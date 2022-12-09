Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular family-owned restaurant opening new location in New YorkKristen WaltersSchenectady, NY
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Soul Food in all of New York StateTravel MavenSaratoga Springs, NY
Downtown Albany shops to offer lots of hot chocolate on Dec. 3Raj GuleriaAlbany, NY
Longtime Watervliet residents have donated a Christmas tree to City Hall.Raj GuleriaWatervliet, NY
This Middle of Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best Steak in all of New YorkTravel MavenDuanesburg, NY
Related
Police arrest wrong-way driver on I-87 in Wilton
A Nassau woman was arrested on Sunday after allegedly driving the wrong way on I-87 in Wilton. Ellissa Carmin, 30, faces a slew of charges.
Catskill drunk driver arrested after one car rollover
Saugerties police arrested Jamie S. Affronti, 62 on December 11. Affronti was allegedly involved in a one car rollover.
Granville duo arrested after altercation investigation
Two arrests have been made after an investigation into a Granville altercation. Brian Valastro, 33, and Kimberly Baptie, 29, both of Granville, each face multiple charges.
Police: Glens Falls man hides pound of weed in car
A Glens Falls man was behind the wheel on Friday, police said, when a traffic stop in Brighton turned up over a pound of weed.
Can You Help Saratoga Co Sheriff’s? Woman Pulled from SUV & Assaulted
A scary incident occurred on a farm road in Halfmoon on Friday night (December 9th). The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office is hoping someone witnessed it or knows something about the altercation and can help identify a suspect. What Happened?. At 5:20 pm on Friday night, December 9th, the Saratoga County...
WRGB
Plow truck driver killed following crash in Coxsackie
COXSACKIE, NY (WRGB) — A Catskill man has died after a fatal crash while plowing a parking lot. According to the Greene County Sheriff's Office, 50-year-old Lamont B. Jackson was plowing the parking lot at Essendant Distribution Center on 9W in Coxsackie at around midnight. Investigators say Jackson's plow...
Police investigating fatal Greene County plow accident
The Greene County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating a fatal plow accident that occurred around midnight on Monday in Coxsackie. Lamont Jackson, 50, was pronounced dead at the scene.
WNYT
Police investigating Halfmoon assault
The Saratoga County sheriff’s office is looking for anyone who might have information about an assault that happened Friday in Halfmoon. Deputies tell us that a woman was driving on lower Newton Road, just west of Button Road when she was flagged down by a pedestrian. They say that...
Lake Luzerne teen arrested for alleged grand larceny
A 19-year-old from Lake Luzerne was arrested after allegedly taking a debit card without permission and purchasing over $1,500 worth of merchandise. Michael Riley is charged with fourth-degree grand larceny.
WNYT
Albany man faces drug, weapons charges
An Albany man is facing felony drug and weapons charges. Marshal Ayers was found Saturday evening with an illegal gun – stolen from North Carolina – says the Albany County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators say they also found four grams of MDMA, and that Ayers already has multiple...
WNYT
Police investigate after pedestrian struck by car
Police say that a pedestrian was severely injured after being hit by a car Monday afternoon near Colonie Center Mall. We’re told the pedestrian was transported to Albany Medical Center in serious condition. Police say the pedestrian stepped out into traffic and was then struck by the vehicle. There...
WRGB
Man accused of breaking into Stewart's, stealing cigarettes and scratch-off tickets
HAGAMAN, NY (WRGB) — The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office have made an arrest after deputies responded to a report of a burglary in progress in the Village of Hagaman. According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the Stewart’s Shop located on South Pawling Street at around 2:30 AM on December 11th.
NEWS10 ABC
North Adams man charged with attempted enticement of minor
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Friday, a North Adams man was arrested and charged with attempted coercion and enticement of a minor, as well as attempting to send obscene material to a minor. James Macko, 23, faces a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison. The criminal complaint against...
Teen arrested after crashing into a home in Coeymans
Albany County Sheriff reports the arrest of Sean P. Campbell Jr. on December 10. Campbell Jr was allegedly driving drunk when he crashed into a residence.
WNYT
Police investigate shots fired in Albany
Albany police responded to a shots fired call Saturday night in the city. It happened in the area of Madison and Ontario. The street was closed during the investigation, but the scene has been cleared and the road re-opened. Police tell us that no one was hurt.
Hudson Police investigating shots fired incident
The Hudson City Police are currently investigating a shooting that occurred in the area of 200 and 300 blocks of Warren Street in Hudson. The incident happened in the early morning hours on Saturday.
WRGB
Coeymans man accused of attempting to strangle woman, taking baby
COEYMANS, NY (WRGB) — Albany County Sheriff Craig D. Apple, Sr. reports the arrest of a Coeymans man on charges stemming from a domestic incident. At approximately 3:45 p.m., Saturday, Albany County Sheriff’s Officers responded to a residence in Oakbrook Manor in the Village of Ravena for a report of a domestic dispute involving a mother, father and two young children.
WRGB
Coeymans man charged after reportedly crashing into house, BAC nearly 3 times the limit
COEYMANS, NY (WRGB) — A Coeymans man faces both felony and misdemeanor charges, after reportedly crashing a vehicle into a residence in the town. On Saturday, December 10, 2022, at approximately 8:08 a.m., Albany County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a personal injury auto accident at the Rolling Hills Mobile Home Park. Responders located a Nissan 350Z with extensive damage that had struck a residence, causing injuries to two passengers in the vehicle.
New York State Police warns of holiday phone scam
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It may be the season of giving, but New York State Police is warning Western New York residents of a phone scam looking to take advantage of that holiday generosity. State Police is reminding everyone that they do not solicit donations from citizens, saying they have received several calls and complaints […]
Ballston Spa duo accused of animal abuse
The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office received a complaint from the Saratoga County Animal Shelter on December 3, of a yellow Labrador retriever that had been turned into them under suspicious circumstances, according to a press release.
Comments / 0