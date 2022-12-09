ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth, December 10 High School ⚽ Game Notice

There are 6 high school ⚽ games in Fort Worth.

The South Hills High School soccer team will have a game with Western Hills High School on December 09, 2022, 16:15:00.

South Hills High School
Western Hills High School
December 09, 2022
16:15:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

The Fort Worth Christian School soccer team will have a game with Southwest Christian School - Fort Worth on December 09, 2022, 16:15:00.

Fort Worth Christian School
Southwest Christian School - Fort Worth
December 09, 2022
16:15:00
Middle School Girls Soccer

The Fossil Ridge High School soccer team will have a game with Boswell High School on December 09, 2022, 16:30:00.

Fossil Ridge High School
Boswell High School
December 09, 2022
16:30:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

The Nolan Catholic High School soccer team will have a game with Brewer High School on December 09, 2022, 16:30:00.

Nolan Catholic High School
Brewer High School
December 09, 2022
16:30:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

The South Hills High School soccer team will have a game with Western Hills High School on December 09, 2022, 17:45:00.

South Hills High School
Western Hills High School
December 09, 2022
17:45:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

The Mineral Wells High School soccer team will have a game with South Hills High School on December 09, 2022, 17:00:00.

Mineral Wells High School
South Hills High School
December 09, 2022
17:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

