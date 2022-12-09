ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Taft Midway Driller

Man convicted in 2018 South Taft murder

A Kern County Superior Court jury convicted a Taft man of second-degree murder for a 2018 homicide that occurred in South Taft. The Kern County District Attorney said Bobby Gene Sherrell, 42, faces up to 40 years in prison at his sentencing on Jan. 6. Sherrell was arrested on June...
TAFT, CA
KGET

Body found in Lamont park, KCSO investigates as homicide

LAMONT, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s office conducted a homicide investigation after finding a deceased man lying in the ground Monday morning in Lamont, according to a news release from the office. Around 8 a.m., Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a man lying on the ground of Bear […]
LAMONT, CA
KGET

Man arrested for allegedly brandishing weapon at a juvenile: KCSO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was taken into custody Friday night after a brief standoff with sheriff’s deputies and allegedly brandishing a weapon at a juvenile in East Bakersfield, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s deputies were called to the area of Niles Street and Palm Drive at around 5:30 p.m. for […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KCSO investigating suspicious death at east Bakersfield home

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating the death of a person that is considered suspicious in east Bakersfield. According to KCSO, Kern County Fire Department responders were dispatched to a home Sunday just before 7:30 a.m. in the 3200 block of Montello Street for a report of an […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Vehicle crashes into pillar at WinCo in NW Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A vehicle crashed into a large pillar outside of the entrance of WinCo in northwest Bakersfield, according to a 17 News photographer. The crash happened around 7:23 a.m. at the WinCo on Coffee Road. A man was seen being treated by medical personnel in an ambulance. It is unknown if there […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
thesungazette.com

TCSO arrest man on 40 counts of animal cruelty, neglect

Tulare County Sheriffs Office arrests Cesar Flores on 40 counts of animal cruelty, neglect after discovering a multitude of horses, cows, dogs on his property were malnourished. LINDSAY– After receiving a tip about a possible animal abuse case, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office Ag Detectives worked with the Tulare County...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
KGET

BPD searches for 3 robbery, assault suspects

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help identifying three robbery suspects officials said are connected to an incident that happened at the Food Spot #2 on Wilson Road. The suspects were reported to have punched a victim in the face, causing swelling to his head and face, while […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KCSO releases video of shooting incident at mobile home park in Tehachapi

WARNING: Video provided by the Kern County Sheriff’s Office shows graphic images from the shooting. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office released body-worn camera footage of a shooting that left a knife-wielding suspect dead after attacking two people at a Tehachapi trailer park in November. Kern County deputies Cody Taylor and Jeffrey […]
TEHACHAPI, CA
KGET

Shooting investigation underway in SW Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A shooting investigation in south west Bakersfield prompted a heavy police presence outside a home Friday morning, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Bakersfield Police confirmed the investigation is underway outside a home on Western Drive, just north of Stockdale Highway. No victims have been located at this time. Avoid the […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Pit bull fatally shot after attacking girl, 8: police

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A pit bull that attacked an 8-year-old girl Thursday in south Bakersfield was shot and killed by a neighbor, police said. The child was entering her home on Berryessa Court when the stray dog bit her, police said. The child’s mother and a neighbor tried to free her but the dog […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man acquitted of felony charges in Lake Isabella stabbing

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury has acquitted a man of felony charges in connection with a stabbing in Lake Isabella after his public defender argued he acted in self-defense. Robert Paul Graham was found not guilty Thursday of assault with a deadly weapon, burglary and making terroristic threats, according to court records. […]
LAKE ISABELLA, CA
KGET

Plea deals reached in deadly motel shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men pleaded no contest Thursday to charges filed in connection with a shooting that killed two men at a south Bakersfield motel. Mario Velasquez pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter and Omar Uranda-Gonzalez to being an accessory in the shooting that took place Jan. 2, 2021, at the Vagabond Inn […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Nazi flags, clothing found at Delano hate crime suspect’s home: reports

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — Nazi clothing, flags and stickers were found inside the home of a man accused of repeatedly vandalizing a Delano church by spray-painting a racial slur on windows, signs and chairs. A Delano police investigator said the Nazi-related items led him to believe the actions of Kyle Sison may have been “based […]
DELANO, CA

