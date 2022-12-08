Read full article on original website
Related
nickalive.net
What's New on Paramount+ Canada in December 2022
Here's your guide to what's new on Paramount+ Canada in December 2022! Try Paramount+ for FREE at ParamountPlus.com!. Looking for Paramount+ USA's December 2022 highlights? Click here!. November 29. - A Loud House Christmas [NM]. - Baby Shark’s Big Show: Season 2, New Episodes [N]. - Behind the Music,...
‘Shadow and Bone’ Season 2 Sets March Premiere on Netflix (TV News Roundup)
Netflix has announced the Season 2 premiere date for fantasy drama series “Shadow and Bone,” set for global release on March 16. The eight-episode season finds Jessie Mei Li’s Alina Starkov on the run from General Kirigan (Ben Barnes). In the second season, Alina is determined to bring down the Shadow Fold and save Ravka from ruin. Kirigan is more dangerous than ever, but Alina and Mal (Archie Renaux) rally their new allies and begin a continent-spanning journey to find two mythical creatures that will amplify Alina’s powers. The show is based on Leigh Bardugo’s Grishaverse novels, and the second season...
I'd cancel Disney Plus, Hulu and HBO Max in December — here's why
Looking to save money on your streaming service bills? We do a deep dive into which ones you should cancel. Here's what we recommend you cancel in December 2022.
‘George and Tammy’: George Jones, Tammy Wynette Series Premiere Hauls In Major Viewership
The new series based on the relationship between George Jones and Tammy Wynette had the highest-ever ratings for a Showtime network debut. George & Tammy, starring Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon, was watched by 3.3 million people on Sunday, Deadline reports. The new show premiered across Showtime, Paramount Network, and CMT. The music drama was initially created for Spectrum Originals, with a second chance to air on Paramount Network and Paramount+. However, after Spectrum decided to discontinue airing the original series, Showtime picked up the show.
Popculture
USA Network Just Saved a Canceled Show
The Bachelorette alums JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers' canceled dating series is getting a second chance. Nearly six months after the TBS series was canceled amid the Warner Media and Discovery merger, The Big D has found a new home at USA Network, with Deadline reporting Wednesday that the network is set to pick the 10-part series up.
Tulsa King Renewed for Season 2 After Driving Record Paramount+ Sign-Ups
Forget everything you’ve been told. Crime does pay — at least for Paramount+’s Tulsa King, which has been renewed for Season 2 after just three outings. The renewal comes after the Sylvester Stallone-led mob drama helped drive the largest number of new Paramount+ sign-ups in a single day. Tulsa King streams new episodes on Paramount+ every Sunday, but its premiere episode’s Nov. 13 “simulcast” on Paramount Network drew 3.7 million total viewers, besting the linear viewership for HBO’s House of the Dragon debut — and thus making it the year’s biggest series premiere across cable. Series creator Taylor Sheridan (Yellowstone) serves as executive...
nickalive.net
How to Stream 'So Help Me Todd' For FREE on Paramount+
Private detective Todd is on the case with his lawyer mom in So Help Me Todd, now streaming on Paramount+! Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com. Ever since he was a kid, Todd’s wanted nothing more than to be a private detective. Now that he is, he’ll be the first to point out he’s very good at it. But outside of his sporadic assignments, his life is a bit of an unsolved mystery, especially to his uber-successful mom. So, when she offers him a job as in-house investigator at her law firm as a way for him to get his act together, he reluctantly signs on. As long as he agrees to wear the big-boy shirt-and-tie to work, she’ll let her son be who he wants to be. Most days.
nickalive.net
Voot Kids India Premieres New Episodes of 'Peppa Pig'
We’ve got some oink-tastic news! 🐽 PEPPA PIG is back with ALL-NEW episodes, before TV, only on Voot Kids India. 🤩🥳 Download the app now: https://impact.onelink.me/wvUD/i5b5x7lu. *T&C apply. Download the app now. Nickelodeon India's 'Motu Patlu' Celebrates A Decade of Unshakeable Love and Leadership!. Follow NickALive!...
nickalive.net
Stoopid Buddy Stoodios Reportedly Developing New Series for Nickelodeon
Stoopid Buddy Stoodios, an artist-friendly collective that houses some of the finest talent in animation and entertainment, is reportedly developing a series for Nickelodeon!. In the boilerplate of a recent press release, the studio (formerly known as Stoopid Monkey), best known for the longest running stop-motion show on TV, the multi-Emmy® Award-winning Robot Chicken on Adult Swim, mentions some of their upcoming projects, which includes "Justin Roiland’s Gloop World, Dominion X with Steve Aoki, a web3 documentary featuring NOUNS, and series in development with Nickelodeon, HBO Max, Adult Swim, Disney, and Hulu."
nickalive.net
Classic Rugrats Comic Strip for December 12, 2022 | Nickelodeon
Classic Rugrats Comic Strip for December 12, 2022 | Nickelodeon. Stream the classic and the all new CG-animated Rugrats series on Paramount+! Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com!. Rugrats, provided to Creators Syndicate by Nickelodeon, based off the popular animated television series has been created for children and family's to laugh and enjoy together.
nickalive.net
Paramount's Channel 5 in Bid to Scuttle Longer Ad Breaks on Rival ITV
Easing restrictions could ‘dampen revenues’ for smaller channels, industry body says. Channel 5 is spearheading a bid to scupper longer television ad breaks on ITV over concerns the move would hand its rival a £150m revenue boost. Regulator Ofcom is reviewing whether to relax limits on advert...
