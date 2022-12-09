Read full article on original website
Related
Why are restaurants closing their doors in Kansas City?
Kansas City, Mo. - Kansas Citians love to go out to eat and enjoy good food -- especially delicious barbecue. However, between January 2020 and December 2021, more restaurants closed in Kansas City than opened.
Video shows Proud Boys outside of an Ohio church where a drag story time event was cancelled ahead of their protest
The event to "normalize and celebrate the beautiful diversity of the gender spectrum" was cancelled shortly before the Proud Boys protest.
NewsChannel 36
First Arena to bring festive family fun to the Twin Tiers with inaugural 'Joyfest'
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- First Arena is bringing a day of festive family fun to the Southern Tier with its inaugural "Joyfest" event. The celebration comes as the facility recognizes its one-year anniversary of reopening under Mammoth Sports and Entertainment. "It's really a little holiday entertainment gift to the community...
Nats Park has transformed into a winter wonderland for the holidays
WASHINGTON — Nationals Park has been transformed into a winter wonderland for Enchant in Washington, D.C. More than 4 million lights fill the stadium to create an immersive holiday experience. “It is absolutely unbelievable to watch this event gets built,” said Heather Gordon, Enchant’s company manager. “Everything from the...
travelawaits.com
Uber Offering Sleigh Rides For Free In Santa’s Official Hometown
Christmas begins with the sound of bells… sleigh bells, that is. Uber has gotten in the Christmas spirit! They are offering the first-ever free and on-demand reindeer sleigh rides for folks in Finland’s Rovaniemi region. A Ride Just Like The Christmas Story. Santa’s reindeer (real ones!) draw your...
Comments / 0