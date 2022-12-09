ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

WTHR

Osten, Brady power IUPUI to 75-53 victory over Spalding

INDIANAPOLIS — Chris Osten scored 19 points, Vincent Brady II didn't miss a shot and scored 17 and IUPUI beat Division III Spalding 75-53 on Monday. Osten added five rebounds for the Jaguars (2-8). Brady made all seven of his shots with three 3-pointers. Daylan Hamilton went 5 of 7 from the field to finish with 12 points. The victory broke a five-game slide for the Jaguars.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Weekend improvements

INDIANAPOLIS — Our stagnant pattern of cloudy skies will continue this afternoon with a few rain showers possible as well. Highs top out slightly above average in the mid 40s. Clouds and drizzle continue this evening with temperatures dropping into the low 40s. Grab a warm, waterproof jacket if...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Mandatory mask policy returns to Community Health Network

INDIANAPOLIS — Effective Monday, Dec. 12, Community Health Network is reinstating its mandatory mask policy. The mandate is for all caregivers, patients and visitors at all sites of care throughout central Indiana. "We are seeing more COVID patients, flu patients and RSV in our hospitals. They are filling up...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Here's Yelp's 10 must-try holiday treats around Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — We're decking the halls this holiday season, so why not deck out your treats and drinks too?! Yelp Indy has 10 local lattes, scoops, brews, macarons, and more for your holiday-tasting bucket list. Coffeehouse Five: Greenwood + Franklin. Order: Gingerbread latte - gingerbread syrup, white chocolate, espresso,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Rain returns late Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS — There was just a little bit of sun breaking through the clouds today and there is a chance for a little on Tuesday, too. High temperatures will be back into the 40s on Tuesday. Grab the umbrella for Wednesday. Rain arrives later Tuesday night and will continue...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Inmate dies after being found unresponsive at US Penitentiary in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — A federal inmate who was found unresponsive early Saturday at a western Indiana prison was later pronounced dead at a hospital, officials said. Inmate Anthony Alls, 50, was found unresponsive about 12:20 a.m. ET Saturday at the U.S. Penitentiary in Terre Haute, prompting prison staff to immediately begin life-saving measures, officials said.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHR

IMPD investigating shooting on south US 31

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a shooting on the far south side of Indianapolis early Sunday afternoon. Officers were called to a strip mall on U.S. 31 near the intersection of Stop 11 Road just before 12:45 p.m. Sunday on a reported shooting and found the man, whose name was not shared.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

IMPD investigates 3 Sunday morning shooting incidents

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD Aggravated Assault detectives are investigating three shooting incidents that happened early Sunday morning along the Interstate 70 corridor between the North Split and Keystone exit. Three men were wounded as a result of the shootings, police believe. At around 5 p.m. Sunday, police said no arrests...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Police: Man stabbed outside east Indianapolis hotel

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was taken to the hospital after being stabbed outside a hotel on the east side of Indianapolis Saturday night, police said. The stabbing happened at around 6:30 p.m. at the Rodeway Inn, located at 6990 E. 21st St., near the Interstate 70 exit onto Shadeland Avenue.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

