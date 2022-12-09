Read full article on original website
Related
thefastmode.com
SD-WAN and the Underlay: Transforming Enterprise Networking with Intelligence and Efficiency Featured
Underlay networks can’t be overlooked when deploying SD-WAN. It is often forgotten that the SD-WAN overlay will inherit the attributes of the underlay network. Low-latency underlay networks ensure that SD-WAN will benefit from higher performance with less packet loss and jitter. The SD-WAN market is projected to generate billions...
AGC to Exhibit Next-generation Mobility-enabling Products & Technologies at CES2023
TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- AGC, the provider of a wide range of solutions from automotive and display glass to the cutting-edge materials essential for next-generation mobility, will exhibit at CES2023, the world’s leading technology trade show, being held in Las Vegas during January 3-8, 2023. The 3rd and 4th will be reserved for media and pre-show keynotes; the fair will be open to the public from the 5th. The company will exhibit 17 of its products, including several brand new releases. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221204005064/en/ AGC‘s booth at CES2023 (#4377, Vehicle Tech & Advanced Mobility, LVCC - West Hall) (Graphic: Business Wire)
Zacks.com
ANSYS (ANSS) Set to Acquire Germany-Based DYNAmore Holding
ANSYS (. ANSS - Free Report) recently announced an agreement to acquire Germany-based DYNAmore Holding GmbH. DYNAmore provides simulation solutions to the automotive industry. The company’s client base includes some of the top original equipment manufacturers and some of the largest global automotive suppliers. The company has nearly 800 industrial customers and over 150 universities use its software and services, added ANSYS.
thefastmode.com
Network Intelligence using Edge Computing Featured
Increase in deployments of network devices, new protocols and technologies due to spike in network demands for higher bandwidths, speeds and reliability has created complex work-flows for internet service providers (ISPs) and communication service providers (CSPs). Managing manual tasks for designing, ordering, fulfilling and assuring end-user services of these networks have become herculean task for them. To be able to manage their networks seamlessly amid rising complexities of problems, achieving Zero Touch Operation through Network and Service Automation is the only way forward.
aiexpress.io
New Kubernetes 1.26 release boosts security, storage, teases dynamic resource allocation
Within the cloud-native house, the place purposes are goal constructed and delivered to run within the cloud, one expertise specifically rises above all others — Kubernetes. Kubernetes is an open-source container orchestration system, initially developed by Google in 2014. Since 2015, Kubernetes has been developed underneath the governance of the Cloud Native Computing Basis (CNCF), which is a part of the Linux Basis and advantages from the help of 1000’s of builders and lots of supporting organizations.
Zacks.com
Top Stock Reports for JPMorgan, Intel & Advanced Micro Devices
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), Intel Corp. (INTC) and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
TechCrunch
Expeto, a startup selling tools to manage private cellular networks, raises $12M
A number of major vendors provide private cellular network services, including AT&T and T-Mobile, as do some startups, including Celona, Anterix and Airspan Networks. (Recently, asset management giant BlackRock announced that it’ll deploy a private network at its new headquarters in partnership with Verizon.) But that hasn’t stopped new ventures from cropping up to challenge the incumbents. See Expeto, which is developing a platform that allows corporate customers to extend their private networks via virtually any type of cellular connectivity.
SIGN UP NOW — Insider At CES: How Emerging Technologies Influence the Future of Work
This virtual event features discussions with leaders on how organizations implement innovation matters into the business, and more.
Zacks.com
Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Picks New CEO as Gustafsson Steps Down
ZBRA - Free Report) has announced Chief Product & Solutions Officer Bill Burns as its new CEO, effective Mar 1, 2023, once Anders Gustafsson steps down. Gustafsson, who has served as ZBRA’s CEO for 15 years, will become the executive chair of the board. He will continue to serve as CEO until next March.
PayU Appoints Keren Ben Zvi as Head of Data
PayU has appointed Keren Ben Zvi as head of data of its global payment organization (GPO). The online payment service provider said in a Wednesday (Dec. 7) press release that Ben Zvi would take the lead on further enhancing merchant insights and leveraging merchants’ payment data to support their business growth.