TV Fanatic
Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches Trailer: Alexandra Daddario Headlines Supernatural Drama
AMC released a new trailer for its forthcoming series Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches. As previously reported, the new drama series will premiere Sunday, January 8, on AMC+ and AMC. Based on Rice’s best-selling trilogy, Lives of the Mayfair Witches, the 8-episode series focuses on an intuitive young neurosurgeon, Rowan (Alexandra...
The best-value streaming service in the US will shock you
There are now so many premium streaming services on the market that many of us have to pick and choose how many we can afford to pay for. If you’re looking for dozens of new originals every month, Netflix is your best bet. If you’re an MCU fanatic, Disney Plus has to be on the list. But you might be surprised to learn that, by at least one analyst firm’s metrics, Paramount Plus is actually the best-value streaming service in the US.
nickalive.net
Peppa Pigs Watches the World Cup Quarter Finals 🐷 ⚽️ BRAND NEW Peppa Pig Tales | Peppa Pig - Official Channel
Peppa Pigs Watches the World Cup Quarter Finals 🐷 ⚽️ BRAND NEW Peppa Pig Tales | Peppa Pig - Official Channel. Stream your favorite Nick Jr. shows on Paramount+ and Noggin! Try Paramount+ for FREE at ParamountPlus.com!. 'Peppa Pig' Introduces Show's First Same-Sex Parent Family!. Follow NickALive!...
Cold Case Drama ‘Citizen Jane’ From Jay Beattie In Works At CBS
EXCLUSIVE: CBS is developing Citizen Jane, a drama from Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol co-creator Jay Beattie and CBS Studios. In Citizen Jane, written by Beattie, haunted by her sister’s unsolved murder, a law school dropout turned citizen sleuth partners with a jaded homicide detective seeking redemption to solve cold cases and deliver justice across the country. Beattie executive produces with Adventure Media principals Chris von Goetz and James Robins Early, the ICM Partners veterans who recently launched the artist-driven management and production company with fellow founding partner Aaliyah Williams. Beattie is consulting on ABC’s new drama series Alaska Daily starring Hilary Swank. He...
World Screen News
Netflix Orders Limited Series American Primeval
Netflix has ordered the action-adventure limited series American Primeval, with Pete Berg (Friday Night Lights, Lone Survivor) directing and Taylor Kitsch (The Terminal List, Waco) starring. The series is an exploration of the birth of the American West, telling the story of the sacrifice everyone must pay when they choose...
Johnny Knoxville, Mo Amer & Kate Upton Board Lije Sarki’s Sober Living Comedy ‘Sweet Dreams’
EXCLUSIVE: Johnny Knoxville (Reboot), Mo Amer (Mo) and Kate Upton (The Layover) will topline the indie comedy Sweet Dreams, from writer-director Lije Sarki. Additional cast set for the pic includes actor-comedians Bobby Lee (Reservation Dogs), Theo Von and Jay Mohr (The Cleaning Lady), as well as Dave‘s GaTa. Drawing on Sarki’s personal experience with sobriety, Sweet Dreams follows Morris (Knoxville) as he navigates his way through a mandatory stay at Sweet Dreams sober living. In an attempt to get his life back on track, Morris agrees to coach a misfit softball team of his fellow housemates. Amer is playing Pete, who...
Fantasy Island season 2: cast and everything we know about the drama series
Fantasy Island season 2 returns this winter with Roselyn Sanchez starring as Elena Roarke in the Fox drama series.
Lindsay Lohan’s ‘Falling for Christmas’ looks included a ‘nod’ to ‘Mean Girls’
Lindsay Lohan is back — with a tribute to her past. In “Falling for Christmas,” her first major movie role in nearly a decade, the early aughts fave plays Sierra Belmont, a spoiled hotel heiress who tumbles down a mountain and ends up with amnesia — and although the sweet love story will warm the hearts of Netflix fans, her fabulous style has also wowed viewers. “She is essentially playing two completely different characters, which gave us a lot of creative freedom,” the movie’s costume designer, Emerson Alvarez, told Page Six Style. In true Christmas movie fashion, Lohan’s character falls in love with...
Fire Country: next episode, cast and everything we know about the new drama
Fire Country is a brand new firefighting drama on primetime. Here’s everything we know about the series.
Comments / 0