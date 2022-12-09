ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

The Associated Press

Talbot perfect as Senators shut out Anaheim Ducks 3-0

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Cam Talbot’s first shutout with the Ottawa Senators may be overshadowed by two devastating injuries. Talbot earned the victory with an impressive 32-save shutout as the Senators blanked the Anaheim Ducks 3-0 on Monday. But forwards Tim Stutzle and Tyler Motte both left the win early with injuries, forcing Ottawa to play the rest of the game with only 10 forwards.
The Associated Press

Doncic scores 38, Dinwiddie 20 as Mavs beat Thunder 121-114

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic had 38 points and 11 rebounds in his return from a one-game absence, and Spencer Dinwiddie added 20 points and 10 assists as the Dallas Mavericks beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 121-114 on Monday night. Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 20 for the Mavericks, who ended a two-game skid. The Thunder cut a 15-point second-half deficit to 119-114 with 28 seconds to play. Dallas’ Reggie Bullock hit two free throws with 15.8 seconds left, and Maxi Kleber made a steal on Oklahoma City’s subsequent possession. “We got just enough stops,” Dinwiddie said following his first double-double of the season.
