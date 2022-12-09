Read full article on original website
Christopher Meloni believes his pal Mariska Hargitay could help raise the ratings of his Law & Order: Organized Crime, RadarOnline.com has learned. A Benson/Stabler reunion is always a fan favorite, and the Sept. 22 Law & Order: SVU/Law & Order: Organized Crime three-hour cross-over didn’t disappoint, pulling in over 7 million total viewers. But on its own, Organized Crime stumbles in the ratings, and insiders reveal Meloni is worried.“The fans aren’t loving his show and the poor ratings have got him panicking,” said a source. “The stress is getting to him.” Sources said that Meloni has a plan to save...
"Law & Order: SVU" Season 24, Episode 9 has a lot of ground to cover. Titled "And a Trauma in a Pear Tree," the episode marks Kelli Giddish's farewell from the show, as her character of Amanda Rollins finally ties the knot with partner Sonny Carisi Jr. (Peter Scanavino) and decides to put her days with the SVU team behind her. However, that's not before Rollins takes one last ride with Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) to protect her adopted son, who's potentially been caught in a dangerous situation. What's more, the episode sees Benson make an unexpectedly forward confession about her ex-partner Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni).
Mariska Hargitay has starred in "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" since it premiered in 1999. She was soon joined by Ice-T, who was added to the show in Season 2 and has co-starred since. The show is currently on Season 24 and over the years, fans have grown to adore the friendship between Olivia Benson and Odafin Tutuola, and it seems the actors enjoy working together just as much.
Looks like Law & Order: SVU‘s Kelli Giddish may ring some wedding bells on her way out the door. A newly released promo for Season 24’s fall finale appears to show Giddish’s Det. Amanda Rollins and Peter Scanavino’s Assistant District Attorney Sonny Carisi preparing to get married at the courthouse. As previously reported, the finale, aka Episode 9, will be Giddish’s final SVU episode. (And, as TVLine previously reported, the blonde detective will not be killed off during the hour.) The fall finale footage, which aired after Thursday’s episode, kicks off with Carisi asking his girlfriend, “You haven’t told Liv yet, have you?” Later,...
Strong opinions inside ABC News over “GMA3” hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ off-screen affair have gone primetime. As network execs mull over the anchors’ fate amid their scandalous romance, sources tell Page Six that Robach’s “20/20” co-anchor David Muir “wants no part” of the drama. “He’s not having it. He’s the face of the evening news and nothing about him ever makes it into the papers. He’s very private and no one at ABC likes the way Amy and T.J. handled it,” a source told Page Six. According to another insider, “every anchor is upset that Amy and...
After news of Kelli Giddish's exit from "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," fans were quick to share their disappointment and disbelief, especially when it came out that it was not her choice to leave, which Ice-T, confirmed by saying that calls came "from higher up." Amanda Rollins has been on our TV screens for the last 12 years and it's hard to imagine "Law & Order: SVU" without her. After some recent interviews with her co-stars, it seems that fans are not the only ones feeling that way.
CBS drama "Blue Bloods" has been a stalwart performer for the network. Currently in its 13th season, the show follows the professional and personal lives of the Reagan family, the majority of whom are involved in law or law enforcement. Patriarch Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck) is a police commissioner, meanwhile, his eldest son Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) is a detective and his youngest son Jamie (Will Estes) is a sergeant. Frank's only daughter, Erin (Bridget Moynahan), is an assistant district attorney.
In the same way that the legendary actor Kevin Costner served as a marketing tool for the highly-successful Paramount Network series "Yellowstone," it's safe to say that one of the earliest selling points for CBS' "Blue Bloods" was the inclusion of actor Tom Selleck. Selleck plays the role of Frank Reagan, the gruff, no-nonsense patriarch of the Reagan family, who are known for their multigenerational ties to New York City law enforcement.
The Law and Order franchise is known for having cast members come and go rather frequently. With both the original series and popular spin-off Law and Order: Special Victims Unit running for more than 20 seasons and counting, it’s inevitable. But the news that Kelli Giddish, who plays Detective Amanda Rollins, is departing SVU during its ongoing Season 24 is causing quite an uproar among viewers, and it’s easy to see why.
Just one day after her final episode of Law & Order: SVU aired, Kelli Giddish is sharing what led to her departure from the show. “My side of things is just that it’s time in the Rollins storyline,” Giddish told Variety. “I felt like where it was heading, and where it headed last night, just seemed the right place to leave it right now.”
"Law & Order: SVU" has been on the air for more than two decades, with NBC releasing somewhere between 16 and 24 episodes every season. Ever since the pilot was released in 1999, Mariska Hargitay has starred in the series as Detective Olivia Benson. Considering the heavy topics that "SVU" portrays on screen, the actress couldn't help but notice the disturbing, real-life impact of these crimes.
Viewers tuning into Good Morning America's third hour won't be seeing the familiar face of Amy Robach anytime soon. Amid ABC's investigation into Robach's alleged affair with co-host T.J. Holmes, Robach has been pulled from the air, with Stephanie Ramos stepping in as her replacement. Ramos, of course, isn't completely...
Contains spoilers for Season 24, Episode 9 of "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit." Throughout the long run of "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) has consistently displayed courage and fortitude both on the job and in her personal affairs. This is only to be expected thanks to Hargitay's inspiring work with the character; real-life victims of sexual assault regularly write to her, thanking the actress for her steadfastness with the material (via The Atlantic). But the series would likely not be as dynamic as it is if it weren't for the doses of realism that Dick Wolf and his team add to the program. This means that just like the good and brave in reality, all people can make mistakes — sometimes without even knowing it.
Law & Order: SVU viewers bid adieu to Det. Amanda Rollins (Kelli Giddish) after a highly anticipated season 24 finale. Giddish confirmed her exit in an Instagram post on Aug. 24, captioning it in part: "This will, indeed, be my last season on 'Law & Order: SVU.' Playing Rollins has been one of the greatest joys and privileges of my life. I've been so fortunate to be a part of the 'Law & Order' family for the last 12 years. There is simply no other character on TV like Rollins. She's grown and changed, and I have as well. I started on this show when I was in my late 20s, and I'm grateful I got to spend so many of my adult years with Rollins in my life." Her exit came as a shock, and it was later revealed that it was not her decision. Even her co-stars Mariska Hargitay and Ice-T championed for her to stay, but executives had other plans. Giddish is now speaking about her long run on the show and what she'll miss the most.
Although it's beaten out by "Law & Order: SVU" as the longest-running crime drama ever (via NBC), "NCIS" is still incredibly popular after all of this time. In fact, Season 19 helped "NCIS" even become the most-watched television series of the 2021-2022 season, according to a report from Variety. It's almost natural that television shows start to fall off a little as they go on, but "NCIS" has proven to be an exception.
David Graziano, who was named the new showrunner of “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” ahead of its record 24th season, has been accused of creating “toxic” work environments and of inappropriate behavior and comments on his previous series, the Los Angeles Times reported on Thursday.
