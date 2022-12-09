STOCKTON – Authorities are asking for help in finding a missing 90-year-old Stockton woman who has been reportedly seen in several other Northern California cities since she disappeared. Stockton police say Betsy Brotby left her North Stockton home early Sunday afternoon to go to Kohl's, but family says she never came home. That night, police say Brotby appears to have stopped at a store in the Calaveras County community of Altaville and asked a clerk for directions back to Stockton.Police say Brotby's car – a silver 2018 Honda CRV with the license plate number 8ETJ246 – was spotted in El Dorado Hills around 3 a.m. Monday. Brotby is considered at-risk to due having a condition that may cause her to become lost and confused, police say. Anyone who sees her is urged to call Stockton police at (209) 937-7911.

