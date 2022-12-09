Read full article on original website
Related
Kilauea might be taking a rest on the Big Island
Kilauea might be taking a brief rest and visitors might not be able to see the red glow once seen from viewing spots in the park.
Plan to sell photos or videos of Mauna Loa? Make sure you get a film permit first
HAWAII ISLAND(KHON2) — There are tons of photos and videos of Mauna Loa; but if you plan to sell any of those images, a permit is required, according to the Hawaii State Film Commissioner. Thousands are flocking to see the historic eruption of Mauna Loa, commemorating the moment with photos and videos. Most will likely […]
Hawaii’s Princess Abigail passes away at age 96
The Kawānanakoa family announced that Princess Abigail Kinoiki Kekaulike Kawānanakoa had passed away on Sunday, Dec. 11 at the age of 96.
Strangers rent 15-passenger van after flight gets canceled — and go viral on TikTok
Millions of travelers are taking to the skies and roads this holiday season. Most trips go off without a hitch, but some will inevitably hit speed bumps along the way.
Open casting call on Big Island for Two Breaths movie
A University of Southern California thesis film team is coming to Hawai'i Island for an open casting call for a new feature film named Two Breaths.
KHON2
Aloha Beef Chips Adds Brisket to the Lineup
Aloha Beef Chips has been creating tasty, protein-packed snacks for nearly a decade now! They are one of the few local beef jerky companies who source and use 100% Hawaii grass fed beef for their entire line of extra thin beef chips. They have a wide variety of flavors, but now have a new edition! Rona Reed-Vasconcellos, owner of Aloha Beef Chips, joined us with all of the details.
Santa Claus to visit Might Mo, Pearl Harbor
The Battleship Missouri Memorial, Pearl Harbor announced that Santa Claus will be visiting the Might Mo, located on Fantail, Ford Island, Pearl Harbor.
Ho‘omau Hawai‘i Market is this weekend
Ho‘omau Hawai‘i Market is taking place this weekend at the Hawai'i Convention Center. The pop-up mākeke is providing local residents and visitors access to over 60 Native Hawaiian-owned businesses.
Trade wind speeds decreasing as cold front approaches the state
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Strong trade winds will give way to lighter trades starting Monday. Showers through Wednesday will be windward and will be light to moderate. Heavy rain associated with a cold front passing will arrive late Wednesday through Friday.
Pearl Harbor sites free to U.S. National Guard members
In celebration of the U.S. National Guard's birthday, members of the branch will be able to enter the Pearl Harbor Historic Sites on Saturday, Dec. 10 and Sunday, Dec. 11.
Rainbow Wahine set to face UNLV on Sunday
HONOLULU– The University of Hawai’i women’s basketball team will be back in action against visiting UNLV Sunday afternoon as a part of a doubleheader with men’s basketball inside SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. GM 8 | HAWAI’I (1-6, 0-0) VS. UNLV (8-1, 0-0) Date | Time Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022 2:00 p.m. HT Location Honolulu, Oahu […]
