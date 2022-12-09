Read full article on original website
Suspect who threatened employee at Cosumnes River College arrested
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A person who threatened a Cosumnes River College employee and the college back in November was arrested, college officials said. The update on the Nov. 21 incident came in a letter to students from Edward Bush, president of Cosumnes River College. The incident prompted a lockdown at the campus and a call for students to shelter in place.
Man sought after 'violent incident' sends 2 people to hospital, El Dorado deputies say
EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — Deputies are trying to track down a man suspected in a "violent incident" in Pilot Hill early Monday morning. It's not clear what the violent incident was, but the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office said it happened along the 5300 block of Meadow Croft Lane and sent two people to the hospital.
Palwinder Singh Bagri identified as man in deadly off-ramp crash in Elk Grove
ELK GROVE, Calif. — The man killed in a deadly crash at the Laguna Boulevard off-ramp was identified as Palwinder Singh Bagri, 43. The Sacramento County Coroner's Office confirmed the identity, but no city of residence for Bagri was listed as of Sunday night. According to the California Highway...
Missing Stockton woman, 90, considered at-risk; sightings reported in Altaville, El Dorado Hills
STOCKTON – Authorities are asking for help in finding a missing 90-year-old Stockton woman who has been reportedly seen in several other Northern California cities since she disappeared. Stockton police say Betsy Brotby left her North Stockton home early Sunday afternoon to go to Kohl's, but family says she never came home. That night, police say Brotby appears to have stopped at a store in the Calaveras County community of Altaville and asked a clerk for directions back to Stockton.Police say Brotby's car – a silver 2018 Honda CRV with the license plate number 8ETJ246 – was spotted in El Dorado Hills around 3 a.m. Monday. Brotby is considered at-risk to due having a condition that may cause her to become lost and confused, police say. Anyone who sees her is urged to call Stockton police at (209) 937-7911.
Missing 90-year-old from Stockton found in Sacramento, family says | Update
STOCKTON, Calif. — Update: 5:45 p.m. Family members said Betsy Brotby was found in Sacramento and is OK. The Stockton Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing 90-year-old woman. According to a news release, Betsy Brotby left her home in north Stockton around noon Sunday...
Del Campo High School lockdown lifted, all students safe
FAIR OAKS, Calif. — Del Campo High School in Fair Oaks was put on lockdown Monday afternoon. According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, all students are safe and Dewey Boulevard is closed near the school. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a student with...
Car crashes into Suzie Burger in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A car crashed into a building Monday in Sacramento, according to the Sacramento Police Department. The crash happened near the 2800 block of P Street just after 6 a.m. The driver was taken to a hospital, but police said their condition is unknown.
Sheriff's helicopter makes emergency landing in Northern California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KERO) — Investigators have been looking into an emergency landing by a Northern California sheriff's helicopter on Sunday, December 12th. The pilot for the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office was able to set down the aircraft with only minor damage. A spokesperson says no one was hurt. The...
Man killed in fight at Sky Parkway apartment complex in South Sacramento, deputies say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide along Sky Parkway Sunday evening. It happened along the 5500 block of Sky Parkway in South Sacramento. Sgt. Amar Gandhi, spokesperson for the sheriff's office, said deputies responded just after 5:20 p.m. to a reported fight inside...
'Such a joyful kid': Dante de la Torre's classmates, friends gather to remember teen found dead near I-80 rest area
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Several dozen friends, classmates and people from the community of Colfax gathered at the Gold Run rest area off Interstate 80 in Placer County Friday night for a candlelight vigil in honor ofDante de la Torre. Searchers found the body of the Colfax High School...
Car crashes into Sacramento restaurant
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A car crashed into a restaurant on P Street in Sacramento Monday morning. Video from the scene shows bent benches and tables outside the eatery that were seemingly hit by the car before it ended up tilted halfway through the glass wall of Suzie Burger.
Two people injured in North Highlands crash
NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. (KTXL) — Two people were injured after a multi-car crash in North Highlands on Sunday, according to Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. Metro Fire told FOX40 News that the accident occurred near the intersection of Watt and Myrtle avenues just after 1 p.m. The driver of one of the vehicles involved in the […]
Missing teenager found dead, Placer County Sheriff’s Office says
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The 16-year-old who went missing Wednesday afternoon was found dead on Thursday, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said that they located Dante de la Torre “in a remote wooded area near the Gold Run Rest Stop.” Officials said that de la Torre went to the […]
Man zip-tied, set on fire during carjacking in Northern California, sheriff says
The man told deputies he was tricked into stopping his car just southwest of Yuba City.
Sacramento Wrong-Way Driver Causes Injuries
Del Paso Boulevard Accident Caused by Wrong-Way Driver. A wrong-way driver in Sacramento ended up crashing into a crime scene investigation vehicle and striking a pedestrian. The accident occurred on December 7 on Del Paso Boulevard between Evergreen Street and Olivera Way at about 2:30 p.m. The Sacramento Police Department reported that the CSI vehicle wasn’t occupied at the time of the collision.
16-year-old Colfax High School student reported missing near Gold Run rest stop
GOLD RUN, Calif. — A 16-year-old Colfax High School student was reported missing in Placer County. He was identified as Dante de la Torre, the Placer County Sheriff's Office said Thursday. He went to the Gold Run rest stop area for a school project around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday but...
16-year-old boy found dead near I-80 rest stop: Sheriff
GOLD RUN, Calif. - A missing 16-year-old was found dead near an I-80 rest stop Friday, according to the Placer County Sheriff. Dante de la Torre was found in a wooded area near the Gold Run Rest Stop after he was reported missing Wednesday night. He had gone there for a school project earlier in the day, officials said.
Sutter County Carjacking Victim Tortured
(Yuba-Sutter, CA) – The Sutter County Sheriff’s office reports they’re searching for a trio of suspected carjackers, who tortured a victim prior to stealing – and ultimately abandoning – his vehicle. A 911 call was made around 11:00 last Wednesday night from South George Washington...
Man steals car from Roseville gas station with children inside
(KTXL)– A woman had her vehicle stolen at a gas station in Roseville Saturday with her children still inside, according to the Roseville Police Department. At 7:21 a.m., the woman entered the store of the gas station located at the corner of Washington Boulevard and Pleasant Grove Boulevard with her 6-year-old and 11-year-old children still […]
Olivehurst Man Killed After Running Stop Sign in Linda
(Yuba-Sutter, CA) – An unidentified 26-year-old Olivehurst man was killed early last Thursday morning after reportedly running a stop sign at Kay Street and Alicia Avenue in Linda. CHP Yuba-Sutter reports the vehicle was traveling at a “high rate of speed” when it collided with a vehicle driven by 24-year-old Leslie Garcia, also of Olivehurst, who suffered minor injuries. However, ABC10 reports the driver who ran that stop sign was pronounced dead at the scene.
