Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
New Crash Bandicoot Game Revealed
During The Game Awards, Activision pulled back the curtain on a brand-new title starring Crash Bandicoot. A 4-v-4 team-based online game, Crash Team Rumble features a cast of beloved characters from the series. The game is set to release in 2023, and it's being developed by Toys for Bob, the team responsible for Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time. Different characters will have their own distinct powers and abilities, and players will be tasked with getting Wumpa fruit to a specified drop-off zone while also defending their own drop zone. In a press release, Toys for Bob co-studio head Paul Yan talked up the new Crash game.
ComicBook
Nintendo Releases Second Super Mario Bros. Movie Trailer
A second trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie was released today during a new Nintendo Direct presentation. The trailer gives fans a closer look at what to expect from the film when it releases in April, including a chance to hear Anya-Taylor Joy's take on Princess Peach, and see Donkey Kong. Nintendo had teased the trailer with a glimpse inside Peach's Castle yesterday, leading many to suspect that the princess of the Mushroom Kingdom would take center stage in today's trailer. We did get to see just that, as well as a glimpse at several other elements, including Tanooki Mario, the presence of Mario Karts, and even a whole bunch of Yoshis! The new trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie can be found at the top of this page.
ComicBook
Why Avatar: The Way of Water Introduces Many New Characters (Exclusive)
The original Avatar mainly focused on Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and his attempts to immerse himself in the culture of the Na'vi, while Avatar: The Way of Water brings more figures to the storytelling forefront. Producer Jon Landau recently detailed how the upcoming sequel shifts its focus from a love story to being a richer exploration of this fantastical realm, which requires the development of more characters and more perspectives through which to explore these themes, which are also meant to reflect the challenges and struggles faced by people in the real world. Avatar: The Way of Water lands in theaters on December 16th.
ComicBook
Dark Horse Comics Reveals Jim Starlin and Rags Morales Sci-fi Epic Order and Outrage (Exclusive)
Prepare to be transported into an all-new world, as Dark Horse Comics has announced that legendary comic creators Jim Starlin (Hellboy: Weird Tales, Created Thanos, Gamora, and Drax) and Rags Morales (Identity Crisis, Batman Confidential) are teaming up with colorist Hailey Brown and letterer Michael Heisler on a new sci-fi epic. The new series is titled Order and Outrage, and we've got all the exclusive details and your first look at the new covers. Order and Outrage centers on a world separated by gene manipulation, and those who find themselves cast to the side are now gathering to overthrow a totalitarian regime.
hotnewhiphop.com
DJ Khaled x Air Jordan 5 “Sail” Officially Unveiled
The “Sail” colorway of DJ Khaled’s Air Jordan 5 collab drops in a couple of weeks. DJ Khaled is one of the biggest figures in the music world. Whether you like him or not, he is someone who has figured out how to market himself. He is always coming through with new projects, and when it comes to the sneaker world, his collaborations are massive.
ComicBook
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Producers Confirm When New Trailer Will Debut
We're gradually getting closer to the release of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, the long-awaited follow-up to 2018's Oscar-winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. After years of being in the works and multiple release date delays, the animated blockbuster is now set for a summer 2023 release — and the latest look at it is officially arriving soon. On Monday, Sony Pictures confirmed speculation that the latest trailer for Across the Spider-Verse will be arriving on Tuesday, December 13th.
Gizmodo
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts
It’s been almost five years since one of the biggest film franchises in modern history graced the big screen—but it’s back, and this time it’s a beast. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is coming on June 9, 2023, and Paramount just released the first teaser trailer.
ComicBook
Street Fighter 6 Release Date Revealed in New Trailer
During The Game Awards, Capcom officially revealed that Street Fighter 6 will release on June 2nd. The news was announced alongside an all-new trailer, though it didn't come as much of a surprise for many fans, as the release date was accidentally leaked by the PlayStation Store last night! Of course, seeing a release date on a website isn't nearly as exciting as seeing it in a video with a bunch of gameplay footage, and Capcom still managed to deliver a pretty exciting trailer.
ComicBook
Alita Producer Teases Development on Sequel (Exclusive)
Thanks to a sizable box office haul prior to the pandemic, Alita: Battle Angel has become a cult classic, amassing a massive following in the three years since its theatrical release. As such, there have always been plans for the Alita world to grow through a series of sequels; sequels that may now get off the ground given the 20th Century Fox and Disney merger is well complete. In fact, Alita producer Jon Landau tells ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis he and Robert Rodriguez just discussed plans for a follow-up a matter of weeks ago.
ComicBook
Spy x Family Cosplay Imagines Anya as an Assassin
Spy x Family has become one of the biggest new anime series to arrive in 2022, and arguably, the Forgers' story is the biggest if you look at ratings in Japan. With the first season preparing to bring its story to a close, a second season has yet to be confirmed at this point, though that isn't stopping many cosplayers from going all-in when it comes to Loid, Yor, and Anya. Now, one cosplayer has imagined what the young telepath might look like if she decided to take up her mother's profession in the future.
Digital Trends
Everything announced at The Game Awards 2022
The Game Awards has rolled around once again, awarding developers who made some of the year’s best games and unveiling a bunch of new trailers and game announcements. Geoff Keighley’s annual event is equal parts award show and video game showcase, and The Game Awards 2022 was no different.
ComicBook
Leaked Super Mario Movie McDonald's Toys Reveal Another Unannounced Character
The Super Mario Bros. Movie isn't set to release until next year, but it seems that a McDonald's promotion has leaked way ahead of time! Twitter user @Kikaim has shared images of eight toys that will apparently release in Japanese Happy Meals this month. As @Kikaim notes, it appears these were planned to launch alongside the movie, which was initially set to release this month before getting pushed back to April 7th. While the promotion mostly centers on the main characters, it will also include someone that hasn't been revealed for the movie just yet!
ComicBook
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Reveals Unohana's Bankai
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is back with a new episode, and it brings one of the series' best fights to an end. Zaraki has kept all eyes on him this month thanks to his big battle with Unohana, and their feud kicked off in the nastiest way. Now, the Soul Reapers have traded blows for the last time, but the fight made sure to debut Unohana's Bankai before wrapping up.
ComicBook
PS4 Players Slam PlayStation Over Controversial Decision
Many PS4 players aren't very happy with PlayStation at the moment following a controversial decision from the latter that came to the surface this week. It's almost 2023, and the PS5 has entered its third year on the market. Many assumed PS4 support would be borderline non-existent at this point, but this hasn't been the case. Not only do many games continue to come to the PS4, but many games from PlayStation itself. For example, God of War Ragnarok just released on both PS4 and PS5. Meanwhile, earlier this year, Horizon Forbidden West did the same. And it's the latter that is at the heart of the controversy.
ComicBook
HBO Max Removing Fan-Favorite HBO Shows From Streamer
Warner Bros. Discovery's cost-cutting tactics are continuing to impact HBO Max — and now, they're impacting two shows from HBO itself. On Monday, reports revealed that the company will be removing two HBO hits, Westworld and The Nevers, from its streaming service. It is believed that both series will resurface on some sort of other streamer at a later date. This news comes after Westworld was officially cancelled after four seasons last month. The Nevers, meanwhile, is still expected to air the second half of its first season at a later date. It is unclear at this point if those remaining episodes of The Nevers might still air on linear HBO, or only end up on the series' eventual new streaming home.
ComicBook
Jump Festa 2023 to Livestream Worldwide with Subtitles
This weekend promises to be a big one for the anime fandom. If you did not realize, Jump Festa is upon us, and this year's event won't be one to miss. From Spy x Family to Demon Slayer and beyond, anime's most popular titles will take the stage in Tokyo soon to share a slew of major updates. And for the first time, Jump Festa is live-streaming the event globally with subtitles.
ComicBook
Avatar Changed Its Logo and Font Because of a Saturday Night Live Sketch
Avatar: The Way of Water's team saw that Saturday Night Live sketch about the first movie's font and had to change the font and logo. In a conversation with Entertainment Weekly, the producer of the film admitted that they had a chuckle over the bit. If you've never seen the skit, Ryan Gosling plays an exasperated character trying to figure out what the typeface used for the logo of the original movie was. It leads him all over till he discovers Papyrus and is able to rejoice in his findings. The larger Internet found the entire thing hysterical and it serves as high-water mark of modern SNL. Jon Landau, saw the piece and would like you to know the joke isn't exactly true. Technically its Toruk and that's a big distinction in the typography world. However, a lot of fans will believe the font is Papyrus until the end of time because of that skit. Check out what he had to say down below.
ComicBook
Fortnite Leak Reveals Some Major Gameplay Changes
A new Fortnite leak has revealed some movement mechanics coming to the game in the future, presumably sometime during Chapter 4, and if the leak is accurate it could spell some massive changes to the flow and meta of the free-to-play battle royale game. The leak comes the way of HypeX, the most prominent of many Fortnite dataminers, all of which have been digging through the files of the game's Chapter 4 update, which in turn has revealed a variety of things Epic Games is working on for Chapter 4 and beyond.
game-news24.com
Super Mario Bros. Movie Happy Meal toys leak reveals that Luma is next to Rosalina?
Two leaked McDonalds flyers have released a series of Happy Meal toys featuring characters from the Super Mario Bros. There are already two trailers for Super Mario Bros., but there will be many secrets that we do not know or hear. The footage we saw has been full of Easter...
Hideo Kojima's New Game Lists 'Death Stranding 2' as a Working Title, Because Why Not?
It's 2016. Visionary game director Hideo Kojima takes the stage at E3 in his first appearance since his controversial departure from Konami. He greets his legions of fans with a game trailer featuring Norman Reedus of The Walking Dead fame. Norman is naked on a beach whilst cradling a baby as five mysterious figures float above a shoreline littered with dead sea creatures. He calls this game Death Stranding and leaves gamers to try and parse what any of that was supposed to mean.
Comments / 0