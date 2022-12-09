Read full article on original website
WATCH: Fran McCaffery meets with the media following Iowa's 78-75 loss to Wisconsin
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery met with the media on Sunday night following Iowa's 78-75 loss to Wisconsin. You can watch the entire press conference in the embedded video above. Iowa is now 7-3 on the season and will play in two buy games at Carver-Hawkeye Arena before playing another...
What to like and what not to like from Iowa's 78-75 loss to Wisconsin
Iowa basketball picked up its second loss in three games on Sunday as the Hawkeyes fell to Wisconsin, 78-75, in Iowa City in the Big Ten season opener for Fran McCaffery's bunch. The Hawkeyes are now 7-3 on the season and are 0-1 in Big Ten play. Here is what...
Iowa flips Cedar Rapids Xavier DB Aidan McDermott from South Dakota State, will walk-on with the Hawkeyes
News: Cedar Rapids Xavier 2023 athlete Aidan McDermott announced his commitment to the Iowa Hawkeyes on Sunday as a preferred walk-on. McDermott was committed to South Dakota State on scholarship and also had an offer from Northern Iowa, but McDermott decided he wanted to be a Hawkeye. Iowa sees McDermott...
Overtime: "Team Drama" Does it Again
IOWA CITY, Iowa. -- Stop us if you've heard this before...Wisconsin played another game right down to the wire. In their seventh consecutive game decided by five points or less, the Badgers (8-2, 2-0) took down Iowa (7-2, 0-1) 78-75 in overtime on Sunday, winning their second-straight game in the series.
saturdaytradition.com
Keagan Johnson, former Iowa WR, announces Power 5 transfer destination
A former Iowa WR has announced who his next team will be. Keagan Johnson took to Twitter Sunday afternoon to announce his decision to transfer to Kansas State. Johnson was a 4-star recruit out of Bellevue, Nebraska in the class of 2021. Johnson was the 3rd-best prospect in Nebraska and had offers from Iowa State and Kansas State, among others.
saturdaytradition.com
Iowa football announces team awards following 2022 season
Iowa football is heading to a bowl game after finishing the regular season at 7-5. The team announced some team awards for multiple players on Sunday per The Athletic’s Scott Dochterman. Jack Campbell and Sam LaPorta are now officially team captains as well as team MVP’s. Campbell has 115...
Fran McCaffery Had a Hilarious Silent Freakout After Getting T'd Up Against Wisconsin
VIDEO: Fran McCaffery freakout against referees versus Wisconsin.
Three Keys and a Pick: Wisconsin vs. Iowa
Iowa and Wisconsin will go head to head in a December Big Ten matchup in Iowa City inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday. Both teams are 7-2 on the young season. This is Iowa's Big Ten opener, while the Badgers started off the conference season earlier this week with a home win over No. 13 Maryland.
Iowa Basketball: How to watch, listen or stream Hawkeyes versus Wisconsin
Iowa is fresh off a huge in-state victory over the Cyclones and are hoping to keep the momentum going on Sunday when they host Wisconsin. The Badgers are 7-2 and have lost both games by a combined four points. Iowa star Kris Murray's status is unknown heading into Sunday, so it'll be interesting to see if the Hawkeyes can continue to ride the momentum they generated on Thursday. The game will begin at 5:30 ct.
Sioux City Journal
Hawkeye Gameday: Wisconsin at Iowa
RADIO: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM) * Kris Murray will miss his second straight start for Iowa. During a Saturday video conference, coach Fran McCaffery said there is no change in Murray’s status and his lower body injury will keep him out for the Hawkeyes’ Big Ten opener. Murray, who averages 19.4 points and 10.1 rebounds, watched Thursday with a walking boot on his left foot.
hawkeyesports.com
Ayala Wins 125 Title at UNI Open
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa – — Drake Ayala won the 125-pound bracket to highlight the University of Iowa wrestling team’s day on Saturday at the UNI Open at the UNI-Dome. The Hawkeyes had four wrestlers post top three finishes in the tournament. Ayala, who was making his season...
Raccoons Poised To Take Over The State of Iowa
I grew up on a farm in rural Jones County. Seeing wildlife was a daily occurrence. Cats, dogs, cattle, mice, deer, heck even the occasional coyote. But it took me living in the city to see as many raccoons as I have. Sure I saw a few growing up on the farm, but it was usually around sweet corn season and they were looking for an easy meal. It turns out the easier meal is my trash can in Marion. Yes, the raccoon population in Iowa is surging and one reason is less trapping.
nsjonline.com
Iowa caucuses lose place at head of the line in Democrats’ reshuffling
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Hy-Vee Hall ballroom in Des Moines erupted in cheers in 2008 when the youthful Illinois senator hinted at the improbable possibility of the feat ahead: “Our time for change has come!”. That Iowa, an overwhelmingly white state, would propel Barack Obama’s rise to...
How Mike Rowe Gave Eastern Iowa Hope in The Face of Disaster
"You and your neighbors have been on my mind". Those were the words of national TV host Mike Rowe two years ago in the aftermath of the devastating derecho. National attention being placed on our situation took a few days longer than some would have liked, while others will agree with the moral of this story right away. Iowans can do it ourselves.
4 Great Pizza Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Roberto Valdivia on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Plea deal reached in Iowa high school wrestler’s assault case
STORY COUNTY, Iowa — An Iowa high school wrestling champion originally charged with a felony as an adult for allegedly violating a victim with an object has reached a plea deal in the case. Seventeen-year-old Kade Blume was charged with Assault-Penetration on November 5. A news release from the Story County Sheriff’s Office said in early 2022 […]
Kum and Go Closing All but One of Its Urban Walk-Up Convenience Stores
(Des Moines) Kum and Go is closing all but one of its urban walk-up stores. The store in Denver, Colorado, will close today and the stores in Omaha and Ames will close the following Monday, December 19th. The remaining gasoline-free convenience store will remain open in Downtown Des Moines. This marks a reversal in a trend to sell high-quality household and food items over fuel in convenience stores. The first walk-up store opened in Des Moines in May 2020.
KIMT
Store closure leaves only 2 Ben Franklins in Iowa
WINTERSET, Iowa (AP) — Life at the corner of John Wayne Drive and West Court Avenue will change for the first time in 83 years when the owners of Winterset’s Ben Franklin variety store retire five days before Christmas. The store opened there in 1939. Winterset High School...
Here’s why this Iowa parent supports educational savings accounts for private schools
We’re nearly three years past the start of the COVID pandemic and life is returning to pre-pandemic times, except for one area — education. Parents got an unprecedented opportunity for an up-close view into the education their children were being provided. Awareness brought about an increased demand from parents for more educational options for their […] The post Here’s why this Iowa parent supports educational savings accounts for private schools appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Why Is This Cedar Rapids Home Being Sold For $2.5 Million?
I don't claim to be some sort of real estate expert, but I do pride myself on being able to spot something that doesn't seem quite right. Interest rates are climbing making it more and more expensive to own a home. But a house that is under 1300 square feet selling for $2.5 million? What's going on?
247Sports
