WLOX
Santa tours parts of Orange Grove ahead of Christmas holiday
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport Fire Department are stepping in as some Santa’s helpers. Firefighters gave him a tour of Orange Grove from their big red truck. Santa will travel through different parts of the Orange Grove community ahead of Christmas. “This year, we’re going to expand it a...
WLOX
LIVE: Harbor Lights Winter Festival in Gulfport
Right now, a chunk of the city is still under a boil water advisory. The company contracted for the job is Gulf Breeze. Businesses impacted by water boil notice.
WLOX
Roadwork continues on Old Fort Bayou, may take longer than planned
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - A Jackson County road project that has been in the works for about a year could take longer than planned. Crews are working to widen Old Fort Bayou Road near Washington Avenue in Ocean Springs. Before new lanes can be laid, things like utilities must...
WLOX
Biloxi residents waiting for an update on clean water
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Biloxi residents are still waiting for a sign of relief as the city entered its fourth straight day of being under a boil water notice. Six gallons. That’s how much water Devonna Hamilton boils per day. She said the cycle is turning into a what seems like a nightmare.
WLOX
Happening Now: Biloxi High holds 2nd Annual Winter Magic Celebration
There have been visitors from all over the region like Texas, Louisiana, Alabama. Biloxi continues to test water after E. Coli bacteria found.
WLOX
Biloxi water tests show no traces of E. coli; boil water notice still in effect
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Follow up water tests conducted in Biloxi show no traces of E. coli, according to a release from the city. However, the boil water notice put into effect Friday remains in effect while testing continues. Affected areas include Biloxi south of the bay from Point Cadet...
WLOX
MGCCC receives RESTORE Act funds for health care training
Right now, a chunk of the city is still under a boil water advisory. There have been visitors from all over the region like Texas, Louisiana, Alabama. Work continues on Old
WLOX
Biloxi continues to test water after E. coli found
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -The Bradford Street Well in Biloxi is being flushed after the Mississippi State Department of Health found E. coli in a raw sample last week. The city now said they have since conducted samples and have not found any traces of E. coli. “The water well feeds...
WLOX
Mississippi Gulf Coast wraps up final day, winners named
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A rainy morning couldn’t stop people from running in the Mississippi Gulf Coast Marathon. The event wrapped up Sunday with hundreds of people participating in both the full and half marathons. Half marathon runners made their way from Jones Park to MGM Park in Biloxi while full marathon runners started in Pass Christian 26.2 miles from their destination. People cheered them as they made their way down Highway 90.
WLOX
Engineers at Stennis Space Center react to successful Artemis I mission
HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Sunday’s historic Orion recovery was a special moment for many, but it was a greater moment for those who prepared Artemis for the launch. “I made sure that the sensors were connected to the electronics that would record the sensors,” said Tristan Mooney.
This Town in Mississippi Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Mississippi, you should add the following town to your list.
Man arrested after 4-month-old found unresponsive at Biloxi hotel
BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) – Biloxi police arrested a Louisiana man after a four-month-old child was found unresponsive at a hotel. Police said they responded to a hotel in the 1700 block of Beach Boulevard on Saturday, December 10 just before noon. The child was taken to an area hospital, and police learned the child had […]
WLOX
Movers and Shakers Club leaves no child behind, sends more than 400 toys home with kids
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - More efforts are underway in Biloxi to make sure every child has a present under the Christmas Tree this year. More than 400 toys are ready to go home with boys and girls from Ward 2 in Biloxi. “Excitement, gratitude, joy, overwhelmed, all of those emotions...
WLOX
Waveland’s “Shop with a Cop” brings holiday cheers to ten families
WAVELAND, Miss. (WLOX) - On Saturday, Christmas came early for a special group of kids. While Santa didn’t make an appearance, his elves did, and the eyes of children lit up as Waveland police took them on a “Shop with a Cop” adventure. Shop with a Cop...
WLOX
Boil water notice issued for Biloxi, south of the bay after E. coli found
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) has issued a boil water notice for areas of Biloxi south of the bay Friday afternoon. The city says impacted areas are along the peninsula from Point Cadet to Debuys Road. Areas north of the bay including Woolmarket and Cedar Lake are not affected.
WLOX
Hancock County School District appoints new superintendent
HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - As of Monday night, Rhett Ladner is the new superintendent of Hancock County School District. The school board voted Monday to drop the interim superintendent title and give Ladner the position. He officially starts Tuesday, December 13, 2022, and his contract runs until June 30, 2025.
WLOX
Businesses impacted by Biloxi boil water notice
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Biloxi’s boil water notice is causing area businesses to change how they operate. Even though there is no definite timeline for when clean water will become available, residents are still optimistic. Restaurants and hotels, whether big business or small, have all been impacted by Biloxi’s...
WDSU
Bogalusa police release new information in deadly birthday party shooting
A teenager killed over the weekend at a birthday party in Bogalusa has been identified. The coroner identified the teenager killed as Ronie Taylor, 15. Taylor was killed and two other 14-year-olds were hurt when shots were fired at a birthday party held at a venue called The Breakfast Club on Warren Street around 9 p.m. Friday night.
wxxv25.com
19-year-old found dead with gunshot wound in Gulfport
A Gulfport teen, weeks away from joining the military, has been found dead with a gunshot wound. According to Harrison County Deputy Coroner Ben Bentz, 19-year-old Ozell Addison Jr. was found dead in the 2000 block of 31st Street and 20th Avenue. Gulfport police tells News 25 the teen joined...
