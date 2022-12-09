Woman struck, killed by hit-and-run vehicle while crossing street on Upper East Side

An investigation is underway after a woman was struck and killed by a hit-and-run vehicle in Manhattan Thursday night.

Police say the incident happened at 6 p.m. at Third Avenue and East 96th Street on the Upper East Side.

They say the victim, in her 20's, was crossing Third Avenue when she was struck by a black SUV that was traveling northbound.

The woman was then struck by an MTA BXM1 bus. It's possible that the SUV pushed her into the bus. The victim landed north of the crosswalk.

"I felt bad because to someone on the ground like that, you don' know if they're dead or alive," Chantal Laforce said.

She was taken to Mount Sinai Morningside where she was pronounced dead.

The black SUV fled from the scene, last seen going northbound on Third Avenue.

The MTA bus remained on scene.

Police are looking at video from the bus's cameras and at least one other vehicle's dash cam.

So far there have been no arrests, and the investigation is ongoing.

----------

