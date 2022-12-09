Avatar: The Way of Water's team saw that Saturday Night Live sketch about the first movie's font and had to change the font and logo. In a conversation with Entertainment Weekly, the producer of the film admitted that they had a chuckle over the bit. If you've never seen the skit, Ryan Gosling plays an exasperated character trying to figure out what the typeface used for the logo of the original movie was. It leads him all over till he discovers Papyrus and is able to rejoice in his findings. The larger Internet found the entire thing hysterical and it serves as high-water mark of modern SNL. Jon Landau, saw the piece and would like you to know the joke isn't exactly true. Technically its Toruk and that's a big distinction in the typography world. However, a lot of fans will believe the font is Papyrus until the end of time because of that skit. Check out what he had to say down below.

2 DAYS AGO