Claremont, CA

Claremont High School choir students allege adult misconduct, sparking investigation

ABC7
ABC7
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z4Cdp_0jcYkHyF00

Allegations of inappropriate conduct by adults toward some Claremont High School choir students has sparked an investigation by police and the school district.

The Claremont Unified School District said in a statement the students were performing at an off-site, private party last Saturday when the alleged misconduct happened.

School officials met with the students Monday and the incident was reported to police.

"I assure our school community that we are taking these allegations extremely seriously, which prompted us to immediately engage the Claremont Police Department who is now actively investigating this concerning situation," said a statement from Jim Elsasser, the superintendent of schools for the Claremont Unified School District.

"The District and school administration have taken steps to support and protect our students directly impacted by this incident, and we will continue to provide necessary supports."

Students' families have been made aware of the incident and the district's response to investigate, according to the statement.

Claremont police says it does not comment on ongoing investigations.

ABC7

ABC7

