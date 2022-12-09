Read full article on original website
Ravens' Tyler Huntley Exits Vs. Steelers Due to Concussion
Ravens’ Tyler Huntley exits vs. Steelers due to concussion originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Baltimore Ravens were already without Lamar Jackson for Sunday’s game against the rival Pittsburgh Steelers, and now they are onto their QB3. Tyler Huntley got the starting nod in place of Jackson...
49ers' Deebo Samuel Has MCL, Ankle Sprain; Regular-Season Return Expected
Deebo has MCL, ankle sprain; regular-season return expected originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The MRI examination came back with news about as good as could have been expected for 49ers All-Pro wide receiver Deebo Samuel. Samuel sustained sprains to his left knee and ankle, but he's expected to return...
Jets' Mike White Taken to Hospital After Punishing Game Vs. Bills
Jets’ Mike White taken to hospital after punishing game vs. Bills originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Mike White’s toughness was on full display in Buffalo on Sunday. The New York Jets quarterback took a number of brutal hits in his team’s 20-12 loss to the Bills. He...
Deebo Samuel Carted Off With Ankle Injury During 49ers-Buccaneers Game
Emotional Deebo sustains left ankle injury, carted off field originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Deebo Samuel sustained an ankle injury during the 49ers' game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at Levi's Stadium, and was taken on a cart to the locker room. The 49ers initially said Samuel...
Kenny Pickett Ruled Out Vs. Ravens After Entering Concussion Protocol
Kenny Pickett ruled out vs. Ravens after entering concussion protocol originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett exited Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens and was later ruled out after entering concussion protocol. Pickett appeared to be injured following a sack from Ravens linebacker Roquan...
Jackson State players get honest about Deion Sanders
Ever since Deion Sanders left Jackson State to take the head coach job with the Colorado Buffaloes, there’s been no shortage of opinions on how he handled it. But what do his former players at JSU think about him? Zion Olojede of Complex Sports spoke with a few of Sander’s former players at Jackson State and Read more... The post Jackson State players get honest about Deion Sanders appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Dolphins Could Face Buffalo Snowstorm After Using Heaters in LA
Frozen Fins: Miami could face Buffalo snow after cold trip to LA originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The winter can be tough for people who aren’t used to it. Count the Miami Dolphins as part of that group. In their loss on Sunday Night Football to the Los...
