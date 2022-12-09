ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Vladimir Putin sends nuclear threat after Ukraine reportedly gets the green light from the US to launch drone strikes in Russia following attacks on Ukrainian cities

Vladimir Putin's henchmen warned last night that the fighting in Ukraine could escalate into an 'all-out nuclear war' after America gave Ukraine the green light to launch drone strikes deep inside Russia. The Russian officials were responding to reports that the Pentagon had told Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky that he...
TheDailyBeast

China Is Starting to Really Regret Its Friendship With Russia

“The biggest surprise for China was that Russia totally misjudged its own power. We thought that Russia would win a very fast war,” the Chinese expert explained ruefully, a few weeks after the invasion. This was not the official line, which was then in the phase of intense attempts...
The Hill

Trump says he turned down deal to release Paul Whelan

Former President Trump on Sunday said he turned down a deal to release former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, who’s been detained by Moscow since 2018, in exchange for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout during his time in the White House. “I turned down a deal with Russia for a one on one swap of the…
straightarrownews.com

US has opportunity to drive stake through Russia’s heart in Ukraine War

As the ninth month of the war in Ukraine concludes, it becomes even more obvious that Russia never expected this conflict to last this long. Even as it hammers Ukraine’s infrastructure with missile strikes, the Russian army is facing munitions shortages and relentless Ukrainian opposition, giving Ukraine a window of opportunity to make further gains. Straight Arrow News contributor Peter Zeihan thinks it’s also a significant “window of opportunity” for the U.S. to challenge Russia, without committing all that much in the way of weapons. If Ukraine wins this war, Zeihan argues, Russia will have a hard time surviving for more than a decade or two.
My Clallam County

Russia-Ukraine live updates: Ukrainian special forces were in Russia during strike

(NEW YORK) — More than six months after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched an invasion into neighboring Ukraine, the two countries are engaged in a struggle for control of areas throughout eastern and southern Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, whose forces began an offensive in August, has vowed to...
Ingram Atkinson

Meet the Man that Prevented the Destruction of Humanity

This person prevented the extinction of humanity. The US and the Soviet Union had enough nuclear weapons to end the planet during the Cold War, and everyone was terrified of a nuclear conflict. The US Navy discovered an unidentified submarine hidden near Cuba on October 27, 1962. The Soviets dispatched this submarine, known as B59, on a top-secret mission.
NBC News

How the Poland missile strike could change Putin's war in Ukraine

Russia may not have fired the missile that landed in NATO territory but was ultimately responsible for the deadly blast, Western officials and analysts said Wednesday — suggesting that it will likely add to pressure on Ukraine’s allies to send new military aid at a crucial phase in the war.
The Independent

Ukraine-Russia news - live: Putin plans to conscript Zaporizhzhia locals, Kyiv claims

Moscow is planning to conscript locals from the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia region of Ukraine, the Ukrainian armed forces have claimed.“The Russian occupiers plan to mobilise local residents in the temporarily occupied territory of the Zaporizhzhia region in order to replenish current losses,” the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine wrote in an update.They added that the city of Melitopol was being targeted, suggesting that men of conscription age will be required “to come to the military commissariat in the near future.”Elsewhere, Vladimir Putin has said the threat of nuclear war over Ukraine is growing – but insists Russia...
Jules

What Happened to the Killers of 6 Million Jews?

The world has seen two great wars wreaking havoc. Despite the numerous nuclear attacks during the first war, the second one persists to be the deadliest of all times. The Germans went against many rules during WWI. Their war misconduct resulted in them losing terribly after which the Treaty of Versailles was introduced.

