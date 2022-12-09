Read full article on original website
Man pleads no contest to 2 felonies in shooting at Pelezzio Reception Venue
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man pleaded no contest to two felonies Monday in connection to a shooting that occurred in May at the Pelezzio Reception Venue in Downtown Bakersfield. Anthony Felix pleaded no contest to assault with a gun and possession of a gun by a felon, according to court records. Two other felonies […]
Taft Midway Driller
Man convicted in 2018 South Taft murder
A Kern County Superior Court jury convicted a Taft man of second-degree murder for a 2018 homicide that occurred in South Taft. The Kern County District Attorney said Bobby Gene Sherrell, 42, faces up to 40 years in prison at his sentencing on Jan. 6. Sherrell was arrested on June...
Body found in Lamont park, KCSO investigates as homicide
LAMONT, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s office conducted a homicide investigation after finding a deceased man lying in the ground Monday morning in Lamont, according to a news release from the office. Around 8 a.m., Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a man lying on the ground of Bear […]
Car strikes support column at WinCo Foods
A car crashed into a support column at the WinCo Foods in the 4200 block of Coffee Road on Monday morning, December 12th.
15 people arrested following multiple-agency 'predator' sting in Bakersfield
A multi-agency predator sting has resulted in the arrest of 15 people. This week the Bakersfield Police Department conducted an enforcement operation alongside various federal and local agencies.
Man found dead at Bear Mountain Park in Lamont
The Kern County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) discovered a dead man at Bear Mountain Park in Lamont on Monday, December 12th.
Man arrested for allegedly brandishing weapon at a juvenile: KCSO
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was taken into custody Friday night after a brief standoff with sheriff’s deputies and allegedly brandishing a weapon at a juvenile in East Bakersfield, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s deputies were called to the area of Niles Street and Palm Drive at around 5:30 p.m. for […]
KCSO investigating suspicious death at east Bakersfield home
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating the death of a person that is considered suspicious in east Bakersfield. According to KCSO, Kern County Fire Department responders were dispatched to a home Sunday just before 7:30 a.m. in the 3200 block of Montello Street for a report of an […]
Vehicle crashes into pillar at WinCo in NW Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A vehicle crashed into a large pillar outside of the entrance of WinCo in northwest Bakersfield, according to a 17 News photographer. The crash happened around 7:23 a.m. at the WinCo on Coffee Road. A man was seen being treated by medical personnel in an ambulance. It is unknown if there […]
KCSO investigates suspicious death discovered by Kern County Fire Department
The Kern County Fire Department found a man dead in a home near Montello Street and College Avenue in East Bakersfield on Sunday, December 11th.
New Bakersfield councilmember Manpreet Kaur looks to make history
Manpreet Kaur is now the first Sikh-Punjabi woman to be elected to the Bakersfield City Council. She spoke to 23ABC about how historic this opportunity is for the entire community.
thesungazette.com
TCSO arrest man on 40 counts of animal cruelty, neglect
Tulare County Sheriffs Office arrests Cesar Flores on 40 counts of animal cruelty, neglect after discovering a multitude of horses, cows, dogs on his property were malnourished. LINDSAY– After receiving a tip about a possible animal abuse case, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office Ag Detectives worked with the Tulare County...
Review boards clear officers in shooting that left Tehachapi man dead
An incident review board has determined a recent shooting involving several law enforcement officers that left one man dead was justified.
BPD searches for 3 robbery, assault suspects
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help identifying three robbery suspects officials said are connected to an incident that happened at the Food Spot #2 on Wilson Road. The suspects were reported to have punched a victim in the face, causing swelling to his head and face, while […]
KCSO releases video of shooting incident at mobile home park in Tehachapi
WARNING: Video provided by the Kern County Sheriff’s Office shows graphic images from the shooting. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office released body-worn camera footage of a shooting that left a knife-wielding suspect dead after attacking two people at a Tehachapi trailer park in November. Kern County deputies Cody Taylor and Jeffrey […]
Shooting investigation underway in SW Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A shooting investigation in south west Bakersfield prompted a heavy police presence outside a home Friday morning, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Bakersfield Police confirmed the investigation is underway outside a home on Western Drive, just north of Stockdale Highway. No victims have been located at this time. Avoid the […]
Pit bull fatally shot after attacking girl, 8: police
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A pit bull that attacked an 8-year-old girl Thursday in south Bakersfield was shot and killed by a neighbor, police said. The child was entering her home on Berryessa Court when the stray dog bit her, police said. The child’s mother and a neighbor tried to free her but the dog […]
Man acquitted of felony charges in Lake Isabella stabbing
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury has acquitted a man of felony charges in connection with a stabbing in Lake Isabella after his public defender argued he acted in self-defense. Robert Paul Graham was found not guilty Thursday of assault with a deadly weapon, burglary and making terroristic threats, according to court records. […]
Plea deals reached in deadly motel shooting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men pleaded no contest Thursday to charges filed in connection with a shooting that killed two men at a south Bakersfield motel. Mario Velasquez pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter and Omar Uranda-Gonzalez to being an accessory in the shooting that took place Jan. 2, 2021, at the Vagabond Inn […]
Nazi flags, clothing found at Delano hate crime suspect’s home: reports
DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — Nazi clothing, flags and stickers were found inside the home of a man accused of repeatedly vandalizing a Delano church by spray-painting a racial slur on windows, signs and chairs. A Delano police investigator said the Nazi-related items led him to believe the actions of Kyle Sison may have been “based […]
