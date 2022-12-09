ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Lakers News: Former SI Journalist Who Passed Suddenly At World Cup Honored By LeBron James

Grant Wahl, the sports journalist who sadly passed away quite suddenly while covering the ongoing World Cup in Qatar at age 48, had a special connection to Los Angeles Lakers legend LeBron James: he wrote that now-classic 2002 Sports Illustrated cover story on The Chosen One, one of the first big national pieces on the now-18-time All-Star when he was merely a high school junior at St. Vincent-St. Mary's in Akron, Ohio.
LOS ANGELES, CA