Zacks.com
AmEx (AXP) Launches Center to Solidify Footprint in Singapore
AXP - Free Report) recently inaugurated a Decision Science Center of Excellence (CoE) in Singapore. The center will leverage artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and natural language processing (NLP) to extend global data-driven solutions. The areas of interest of the newly established center will be on data science applications...
TechCrunch
Microsoft acquires startup developing high-speed cables for transmitting data
HCF cables have been around since the ’90s. But what Lumenisity brings to the table is a proprietary design with an air-filled center channel surrounded by a ring of glass tubes. The idea is that light can travel faster through air than glass; in a trial with Comcast in April, a single strand of Lumenisity HCF was reportedly able to deliver traffic rates ranging from 10 Gbps to 400 Gbps.
Zacks.com
5 Financial Transaction Stocks in Focus Despite Industry Woes
V - Free Report) , Mastercard Incorporated (. GPN - Free Report) and FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (. FLT - Free Report) are placed well to counter the industry headwinds. The Zacks Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Financial Technology or the FinTech space, which includes companies with varying natures of businesses. The industry comprises card and payment processing and other solutions providers, ATM services and money remittance service providers, and providers of investment solutions to financial advisors. The players in this segment operate their unique and proprietary global payments network that links issuers and acquirers around the globe to facilitate the switching of transactions, permitting account holders to use their products at millions of acceptance locations. Monetary transactions are effectuated through these networks, offering a convenient, quick and secure payment method in several currencies across the globe. The industry is benefiting from the ongoing digitization movement, triggered by the pandemic.
Skytap Hires Nutanix, HPE & Cisco Tech Veteran Rahul Tripathi as Chief Product and Technology Officer
SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- Skytap, the industry-leading service to run traditional IBM Power and x86 workloads natively in the cloud, today announced the appointment of Rahul Tripathi as Chief Product and Technology Officer to lead the company’s Product and Engineering teams. Tripathi joins Skytap during a period of significant growth and will be instrumental in leading product vision as the company enables enterprises to unlock cloud scalability, agility and value-added cloud native services for traditional workloads. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005221/en/ Rahul Tripathi (Photo: Business Wire)
TechSpot
Cloud customers spend too much for resources they never use
Why it matters: Cloud is always sold as a solution to spare money over on-premise hardware and traditional software applications. A recent report says otherwise, showing how cloud platforms can waste money if customers don't know how to manage resources efficiently, which they usually don't. According to a report by...
Bespoke Partners Welcomes Chief Marketing Officer
SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- Bespoke Partners, a leading provider of retained executive search and leadership advisory services for private equity backed software companies, announced today that Adam Boone has joined the firm as Chief Marketing Officer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005983/en/ Adam Boone, Chief Marketing Officer (Photo: Business Wire)
salestechstar.com
Entytle announces integration with Microsoft Teams bringing collaboration to Installed Base sales & service workflows
Entytle’s latest offering is a new way for an OEM’s customer-facing teams to bring the “wisdom of the crowds” in the service of their customers. Entytle, Inc., provider of the only purpose-built Installed Base Platform (IBP) for Industrial OEMs, announces Microsoft Teams integration to enhance collaboration and productivity of customer-facing teams as they work to serve and sell to their existing customers and their Installed Base.
Secure Smart Contract Tools—An End-to-End Developer’s Guide
No doubt—writing secure smart contracts is hard. Even smart contracts written by senior developers can get hacked. And since these smart contracts often hold a high monetary value, the incentive to hack them is also high. Add in the immutability of web3, and getting security right becomes even more...
Zacks.com
Singapore-Based Tech Stock Completes Powerful Cup-With-Handle Pattern
The economy moves in reasonably predictable cycles. As the economy expands and contracts, so do the financial performances of companies across our 16 Zacks sectors. Given a positive outlook, economically-sensitive companies perform better and investors are prompted to buy their shares. As the outlook shifts to more bearish, investors may opt for investments that can better weather economic downturns.
ffnews.com
Klarpay AG builds a Cloud-Based Infrastructure to automate its services
Swiss fintech Klarpay AG chose to build its cloud-based infrastructure using Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company focused on high-value tasks, including improving its banking product by developing new features such as scalable and API-enabled transactional capabilities instead of using its resources to maintain a data center. Christos Alatzidis, Klarpay...
Comments / 0