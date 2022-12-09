Read full article on original website
Newborn son motivated Billy Quarantillo in TKO win over Alexander Hernandez at UFC 282
LAS VEGAS – Billy Quarantillo beat Alexander Hernandez with a second-round TKO Saturday on the preliminary card at UFC 282 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Take a look inside the fight with Quarantillo, who got back in the win column in his first fight in 13 months. Alexander...
UFC 283 Headliners Glover Teixeira, Jamahal Hill Preview Surprise Booking for January
View the original article to see embedded media. LAS VEGAS—When Glover Teixeira attended this past weekend's UFC 282 event at T-Mobile Arena, he did so expecting to find himself in a future title fight. He did not expect it to be against Jamahal Hill. Teixeira was at the event...
Lakers News: Former SI Journalist Who Passed Suddenly At World Cup Honored By LeBron James
Grant Wahl, the sports journalist who sadly passed away quite suddenly while covering the ongoing World Cup in Qatar at age 48, had a special connection to Los Angeles Lakers legend LeBron James: he wrote that now-classic 2002 Sports Illustrated cover story on The Chosen One, one of the first big national pieces on the now-18-time All-Star when he was merely a high school junior at St. Vincent-St. Mary's in Akron, Ohio.
