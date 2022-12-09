Read full article on original website
Woman Who Watched Her Boyfriend Kill Six of His Family Members Sentenced to 25 Years in Prison
A woman who watched her boyfriend murder six members of his own family in February 2016 has been sentenced to 25 years in prison, the Chicago-Sun Times reports. 25-year-old Jafeth Ramos pleaded guilty to one count of armed robbery in connection with the 2016 killings, which were committed by her former boyfriend Diego Uribe. She admitted that she accompanied Urbe to his aunt Maria Martinez’s home in 2016, where he fatally shot her after demanding money. Uribe also beat her brother Noe Martinez Jr. to death, fatally stabbed their mother Rosaura Martinez, killed their 10-year-old and 13-year-old children, and killed Noe Martinez Sr. when he returned home. Ramos and Uribe were arrested in May 2016.
After Sherri Papini Admitted To Her Kidnapping Hoax, What Happened To Her Husband?
When Sherri Papini vanished on Nov. 2, 2016, her husband, Keith Papini, was deeply disturbed. Sherri had gone out for an afternoon jog and never returned, even though she was supposed to pick up her two children from school. Keith tried to find her by tracking her cell phone, but discovered the device abandoned on the side of the road, according to an ABC News report at the time. He firmly believed she had been abducted.
Michael Politte paroled decades after conviction for his mother's murder
Incarcerated at 14 years old for the murder of his mother — which he says he did not commit — MIchael Politte was 38 when he was granted parole in April 2022. He left prison doing one of the things he enjoyed most before he went in — riding a bike.
‘Killer Sally’: Sally McNeil’s Account of Her Husband’s Murder Does Not Fully Make Sense
The 1995 murder of Ray McNeil was turned into a docuseries titled 'Killer Sally.' The woman in question, his wife, Sally McNeil, shares her side of the story.
Hospital CEO’s Husband Shot Her and Then Himself in Murder-Suicide: Police
A man shot his wife and then himself in a murder-suicide on Wednesday, police said. The Miami-Dade Police Department identified the victim as Maria Cristina Jimenez, 61, the CEO of Coral Gables Hospital, according to WPLG. Cops named the suspect as Antonio Mazzorana, 62. Officers reportedly said they responded Wednesday...
He was 19 when he was sentenced to death row. Now, his 19-year-old daughter is suing to attend his execution after a judge ruled she's too young to observe.
Kevin Johnson's 19-year-old daughter can't see his execution due to her age. Johnson was 19 when he committed the crime that led to his sentence.
Maryland woman who accused her husband of molesting kids pleads guilty to shooting him
WASHINGTON — A woman is pleading guilty to shooting her husband, who is also a retired Baltimore police officer, after she accused him of molesting children at her daycare business. According to officials, 50-year-old Shanteari Weems shot her husband, James Weems in late July in the formerly-named Mandarin Oriental...
Texas mother lost her home and job and was threatened with jail after asking eight-year-old son to walk home alone
A Texas mother who asked her misbehaving eight-year-old son to walk half a mile home through a quiet suburban neighbourhood says her life was upended after she was charged with child endangerment.Mother-of-three Heather Wallace, 37, a qualified teacher and child sleep therapist, faced up to 20 years in prison if convicted of the second-degree felony charge.Rather than risk jail time, Ms Wallace told The Independent she admitted the offence and carried out a community service programme.She was forced to resign from her job and is now barred from working with children. She and husband Scott have sold their family home...
Indiana Dad Sentenced to 70 Years as Judge Notes He ‘Fails to Show Remorse’ for Torturing and Murdering 4-Year-Old Son
A 29-year-old father in Indiana faces the rest of his life behind bars for torturing and killing his own 4-year-old son for not being potty trained last year. LaPorte County Judge Thomas J. Alevizos on Tuesday ordered Alan Morgan to serve a sentence of 70 years in the Indiana Department of Corrections for multiple felonies, including murder, in the brutal slaying of young Judah Morgan, court records reviewed by Law&Crime show.
‘American Murder: The Family Next Door’: Chris Watts Lost His Prison Email Account After Allegedly Corresponding With His Former Mistress
Serving a life sentence at Dodge Correctional Institution in Waupun, Wisconsin, Chris Watts is still finding a way to get in trouble, including his infamous mistress.
'You see how karma works?': Woman tells only ABC13 about how she escaped ex abducting her
A woman talked to only ABC13 after quick thinking helped her get away from her ex, who's accused of threatening her with a knife and tying up her son.
Former Oklahoma Police Officer Admits To Stealing $345 From Dead Woman’s Hotel Room
A former police officer in Oklahoma pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court for lying to law enforcement about a theft he committed while on-duty. Dennis James Hall, 40, formerly a Sapulpa, police officer, pleaded guilty to making false statements, which is a felony. The plea agreement
Adoptive Mother, Grandparents Accused in Girl’s Death Remain Held Without Bail
A judge Tuesday denied bail for the adoptive mother and grandmother of an 11-year-old Spring Valley girl who was allegedly starved and beaten over the course of several years, leading to her death last summer. Tuesday’s bail review hearing yielded the first specifics regarding the accusations against Leticia Diane McCormack,...
An Alabama mother says she kept her eyes on a man who high-fived her son in a Walmart. Then she caught him trying to take him out of her shopping cart.
He told the child, "We're going to go to my truck," the boy's mother said. Police said they have identified the man as a trucker.
Indiana Murderer Inspired By Serial Killers Who Brutally Slayed Two Avoids Death Penalty
She worked at the Indiana Department of Corrections ... and left a hat with the department's insignia and her name on it at the crime scene. Kristen Wolf will spend the rest of her life behind bars for the grisly murders of two people during an attack in 2020, avoiding the death penalty as part of a plea deal.
FedEx driver charged in 7-year-old Athena Strand's death delivered her Christmas present before abducting her, mother says
Athena Strand's mother, Maitlyn Gandy, called for stricter screening policies for delivery drivers at a news conference Thursday. On an easel beside her was the package she said the FedEx driver had delivered: a box of "You can be anything" Barbie dolls.
Prosecutors in Alex Murdaugh case allege motive for killing wife, son
South Carolina prosecutors say Alex Murdaugh was motivated by the possible exposure of his decade-long financial crimes in murdering his wife and son to buy himself time and sympathy.
Defense seeks to stop death sentence of convicted cop killer after daughter loses battle to view execution
The Missouri Supreme Court is hearing arguments Monday about whether or not to halt the execution of Kevin Johnson, a man convicted of murdering a police officer in 2005.
