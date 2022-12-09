ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Kroger-Albertsons merger under investigation by Colorado

By Megan Ulu-Lani Boyanton | The Denver Post
 4 days ago
Colorado will lead a multi-state investigation into the proposed $25 billion merger between King Soopers’ parent company and Albertsons, which operates Safeway, Attorney General Phil Weiser announced Thursday.

Weiser has also filed a brief to block Albertsons from paying its shareholders a $4 billion dividend before regulators review the merger. The move supports a motion for preliminary injunction filed by Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson.

Preliminary injunctions “can last for a longer period of time” than a temporary restraining order, which was already granted to Ferguson. “Our job is to enforce anti-trust laws,” Weiser said.

The proposed merger, announced in October and expected to close in early 2024 , received approval from the boards of both Kroger and Albertsons. Last month, both Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen and Albertsons CEO Vivek Sankaran testified before the Senate .

McMullen vowed he wouldn’t shutter stores or lay off frontline associates if the arrangement is finalized, but plans to work with the Federal Trade Commission to divest some stores “to a viable competitor.”

Read the full story from our partners at The Denver Post.

