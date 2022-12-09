If we're familiar with the concept of a moral victory in the NFL, is the Dallas Cowboys' most recent victory a case of a moral defeat?. The record won't reflect that. Dallas eked out a 27-23 win against the Houston Texans on Sunday to improve to 10-3 and maintain some hope of winning the NFC East. But even considering all the platitudes we love to repeat about life in the NFL — any given Sunday, no days off, all that fun stuff — it's hard to drum up a reason why this game should have come down to the final seconds. The Cowboys entered the afternoon as 17-point favorites, such is the state of the Texans' roster.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO