ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville, December 10 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
High School Soccer PRO
 4 days ago

The Christ's Church Academy High School soccer team will have a game with The Bolles School on December 09, 2022, 16:20:00.

Christ's Church Academy High School
The Bolles School
December 09, 2022
16:20:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
High School Soccer PRO

St. Augustine, December 13 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Matanzas High School soccer team will have a game with St Augustine High School on December 13, 2022, 14:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
PALM COAST, FL
WCJB

Hawthorne welcomes home state champions

HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - After two consecutive losses in the state championship, the Hawthorne Hornets finally crossed over into the promised land and brought home the school’s first ever state championship. More than a hundred fans came out to Hawthorne High School to welcome home their state champions. It’s...
HAWTHORNE, FL
First Coast News

When is the first freeze on average for Jacksonville, Florida?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — According to the National Weather Service December 12th is on average the first freeze for Jacksonville, Florida. Of course this is on average with the earliest being November 3rd and just last year not arriving until January 18th. Our first frost on average has been pushed...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WCJB

Hawthorne claims first state football title in program history, beats Northview for 1A-Rural crown, 13-2

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Hawthorne Hornets busted out the Swat Team on Saturday to become state champions for the first time. Hawthorne utilized its strengths: A punishing rushing attack and a bone-crushing defense to knock off previously undefeated Northview, 13-2 to earn the Class 1A-Rural state title at Gene Cox Stadium in Tallahassee. The Hornets completed a perfect season at 12-0 and got it done after two straight losses in state finals.
HAWTHORNE, FL
widerightnattylite.com

Twister Sisters Before the Storm: Jacksonville

Iowa State never found a rhythm on the offensive end and Iowa took advantage of it. Hawkeyes outscored the Clones 47-29 in the second half after ISU led at the break. Sad game and in the words of Forrest Gump, that’s all I have to say about that. About...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
uncwsports.com

Seahawks Thump Dolphins For Seventh Straight

WILMINGTON, North Carolina – UNCW put its foot on the gas pedal early and never let up to blitz visiting Jacksonville, 81-53, in a non-conference men's basketball game early Saturday at Trask Coliseum. The Seahawks, 8-3, won their seventh in a row to improve to 4-0 at home and...
WILMINGTON, NC
High School Soccer PRO

High School Soccer PRO

Mountain View, CA
7K+
Followers
16K+
Post
659K+
Views
ABOUT

High school soccer game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy