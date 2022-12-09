ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

WUSA9

Nats Park has transformed into a winter wonderland for the holidays

WASHINGTON — Nationals Park has been transformed into a winter wonderland for Enchant in Washington, D.C. More than 4 million lights fill the stadium to create an immersive holiday experience. “It is absolutely unbelievable to watch this event gets built,” said Heather Gordon, Enchant’s company manager. “Everything from the...
WASHINGTON, DC
travelawaits.com

Uber Offering Sleigh Rides For Free In Santa’s Official Hometown

Christmas begins with the sound of bells… sleigh bells, that is. Uber has gotten in the Christmas spirit! They are offering the first-ever free and on-demand reindeer sleigh rides for folks in Finland’s Rovaniemi region. A Ride Just Like The Christmas Story. Santa’s reindeer (real ones!) draw your...

