Pedestrian injured after Lexington train accident
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police and fire crews are investigating a crash involving a train. The incident occurred at the West Loudon Avenue and Setzer Way intersection just before 5:00 p.m., Monday. Fire officials say they were dispatched to the scene for a train versus pedestrian. One person was...
Man stabbed overnight on Versailles Road
Man recovering after Lexington stabbing
Lexington reaches 43 murders in 2022, 17 remain unsolved
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington shattered its homicide record in September, but the number of murders continues to increase. Lexington police say 19-year-old Elaina Mammen was shot and killed in the 3400 block of Colonnade Drive Saturday morning, becoming the 43rd murder this year. One Lexington Director, Devine Carama says it’s devastating to lose such a young life, and it’s part of a disturbing trend he’s seeing in the city regarding violence against women.
Man taken to hospital after being stabbed on Versailles Road
Tragic shooting in Lexington, leaves family mourning
An early morning shooting this past Saturday in Lexington tragically left 19 year old Elaina Mammen dead from multiple gunshot wounds. Just before 6 a.m., Lexington Police officers responded to a shots fired in the Colonnade Drive near southern Lexington, where they found Mammen in a vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene, and later identified by the Fayette County Coroner. Lexington authorities say the suspect fled the scene before Police arrived.
19-year-old dead in Lexington shooting, no arrest made
4 arrested in connection with robbery, kidnapping investigation in Graves Co.
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Four people were arrested in connection with a robbery and kidnapping investigation in western Kentucky. Montez Elmore, 21, of Lexington, was arrested on six counts of complicity to commit robbery in the first degree and 15 counts of complicity to commit kidnapping. Jonte Hensley, 24,...
Name of man dead after Lexington shooting released
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The name of the man who was found dead after a shooting in Lexington has been released. The coroner has identified the man as 26-year-old Ethan Boler Hatfield. Police were called to a home on McAtee Lane around 11:40 p.m. Thursday night. Officers say they found...
Firefighters investigating cause of overnight fire in Powell County
POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/WKYT) - Firefighters are working to find out what caused a fire that destroyed a home in Powell County. Dispatchers say the fire happened at a trailer on Echo Hollow Road Wednesday night. They say everyone inside made it out safely. All area fire departments responded to...
Man dead, woman injured in Lexington shooting
The Lexington Police Department said they were called t the 4900 block of McAtee Lane around 11:40 Thursday night. The Lexington Police Department said they were called t the 4900 block of McAtee Lane around 11:40 Thursday night. Dec. 9: Dropping used car prices, bomb dogs, and …. Here are...
Lexington’s “Shop with a Cop” holiday event returns
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s every kid’s dream to fill a cart up with any toys that they want, and 227 Fayette County kids got to do just that with the help of Lexington police officers. “It is a great experience, not just for the children and of...
WATCH | Frankfort man arrested after gunshots heard outside apartment
WATCH | Salvation Army in Lexington raises money to buy Angel Tree gifts for children. WATCH | Salvation Army in Lexington raises money to buy Angel Tree gifts for children. FULL INTERVIEW | Amber Philpott sits down with Beshears. Updated: 15 hours ago. While the conversation was wide-ranging, the looming...
Frankfort man arrested after gunshots heard outside apartment
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A man was arrested after gunshots were heard outside an apartment unit at the 500 Block of Schenkel Lane in Frankfort. Police say at 4:45 p.m., an officer working off-duty security at the Country Hills Apartments said he heard a domestic dispute in a unit. When the officer approached the unit, he heard what sounded like gunshots. The officer called in additional units, as well as a tactical unit and crisis negotiators.
New grocery store expected to have big impact on Lexington’s northside
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are learning more about development plans for an underdeveloped lot on Lexington’s northside. Last week, the Urban County Planning Commission gave final approval on a development plan for a more than 47,000-square-foot grocery store. The store would be at the corner of Citation Boulevard and Georgetown.
Man arrested after standoff in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is in custody after an hours-long standoff with police in Lexington. Police say Christopher Williams was wanted on multiple warrants from outside Fayette County. Officers went to a home on Old House Road to search for him around 8 p.m. Thursday night. Police say...
KSP trooper involved in deadly EKY shooting recognized by international organization
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - One police organization recently recognized one of the Kentucky State Police troopers who was involved in a deadly shooting earlier this year in Floyd County. Trooper Billy Ball, who is based out of the KSP post in Pikeville, was recently inducted into the International Association of...
Devine Carama begins 50-hour walk to raise money for coat drive
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington activist Devine Carama officially began a 50-hour walk this morning in hopes of raising $50,000 toward Believing in Forever’s annual “A Coat to Keep the Cold Away” youth coat drive. Carama said the organization has seen a 40 percent increase in requests...
Man arrested after crashing truck into Lexington home
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is facing charges after police say he crashed into a Lexington home early Wednesday morning. The wreck happened around 12:20 a.m. on Old Towne Walk, near New Circle Road and Leestown Road. Police say a man crashed into a home and then drove off.
