the highest-ever ratings for a Showtime network debut. George & Tammy, starring Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon, was watched by 3.3 million people on Sunday, Deadline reports. The new show premiered across Showtime, Paramount Network, and CMT. The music drama was initially created for Spectrum Originals, with a second chance to air on Paramount Network and Paramount+. However, after Spectrum decided to discontinue airing the original series, Showtime picked up the show.
‘The Pale Blue Eye': Christian Bale Investigates a Series of Cult-Related Murders in Chilling New Trailer (Video)
Christian Bale plays an 1830s detective tasked with solving a series of grisly, possibly cult-related murders in Netflix’s ice-cold thriller, “The Pale Blue Eye.” Watch the first trailer above. Scott Cooper’s film, which the streamer acquired last year in a $55 million deal, takes place at West...
Wednesday Boss Says Fred Armisen Shaved His Head to Play Uncle Fester (And He's Only in One Episode)
With monsters, murder and mayhem rampant at Nevermore Academy, it was only fitting that Wednesday‘s titular character would receive a visit from her kooky Uncle Fester (played by Fred Armisen). The electricity-wielding elder dropped by in Episode 7 to check up on his niece and lay low for a few days before his next “job” in Boston. According to Miles Millar, who serves as showrunner alongside Al Gough, there was only one actor in mind for the oddball role. “What’s great about working with someone like Tim Burton is that you get your first choice,” Millar tells TVLine. “We always wanted Fred...
A.V. Club
Brendan Fraser & co. on the "embarrassment of riches" in The Whale's cast
Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale is a character study examining the life of a man desperate to connect with the few people in his life. Charlie (Brendan Fraser), affected by obesity, has mostly isolated himself from the world and never leaves his apartment. His only visitors are his best friend and caretaker, Liz (Hong Chau), and a religious missionary (Ty Simpkins) who’s trying to convert him. Knowing he may not have much time to live, he desperately tries to reconnect with his teenage daughter, Ellie (Sadie Sink), whose mother Mary (Samantha Morton) has kept away from him since their divorce.
Gephardt Daily
Cher’s mom, actress and singer Georgia Holt, dead at 96
Dec. 11 (UPI) — Oscar-winning actress and singer Cher has announced on social media that her mother, entertainer Georgia Holt, has died at the age of 96. “Mom is gone,” the 76-year-old Cher tweeted Saturday. Deadline.com confirmed Holt’s death, but did not report the cause. Variety said...
The Boys Is Bringing Another Supernatural Vet Into The Mix For Season 4 Following Jensen Ackles' Celebrated Run
Following Jensen Ackles' run as Soldier Boy, The Boys is adding another Supernatural vet for Season 4 of the superhero drama.
The ‘Godfather Of Harlem’ Refuses To Be Caged In Season 3 Trailer
Godfather Of Harlem has released the official trailer for the highly-anticipated third season. Based on a true story, Forest Whitaker stars as infamous crime boss Bumpy Johnson who works to regain control of his 1960’s neighborhood that he found in shambles after he returned from an 11-year prison bid. The acclaimed drama is set to return on Jan. 15, 2023, on the newly branded MGM+, formerly known as Epix.More from VIBE.com5 Things We Learned After Watching The ‘BMF’ Season 2 TrailerKeke Palmer Shares "Life-Changing" Sex Advice From Whoopi GoldbergWhoopi Goldberg, Cedric The Entertainer To Star In Mario Van Peebles Western, 'Outlaws' Godfather...
‘The Whale’ star Brendan Fraser on his acclaimed comeback role: ‘I didn’t want to take the obvious choice’ [Exclusive Video Interview]
Brendan Fraser, whose performance in “The Whale” has left audiences around the world in tears so far this year, has said that being cast in the drama by Darren Aronofsky was maybe a matter of perfect timing. “[Darren] said he wanted an actor to reintroduce,” Fraser said in an interview over the summer. “And I wanted to be reintroduced.” Speaking now, however, with “The Whale” on the doorstep of its release, Fraser tells Gold Derby in an exclusive video interview that his interest in the role was about so much more than just a comeback story. SEERay Richmond: ‘The Whale’ hits incredibly...
Gephardt Daily
Handyman sues ‘Jackass’ star Johnny Knoxville for emotional distress after prank
Dec. 11 (UPI) — A handyman has filed a lawsuit against Johnny Knoxville, the star of the hit prank film and TV franchise “Jackass,” for emotional distress. The lawsuit, which was obtained by Variety and TMZ, was filed in the Long Beach Superior Court on Friday and alleged that the handyman, Khalil Khan, was “traumatized” after being subject to an elaborate prank.
Who Said That? The Voice Actors Quiz
Image: L-R: Voice actors Nancy Cartwright, Hank Azaria and Dan Castellaneta; creator Matt Groening, writer Al Jean and voice actor Yeardley Smith (Photo by M. Tran/FilmMagic).
‘Mrs. America’ Creator Dahvi Waller Signs Overall Deal With Lionsgate Television Group
Dahvi Waller, the creator of the historical drama Mrs. America, has signed a multi-year overall television deal with Lionsgate Television Group. As part of the deal, Waller will develop premium scripted series under her newly formed Federal Engineering banner. Irene Marquette has been tapped to serve as Waller’s Head of Development. Waller served as an executive producer and showrunner for her FX on Hulu series Mrs. America. Previously, she was a writer and producer on Mad Men, and co-executive producer on AMC’s Halt and Catch Fire. Related Story ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ Creator Tim Federle Extends Overall Deal With Disney Related Story 'Minx' Creator Ellen Rapoport...
TV Fanatic
Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches Trailer: Alexandra Daddario Headlines Supernatural Drama
AMC released a new trailer for its forthcoming series Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches. As previously reported, the new drama series will premiere Sunday, January 8, on AMC+ and AMC. Based on Rice’s best-selling trilogy, Lives of the Mayfair Witches, the 8-episode series focuses on an intuitive young neurosurgeon, Rowan (Alexandra...
Barry Pepper, Sam Neill to Star in Mob Thriller ‘Bring Him to Me’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Barry Pepper takes the lead in feature film “Bring Him to Me,” which is now shooting in Queensland, Australia, under director Luke Sparke (“Occupation Rainfall”). The picture is a mob thriller written by Tom Evans and which also stars Sam Neill and Rachel Griffiths. Under orders from a ruthless crime boss, a getaway driver must battle his conscience and drive a young and unsuspecting passenger to an uncertain fate. Evans’ script was inspired by the traumatic scene in Martin Scorsese’s “Casino” in which Nicky Santoro (portrayed by Joe Pesci) unwittingly turns up for a meeting in a cornfield and things go...
Polygon
The best movies new to streaming on Netflix, HBO Max, Prime Video, and Hulu (December 2022)
The final month of the year is finally upon us, and with it comes a bountiful crop of new movies available on streaming to tide us over through winter. We’ve highlighted the best of the best new movies on Netflix, HBO Max, Prime Video, Hulu, and other streaming platforms in December 2022. Our list includes Bullet Train, the outrageous new action comedy from John Wick co-director David Leitch and starring Brad Pitt, 2004’s The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou starring Bill Murray, a tender 2019 bromance about two men and a cow, and a neo-noir thriller and a classic revisionist Western drama to spice things up. If there’s a particular mood you’re looking for, we’ve got a movie for you.
