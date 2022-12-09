Read full article on original website
Osten, Brady power IUPUI to 75-53 victory over Spalding
INDIANAPOLIS — Chris Osten scored 19 points, Vincent Brady II didn't miss a shot and scored 17 and IUPUI beat Division III Spalding 75-53 on Monday. Osten added five rebounds for the Jaguars (2-8). Brady made all seven of his shots with three 3-pointers. Daylan Hamilton went 5 of 7 from the field to finish with 12 points. The victory broke a five-game slide for the Jaguars.
Bird flu found in snow geese, suspected in southwest Indiana turkey flock
GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. — Bird flu has been confirmed in snow geese and other water birds from Gibson County in southwestern Indiana and is suspected in a commercial turkey flock in nearby Daviess County, state officials said. Approximately 700 geese, primarily snow geese, have recently been found dead in...
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Weekend improvements
INDIANAPOLIS — Our stagnant pattern of cloudy skies will continue this afternoon with a few rain showers possible as well. Highs top out slightly above average in the mid 40s. Clouds and drizzle continue this evening with temperatures dropping into the low 40s. Grab a warm, waterproof jacket if...
Radio personality shot at in his vehicle in Indianapolis, 'lucky to be alive'
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis native and local radio personality said he's lucky to be alive after someone shot at him while he was driving on the north side of the city. It was the biggest scare of Ron Sexton's life. "I just felt glass. I didn't even hear the...
Indiana reports 1st pediatric flu death; health officials urge vaccinations
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported the state's first pediatric flu death. It comes as more than 24 people have died from influenza in Indiana this season. Health and hospital officials are urging people to get vaccinated against influenza. “With the upcoming holidays, travel and family gatherings,...
Mandatory mask policy returns to Community Health Network
INDIANAPOLIS — Effective Monday, Dec. 12, Community Health Network is reinstating its mandatory mask policy. The mandate is for all caregivers, patients and visitors at all sites of care throughout central Indiana. "We are seeing more COVID patients, flu patients and RSV in our hospitals. They are filling up...
Girl Named Tom to perform at Brown County Music Center in March 2023
NASHVILLE, Ind. — (NOTE: The video above is from a previous report on tips for buying concert tickets.) Girl Named Tom, who won Season 21 of "The Voice," will perform in Nashville, Indiana, in March 2023. The sibling trio, who lives in South Bend, will perform at the Brown...
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Wet stretch precedes polar plunger
INDIANAPOLIS — Breaking news!!!!! Some peeks of sunshine will be emerging over central Indiana today and Tuesday. It's not a lot, but it's our best prospect of Vitamin D in the sky that we've had in awhile. Enjoy them if you're lucky enough to get some over your yard today.
Here's Yelp's 10 must-try holiday treats around Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — We're decking the halls this holiday season, so why not deck out your treats and drinks too?! Yelp Indy has 10 local lattes, scoops, brews, macarons, and more for your holiday-tasting bucket list. Coffeehouse Five: Greenwood + Franklin. Order: Gingerbread latte - gingerbread syrup, white chocolate, espresso,...
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Rain returns late Tuesday
INDIANAPOLIS — There was just a little bit of sun breaking through the clouds today and there is a chance for a little on Tuesday, too. High temperatures will be back into the 40s on Tuesday. Grab the umbrella for Wednesday. Rain arrives later Tuesday night and will continue...
Inmate dies after being found unresponsive at US Penitentiary in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — A federal inmate who was found unresponsive early Saturday at a western Indiana prison was later pronounced dead at a hospital, officials said. Inmate Anthony Alls, 50, was found unresponsive about 12:20 a.m. ET Saturday at the U.S. Penitentiary in Terre Haute, prompting prison staff to immediately begin life-saving measures, officials said.
IMPD investigating shooting on south US 31
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a shooting on the far south side of Indianapolis early Sunday afternoon. Officers were called to a strip mall on U.S. 31 near the intersection of Stop 11 Road just before 12:45 p.m. Sunday on a reported shooting and found the man, whose name was not shared.
Man, girlfriend charged in deadly drug deal gone wrong at Brownsburg park
BROWNSBURG, Ind. — A man and his girlfriend are charged for a deadly drug deal gone wrong at a Brownsburg park on Thursday night. Deamonta McIntyre is facing a murder charge and Kee Meh is charged with assisting a criminal. Police identified 23-year-old McIntyre as the suspect in the...
Multiple children injured, 1 critically, in crash on Indy's southwest side
INDIANAPOLIS — Multiple children were taken to the hospital following a crash on the southwest side of Indianapolis Sunday evening, police said. In all, seven people, including the two drivers and five children, were involved. The two-vehicle crash happened around 4:45 p.m. in the 5600 block of Norcroft Drive,...
Police: Near north side fatal shooting appears self-inflicted
INDIANAPOLIS — A person died Sunday in a shooting on the near north side of Indianapolis. The shooting happened at around 3:30 p.m. in the 300 block of West 31st Street, just south of Crown Hill Funeral Home and Cemetery and west of North Capitol Avenue. Police who were...
IMPD investigates 3 Sunday morning shooting incidents
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD Aggravated Assault detectives are investigating three shooting incidents that happened early Sunday morning along the Interstate 70 corridor between the North Split and Keystone exit. Three men were wounded as a result of the shootings, police believe. At around 5 p.m. Sunday, police said no arrests...
Traffic stop of stolen vehicle lands Bloomington man in Sullivan County Jail
SULLIVAN, Ind. — A Bloomington man was arrested early Saturday in Sullivan County after a traffic stop turned up drugs and revealed the vehicle he was driving was reported as stolen. Markeith Brown, 50, was traveling on State Road 54 near Sullivan when he was stopped by a Sullivan...
IMPD: 2 people show up at Community Hospital North with gunshot wounds
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD detectives are investigating after two people injured in a shooting showed up at a northeast Indianapolis hospital early Monday. Shortly after midnight, officers responded to Community Hospital North, 7150 Clearvista Drive, for a report of two people who were shot walking into the emergency room. Both...
Protest planned over Indianapolis Public Library not promoting interim CEO
INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosiers concerned about the direction of leadership at the Indianapolis Public Library's Central Library are planning to bring their concerns to the street and protest Monday in hopes of getting some answers. At issue, protestors say, is how the library has been handling filling the role of...
Police: Man stabbed outside east Indianapolis hotel
INDIANAPOLIS — A man was taken to the hospital after being stabbed outside a hotel on the east side of Indianapolis Saturday night, police said. The stabbing happened at around 6:30 p.m. at the Rodeway Inn, located at 6990 E. 21st St., near the Interstate 70 exit onto Shadeland Avenue.
