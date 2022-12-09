ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Armstrong County, PA

PennLive.com

Pa. man accused of exposing himself to woman while she showered: report

An investigation into a claim of indecent exposure leads to a South Fork man in hot water with authorities as he now faces charges. According to the criminal affidavit, in late September, Jackson Township Police received a complaint, from a woman who stated that she had been sexually harassed by a man, later identified as 31-year-old Christian Gabor, WJAC reported.
SOUTH FORK, PA
explore venango

Area Woman Found Dead in Bedroom & 2-Year-Old Child Discovered Locked in Bathroom

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (EYT) – An area woman was found dead in a bedroom on Sunday morning and her two-year-old daughter was discovered locked in the bathroom. According to State Police in New Castle, officers with the Shenango Township Police Department responded to a residence on Prospect Street in South New Castle Borough, Lawrence County, around 10:44 a.m. on Sunday, December 11, for a welfare check.
NEW CASTLE, PA
explore venango

Investigation Launched After Troopers Find Dog with Gunshot Wound on German Hill Road

KINGSLEY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police are asking for the public’s help with information regarding suspected animal cruelty in Kingsley Township, Forest County. According to Marienville-based State Police, troopers are investigating an incident in which a dog was discovered along German Hill Road, in Kingsley Township, Forest County, deceased from an apparent gunshot wound.
FOREST COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Cranberry Woman Accused of Stealing iPhone 12

According to court documents, State Police in Franklin filed criminal charges against 34-year-old Kimberly Anne Jones in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office on December 6. The incident reportedly occurred at a private residence along U.S. Route 322 in Cranberry Township, Venango County, when a known female provided...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
CBS News

Woman found dead with severe head trauma inside Elliott home

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A woman was found dead with severe head trauma inside a home in Pittsburgh's Elliott neighborhood. Pittsburgh police said the woman was found unresponsive by a family member at a home on Willhelm Street. Officers were called to the house shortly after 11:30 p.m. Medics pronounced the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wccsradio.com

BUSY SUNDAY FOR FIRST RESPONDERS

It was an active Sunday for Indiana County first responders. The day started early, with the Rossiter Volunteer Fire Department dispatch to Canoe Ridge Road in Burrell Township at 12:21 a.m. to assist medics on scene. At 5:23 a.m. a vehicle accident was reported on South 6th Street in White Township. Indiana Fire Association, Citizen’s Ambulance and Pennsylvania State Police were dispatched to the scene. No information has been provided on the crash. Later in the day, Indiana fire companies one and two were called out for an automatic fire alarm activation on Philadelphia Street in Indiana Borough. That was at 2:22 p.m.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

Kiski Township officers accuse woman of drunken driving with 2 toddlers, infant in vehicle; felony charges filed

Kiski Township police accused a woman of driving drunk with her three young children in the vehicle when she failed three field sobriety tests after jumping the curb. Officers responding to a report of a single-vehicle crash shortly after 8 p.m. Dec. 1 said they found a Nissan Juke SUV up on the curb in front of a used car lot in the 2100 block of River Road in North Apollo, according to a criminal complaint.
NORTH APOLLO, PA
venangoextra.com

Homicide case bound for court

An Emlenton man was held for court on a homicide charge in connection with the fatal shooting of a Parker man in late October. David Heathcote, 52, was bound over for further court proceedings after his preliminary hearing at Venango County Central Court on Wednesday afternoon. He has been charged with one count of homicide in the first degree-criminal homicide in connection with the death of Robert Wingard, also 52.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

Detectives seize fentanyl, handgun from New Castle home

Detectives in Lawrence County seized fentanyl, a firearm and much more from a home in New Castle on Thursday. Detectives conducted a search warrant at a home in the 200 Block of 1st Street in New Castle where they seized 339 pink capsules, which are believed to contain fentanyl, a clear plastic baggie also containing suspected fentanyl, $3,232, a pill press, two digital scales, a cell phone and a 9mm handgun.
NEW CASTLE, PA
WTAJ

One killed in early morning ATV crash in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — One person was killed in an all-terrain-vehicle (ATV) accident early Sunday morning in Portage Township, according to Cambria County dispatch. Around 2:23 a.m. an ATV accident occurred along the 200 block of Lumber Drive, near a heavily wooded area. Dispatch said one person was killed in the accident but did […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
