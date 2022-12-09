ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colfax, CA

ABC10

Suspect who threatened employee at Cosumnes River College arrested

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A person who threatened a Cosumnes River College employee and the college back in November was arrested, college officials said. The update on the Nov. 21 incident came in a letter to students from Edward Bush, president of Cosumnes River College. The incident prompted a lockdown at the campus and a call for students to shelter in place.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Missing Stockton woman, 90, considered at-risk; sightings reported in Altaville, El Dorado Hills

STOCKTON – Authorities are asking for help in finding a missing 90-year-old Stockton woman who has been reportedly seen in several other Northern California cities since she disappeared. Stockton police say Betsy Brotby left her North Stockton home early Sunday afternoon to go to Kohl's, but family says she never came home. That night, police say Brotby appears to have stopped at a store in the Calaveras County community of Altaville and asked a clerk for directions back to Stockton.Police say Brotby's car – a silver 2018 Honda CRV with the license plate number 8ETJ246 – was spotted in El Dorado Hills around 3 a.m. Monday.  Brotby is considered at-risk to due having a condition that may cause her to become lost and confused, police say. Anyone who sees her is urged to call Stockton police at (209) 937-7911. 
STOCKTON, CA
ABC10

Del Campo High School lockdown lifted, all students safe

FAIR OAKS, Calif. — Del Campo High School in Fair Oaks was put on lockdown Monday afternoon. According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, all students are safe and Dewey Boulevard is closed near the school. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a student with...
FAIR OAKS, CA
ABC10

Car crashes into Suzie Burger in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A car crashed into a building Monday in Sacramento, according to the Sacramento Police Department. The crash happened near the 2800 block of P Street just after 6 a.m. The driver was taken to a hospital, but police said their condition is unknown.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Bakersfield Channel

Sheriff's helicopter makes emergency landing in Northern California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KERO) — Investigators have been looking into an emergency landing by a Northern California sheriff's helicopter on Sunday, December 12th. The pilot for the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office was able to set down the aircraft with only minor damage. A spokesperson says no one was hurt. The...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
Fox40

Car crashes into Sacramento restaurant

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A car crashed into a restaurant on P Street in Sacramento Monday morning. Video from the scene shows bent benches and tables outside the eatery that were seemingly hit by the car before it ended up tilted halfway through the glass wall of Suzie Burger.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Two people injured in North Highlands crash

NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. (KTXL) — Two people were injured after a multi-car crash in North Highlands on Sunday, according to Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. Metro Fire told FOX40 News that the accident occurred near the intersection of Watt and Myrtle avenues just after 1 p.m. The driver of one of the vehicles involved in the […]
NORTH HIGHLANDS, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Sacramento Wrong-Way Driver Causes Injuries

Del Paso Boulevard Accident Caused by Wrong-Way Driver. A wrong-way driver in Sacramento ended up crashing into a crime scene investigation vehicle and striking a pedestrian. The accident occurred on December 7 on Del Paso Boulevard between Evergreen Street and Olivera Way at about 2:30 p.m. The Sacramento Police Department reported that the CSI vehicle wasn’t occupied at the time of the collision.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

16-year-old boy found dead near I-80 rest stop: Sheriff

GOLD RUN, Calif. - A missing 16-year-old was found dead near an I-80 rest stop Friday, according to the Placer County Sheriff. Dante de la Torre was found in a wooded area near the Gold Run Rest Stop after he was reported missing Wednesday night. He had gone there for a school project earlier in the day, officials said.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
kubaradio.com

Sutter County Carjacking Victim Tortured

(Yuba-Sutter, CA) – The Sutter County Sheriff’s office reports they’re searching for a trio of suspected carjackers, who tortured a victim prior to stealing – and ultimately abandoning – his vehicle. A 911 call was made around 11:00 last Wednesday night from South George Washington...
SUTTER COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Man steals car from Roseville gas station with children inside

(KTXL)– A woman had her vehicle stolen at a gas station in Roseville Saturday with her children still inside, according to the Roseville Police Department. At 7:21 a.m., the woman entered the store of the gas station located at the corner of Washington Boulevard and Pleasant Grove Boulevard with her 6-year-old and 11-year-old children still […]
ROSEVILLE, CA
kubaradio.com

Olivehurst Man Killed After Running Stop Sign in Linda

(Yuba-Sutter, CA) – An unidentified 26-year-old Olivehurst man was killed early last Thursday morning after reportedly running a stop sign at Kay Street and Alicia Avenue in Linda. CHP Yuba-Sutter reports the vehicle was traveling at a “high rate of speed” when it collided with a vehicle driven by 24-year-old Leslie Garcia, also of Olivehurst, who suffered minor injuries. However, ABC10 reports the driver who ran that stop sign was pronounced dead at the scene.
LINDA, CA
