Reward offered in embalmed head cold case: police
Police are offering a reward for more information on an embalmed head that was found nearly a decade ago. The head was discovered near a road in Beaver County, and was determined to belong to a woman. The Tribune-Review reported on the head when it was first discovered back in...
Pa. man accused of exposing himself to woman while she showered: report
An investigation into a claim of indecent exposure leads to a South Fork man in hot water with authorities as he now faces charges. According to the criminal affidavit, in late September, Jackson Township Police received a complaint, from a woman who stated that she had been sexually harassed by a man, later identified as 31-year-old Christian Gabor, WJAC reported.
Area Woman Found Dead in Bedroom & 2-Year-Old Child Discovered Locked in Bathroom
NEW CASTLE, Pa. (EYT) – An area woman was found dead in a bedroom on Sunday morning and her two-year-old daughter was discovered locked in the bathroom. According to State Police in New Castle, officers with the Shenango Township Police Department responded to a residence on Prospect Street in South New Castle Borough, Lawrence County, around 10:44 a.m. on Sunday, December 11, for a welfare check.
Investigation Launched After Troopers Find Dog with Gunshot Wound on German Hill Road
KINGSLEY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police are asking for the public’s help with information regarding suspected animal cruelty in Kingsley Township, Forest County. According to Marienville-based State Police, troopers are investigating an incident in which a dog was discovered along German Hill Road, in Kingsley Township, Forest County, deceased from an apparent gunshot wound.
Allegheny jail officer suspended after crash, DUI charges in North Huntingdon
A Penn Township man arrested last week in connection with a North Huntingdon drunken-driving crash that left another motorist seriously injured is suspended without pay from his job at the Allegheny County Jail. A county spokeswoman said Dwight D. Edwards has worked as a corrections officer at the jail for...
Cranberry Woman Accused of Stealing iPhone 12
According to court documents, State Police in Franklin filed criminal charges against 34-year-old Kimberly Anne Jones in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office on December 6. The incident reportedly occurred at a private residence along U.S. Route 322 in Cranberry Township, Venango County, when a known female provided...
Police: Woman found dead with possible gunshot wound inside Pittsburgh home
PITTSBURGH — A woman was found dead inside a Pittsburgh home with a possible gunshot wound to the head, police said. Authorities were called to Wilhelm Street in Elliott at 11:35 p.m. Saturday after a family member found the woman. Police said there was a large amount of blood...
Woman found dead with severe head trauma inside Elliott home
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A woman was found dead with severe head trauma inside a home in Pittsburgh's Elliott neighborhood. Pittsburgh police said the woman was found unresponsive by a family member at a home on Willhelm Street. Officers were called to the house shortly after 11:30 p.m. Medics pronounced the...
Police: Missing man last seen in Forward Township has been found
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE 12/12: Andrew, a missing man who was last seen in Forward Township, has been found, according to Elizabeth Township police. Police are asking for assistance in finding a missing man who was last seen in Forward Township. According to a post from Elizabeth Township...
Multiple shootings in Pittsburgh area kill two, leave two in critical condition
Multiple shootings took place around the greater Pittsburgh area this weekend. They left two victims in critical condition and two deceased. All victims of the 4 shootings were male adults. The first occurred Friday night at 10:30
BUSY SUNDAY FOR FIRST RESPONDERS
It was an active Sunday for Indiana County first responders. The day started early, with the Rossiter Volunteer Fire Department dispatch to Canoe Ridge Road in Burrell Township at 12:21 a.m. to assist medics on scene. At 5:23 a.m. a vehicle accident was reported on South 6th Street in White Township. Indiana Fire Association, Citizen’s Ambulance and Pennsylvania State Police were dispatched to the scene. No information has been provided on the crash. Later in the day, Indiana fire companies one and two were called out for an automatic fire alarm activation on Philadelphia Street in Indiana Borough. That was at 2:22 p.m.
Police: Man accused of previous burglaries charged after Squirrel Hill home burglarized
PITTSBURGH — A man accused of previous burglaries in Allegheny County is facing more charges after a home in Squirrel Hill was burglarized. According to Pittsburgh police, detectives responded to a burglary report in the 5600 block of Pocusset Street in late November. Residents of the home — who...
Man arrested after getting drunk at hospital while girlfriend gave birth
State police say 42 year old James Bonner was at UPMC Northwest in Venango County with his girlfriend who was waiting to give birth Friday morning.
Kiski Township officers accuse woman of drunken driving with 2 toddlers, infant in vehicle; felony charges filed
Kiski Township police accused a woman of driving drunk with her three young children in the vehicle when she failed three field sobriety tests after jumping the curb. Officers responding to a report of a single-vehicle crash shortly after 8 p.m. Dec. 1 said they found a Nissan Juke SUV up on the curb in front of a used car lot in the 2100 block of River Road in North Apollo, according to a criminal complaint.
Cause of death of man who fell from escalator at Acrisure Stadium released, ruled accidental
PITTSBURGH — The death of a man who fell from an escalator at Acrisure Stadium has officially been ruled accidental, according to the Medical Examiner’s office. PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Family, friends remember man who died after falling from escalator at Acrisure Stadium. Dalton Keane, a 27-year-old father of...
Homicide case bound for court
An Emlenton man was held for court on a homicide charge in connection with the fatal shooting of a Parker man in late October. David Heathcote, 52, was bound over for further court proceedings after his preliminary hearing at Venango County Central Court on Wednesday afternoon. He has been charged with one count of homicide in the first degree-criminal homicide in connection with the death of Robert Wingard, also 52.
Detectives seize fentanyl, handgun from New Castle home
Detectives in Lawrence County seized fentanyl, a firearm and much more from a home in New Castle on Thursday. Detectives conducted a search warrant at a home in the 200 Block of 1st Street in New Castle where they seized 339 pink capsules, which are believed to contain fentanyl, a clear plastic baggie also containing suspected fentanyl, $3,232, a pill press, two digital scales, a cell phone and a 9mm handgun.
Man killed in shooting in New Kensington, victim identified
NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. — A man was killed in a shooting in New Kensington Friday night. According to Westmoreland County 911, police and EMS crews were called to 11th Street at 10:38 p.m. The victim was found in a parking lot outside of an apartment building and just a...
One killed in early morning ATV crash in Cambria County
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — One person was killed in an all-terrain-vehicle (ATV) accident early Sunday morning in Portage Township, according to Cambria County dispatch. Around 2:23 a.m. an ATV accident occurred along the 200 block of Lumber Drive, near a heavily wooded area. Dispatch said one person was killed in the accident but did […]
Hunter in Greensburg, PA Sparks Controversy as he Butchers Deer 'at Home in Front of a School' & Will Continue to Do It
One Pennsylvania hunter has garnered a lot of attention for doing something that is "not illegal" but some say it probably should be done in a more private location. The hunter harvested a buck, and chose to butcher it "at home in front of a school" and some of his neighbors are upset about it.
