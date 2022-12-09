Fort Worth, December 10 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 6 high school ⚽ games in Fort Worth.
The South Hills High School soccer team will have a game with Western Hills High School on December 09, 2022, 16:15:00.
The Fort Worth Christian School soccer team will have a game with Southwest Christian School - Fort Worth on December 09, 2022, 16:15:00.
The Fossil Ridge High School soccer team will have a game with Boswell High School on December 09, 2022, 16:30:00.
The Nolan Catholic High School soccer team will have a game with Brewer High School on December 09, 2022, 16:30:00.
The South Hills High School soccer team will have a game with Western Hills High School on December 09, 2022, 17:45:00.
The Mineral Wells High School soccer team will have a game with South Hills High School on December 09, 2022, 17:00:00.
Comments / 0