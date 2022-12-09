Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Neurosurgeon Sentenced to Federal Prison Following IRS InvestigationTaxBuzzLong Beach, CA
4 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Numerous Thunderstorms Expected Across Southern California Metro Zones for MondaySouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
After A Videotaped Incident, A La City Council Member Is Embroiled In New ControversyJoseph GodwinLos Angeles, CA
49-Year-Old 'RHOBH' Star Diana Jenkins is PregnantAMY KAPLANBeverly Hills, CA
Related
Doncic scores 38, Dinwiddie 20 as Mavs beat Thunder 121-114
Luka Doncic had 38 points and 11 rebounds in his return from a one-game absence, and Spencer Dinwiddie added 20 points and 10 assists as the Dallas Mavericks beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 121-114
Big Game for SGA Not Enough to Catch Up With Mavs’ Shooting and Doncic
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander matched his career high with 42 points, but the Dallas Mavericks hit 22 three-pointers and Luka Doncic had 38 points and 11 rebounds as the Mavs beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 121-114 on Monday night at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.
FOX Sports
Gilgeous-Alexander and Oklahoma City visit Doncic and the Mavericks
Oklahoma City Thunder (11-15, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (13-13, 11th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Two of the league's top scorers, Luka Doncic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, meet when Dallas and Oklahoma City hit the court. Doncic is first in the NBA averaging 32.9 points per game and Gilgeous-Alexander is third in the league averaging 30.8 points per game.
Brittney Griner had one request on flight home
WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
New Brittney Griner concerns revealed
WNBA star Brittney Griner survived nearly 10 months of captivity in Russia, some of which were under absolutely brutal conditions at a Russian penal colony that forced her into hours of labor every single day. There were certainly times Griner’s mental health began to decline as a result of the conditions. But now, with Griner Read more... The post New Brittney Griner concerns revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
FOX Sports
Nets face the Wizards, seek 4th straight win
Brooklyn Nets (16-12, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (11-16, 12th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn seeks to build upon its three-game win streak with a victory against Washington. The Wizards are 7-12 against Eastern Conference opponents. Washington ranks last in the Eastern Conference scoring 11.0...
FOX Sports
Lions are legit contenders after upsetting Vikings | THE CARTON SHOW
Craig Carton talks the Week 14 matchup between Detroit and Minnesota. The Lions went into the game as slight favorites, but no one predicted Jared Goff and the Lions would perform as well as they did, putting the Vikings away soundly 34-23. Greg Jennings tells Craig why he believes the Lions are absolutely heading into the playoffs.
FOX Sports
Sean Murphy trade fallout: Braves get cornerstone catcher, while A's continue rebuilding
After weeks of eye-popping free agent signings, the trade market finally produced its first blockbuster of the winter with the Oakland A's sending Sean Murphy, one of the best catchers in the sport, to the Atlanta Braves as part of a three-team deal that also involved the Milwaukee Brewers. That...
FOX Sports
Bruins beat Golden Knights 3-1 in battle of division leaders
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jake DeBrusk scored 2:11 into the third period to put Boston ahead for good and the Bruins beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-1 Sunday in a matchup of division leaders. DeBrusk's shot, which came on a terrific pass from Pavel Zacha over sliding Vegas defenseman...
FOX Sports
Golden Knights take on the Bruins after overtime victory
Boston Bruins (21-3-1, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (19-8-1, first in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins visit the Vegas Golden Knights after the Golden Knights knocked off the Philadelphia Flyers 2-1 in overtime. Vegas has an 8-6-0 record in home games and a...
FOX Sports
Lions hot against the spread; Sportsbooks win thanks to Jets late field goal
There was only one notable game on the college football odds board over the weekend, the annual Army-Navy showdown. But even with just one game, there was noteworthy betting news. We will have more on that game in a bit. The NFL Week 14 odds market provided plenty of moments,...
FOX Sports
Lions pass-rushers lead the way in emphatic win over Vikings
Right before the Detroit Lions' annual Thanksgiving matchup this season against the Buffalo Bills, the coaching staff made a crucial roster change that was hardly covered, especially on the national level: They elevated rookie James Houston from the practice squad. Groundbreaking, right?. "[Lions linebackers coach Kelvin Sheppard] was like, ‘Houston,...
FOX Sports
Cowboys pull escape act, but win over Texans raises concerns
If we're familiar with the concept of a moral victory in the NFL, is the Dallas Cowboys' most recent victory a case of a moral defeat?. The record won't reflect that. Dallas eked out a 27-23 win against the Houston Texans on Sunday to improve to 10-3 and maintain some hope of winning the NFC East. But even considering all the platitudes we love to repeat about life in the NFL — any given Sunday, no days off, all that fun stuff — it's hard to drum up a reason why this game should have come down to the final seconds. The Cowboys entered the afternoon as 17-point favorites, such is the state of the Texans' roster.
Comments / 0