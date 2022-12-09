ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Callahan, FL

Callahan, December 10 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
High School Soccer PRO
 4 days ago

The Duval Charter High School soccer team will have a game with West Nassau HS on December 09, 2022, 16:20:00.

Duval Charter High School
West Nassau HS
December 09, 2022
16:20:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
High School Soccer PRO

Jacksonville, December 13 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Orange Park High School soccer team will have a game with Bishop Snyder High School on December 13, 2022, 14:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
JACKSONVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Lake City pedestrian dies in collision

A pickup hit and killed a 50-year-old Lake City man walking in the roadway on NW White Springs Avenue on Sunday evening. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, a 62-year-old Lake City man was driving a pickup south on NW White Springs Avenue near NW Benford Glen at 6:40 p.m. and attempted to avoid a pedestrian walking on the road.
LAKE CITY, FL
fhptalon.com

Public School Number 4/Annie Lytle Elementary school

Annie Lytle is an abandoned elementary school in Jacksonville, Florida. It was first founded in 1918, as Riverside Grammar School and it was Duval County’s forth public school house according to Wikipedia. Public School Number 4 was designated to be a historic landmark by the Jacksonville City Council in...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

When is the first freeze on average for Jacksonville, Florida?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — According to the National Weather Service December 12th is on average the first freeze for Jacksonville, Florida. Of course this is on average with the earliest being November 3rd and just last year not arriving until January 18th. Our first frost on average has been pushed...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
widerightnattylite.com

Twister Sisters Before the Storm: Jacksonville

Iowa State never found a rhythm on the offensive end and Iowa took advantage of it. Hawkeyes outscored the Clones 47-29 in the second half after ISU led at the break. Sad game and in the words of Forrest Gump, that’s all I have to say about that. About...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

Lake City man killed after walking in road

Columbia County — A 50-year-old Lake City man died Sunday night, while walking on NW White Springs Avenue, Florida Highway Patrol said. FHP says a car was heading south, and the 50-year-old man was walking in the road. Troopers say the driver tried to avoid hitting the man, but could not, and hit him with the front of his car.
LAKE CITY, FL
High School Soccer PRO

High School Soccer PRO

Mountain View, CA
7K+
Followers
16K+
Post
659K+
Views
ABOUT

High school soccer game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy