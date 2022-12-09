ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

KRMG

Man says Rottweiler attacked his grandchildren in west Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — WARNING: This story contains graphic photos. Three children in west Tulsa are recovering from wounds after a neighbor’s Rottweiler attacked them on Sunday. Ray Parker Jr. said he was working on his car in the driveway when one of his grandchildren yelled that his sibling had been bitten by a dog. He said the dog jumped the fence around the owner’s yard and ran across the street to attack his three grandchildren.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Final design for Center of the Universe Plaza unveiled

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Downtown Tulsa Partnership unveiled the final conceptual designs for the Center of the Universe Plaza redesign. After several community meetings where Tulsans could give feedback on designs for the plaza and vote for their favorite versions, a final design was revealed at a community meeting Monday night.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa Zoo asks public to vote on name for penguin chick

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Zoo is inviting the public to help name the newest addition to the African penguin colony. Born in early November to parents Ireland and Dassen, a penguin chick has been thriving and growing up ever since. “This is a timely celebration because this...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa's Holland Hall community mourns loss of beloved teacher

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Holland Hall community in Tulsa is mourning the loss of a beloved teacher. The school announced Sunday that Sandra Brown passed peacefully shortly after a diagnosis of multiple myeloma. Brown's two sons and several of her longtime teaching partners spoke highly of the teacher...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa Financial Empowerment Center celebrates two-year anniversary

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The City of Tulsa is celebrating the two-year anniversary of its Tulsa Financial Empowerment Center this month. This is a no-cost resource for Tulsans seeking financial counseling. During its two years, Tulsa FEC has served 568 clients, conducted 1,531 sessions, reduced $210,654 in debt amongst...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa celebrates Christmas with 96th annual parade

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Christmas Parade began Saturday at 11 a.m. The 96th annual parade started in downtown Tulsa at the PSO building near 6th and Cincinnati and finished near 5th Street and Boulder Avenue. This was a free and family-friendly event open to the public. If...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Thousands of bikers take part in Tulsa toy run

TULSA, Okla. — Bikers roared out of the Tulsa Fairgrounds parking lot for the 2022 ABATE Tulsa Toy Run, benefitting the U.S. Marines’ Toys for Tots campaign. Thousands of bikes carried thousands of toys for thousands of kids on Sunday. “6,000 bikes show up with toys and fill...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Mothers Against Injustice, Black Panthers march in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Mothers Against Injustice and The Original Black Panther Party took to the streets of Tulsa Saturday to protest. The groups were marching to protest what they say is a wrongful conviction against a 17-year-old Tulsa boy found guilty of rape. They are working to...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Cherokee Nation, Tulsa County officials celebrate completion of $2.1M bridge project

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Cherokee Nation leaders joined Tulsa County officials to cut the ribbon on a $2.1 million bridge replacement project this week in Collinsville. The Cherokee Nation secured $1 million in Tribal Transportation Bridge Program funding for the joint project with Oklahoma Department of Transportation and Tulsa County to replace the Horsepen Creek Bridge, located on 137th East Avenue between 161st Street North and 166th Street North.
TULSA COUNTY, OK
cherokeephoenix.org

Inaugural NSU class of Physician Assistant Studies students set to graduate

MUSKOGEE – Kaylee Switzer was diagnosed with juvenile rheumatoid arthritis when she was two years old. Switzer, a Cherokee Nation citizen and native of Keys, Oklahoma, said she was blessed to have some of the most phenomenal providers taking care of her through this time and it has left a lasting impact on her.
TAHLEQUAH, OK
KRMG

TPD: Shooting at a south Tulsa apartment complex

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police Department (TPD) are investigating a shooting that happened at an apartment complex near 81st and Riverside. TPD said they responded to a call that came in around 5 p.m. after a woman shot a man in his upper left chest area. According to officers,...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa church celebrates Our Lady of Guadalupe Day

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — St. Francis Xavier Church celebrated Our Lady of Guadalupe Day Saturday with a parade and festival. Folks were dancing through the streets near Admiral and Lewis. The procession followed a giant image of the Virgin Mary from the church to the University of Tulsa and...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

5th grade class donates stuffed animals to Cherokee Nation Marshal Service

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Fifth graders in Ms. Nix's class at the Cherokee Immersion School donated dozens of stuffed animals to the Cherokee Nation Marshal Service. These toys will be used to help comfort children in stressful situations. To purchase the stuffed animals, the students held a bake sale...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Booker T. Washington High School celebrates opening of new tennis court facility

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Booker T. Washington High School celebrated the opening of its new tennis courts. Last week students, team members, and the Tulsa community gathered for a ribbon cutting. This facility features four lighted tennis courts, dressing rooms, parking, restrooms, concessions, and bleachers. The new courts were...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

The Swon Brothers holding free benefit concert in Muskogee

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — The Swon Brothers are coming home for the holidays. The brothers will be performing a concert benefiting the Salvation Army on Friday, Dec. 16th at the Muskogee Civic Center. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. Admission is free but organizers...
MUSKOGEE, OK
KTUL

Broken Arrow Public Schools mourns loss of lead bus driver

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Broken Arrow Public Schools is mourning the death of former lead bus driver Karen Hughart. According to a BAPS Facebook post, Hughart had recently lost her battle with cancer. The school says she was a beloved member of the transportation team and was honored on...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KTUL

Broken Arrow teacher named NSU's Outstanding Graduate Student

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Broken Arrow Public Schools kinetics teacher was named Northeastern State University's fall 2023 Outstanding Graduate Student. “When I received the notification at work, my students and coworkers were quick to notice my absolute shock and joy,'' Robins said about learning of the recognition. “The nomination was rewarding enough, so to be chosen is an absolute honor.”
BROKEN ARROW, OK

