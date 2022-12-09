Read full article on original website
Finnish leader says the brutal truth is Ukraine shows Europe isn't 'strong enough' without the US
"The US has given a lot of weapons, a lot of financial aid, a lot of humanitarian aid to Ukraine and Europe isn't strong enough yet," Marin said.
China is winning the Russia-Ukraine War amid massive US, Russia war expenditures
China is emerging with greater combat power with regard to its main strategic opponents, the United States and Russia, as both erode weapons stockpiles in Ukraine.
Vladimir Putin sends nuclear threat after Ukraine reportedly gets the green light from the US to launch drone strikes in Russia following attacks on Ukrainian cities
Vladimir Putin's henchmen warned last night that the fighting in Ukraine could escalate into an 'all-out nuclear war' after America gave Ukraine the green light to launch drone strikes deep inside Russia. The Russian officials were responding to reports that the Pentagon had told Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky that he...
China Is Starting to Really Regret Its Friendship With Russia
“The biggest surprise for China was that Russia totally misjudged its own power. We thought that Russia would win a very fast war,” the Chinese expert explained ruefully, a few weeks after the invasion. This was not the official line, which was then in the phase of intense attempts...
Trump says he turned down deal to release Paul Whelan
Former President Trump on Sunday said he turned down a deal to release former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, who’s been detained by Moscow since 2018, in exchange for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout during his time in the White House. “I turned down a deal with Russia for a one on one swap of the…
Putin Will Be Struck Immediately by The Price Cap on Russian Oil Because of The Ukraine War
According to the US, a new ceiling on the price of Russian oil will "immediately cut into Putin's most important source of revenue," The cap, which was formally adopted by Western partners on Friday, according to US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, was the result of months of laborious work.
US has opportunity to drive stake through Russia’s heart in Ukraine War
As the ninth month of the war in Ukraine concludes, it becomes even more obvious that Russia never expected this conflict to last this long. Even as it hammers Ukraine’s infrastructure with missile strikes, the Russian army is facing munitions shortages and relentless Ukrainian opposition, giving Ukraine a window of opportunity to make further gains. Straight Arrow News contributor Peter Zeihan thinks it’s also a significant “window of opportunity” for the U.S. to challenge Russia, without committing all that much in the way of weapons. If Ukraine wins this war, Zeihan argues, Russia will have a hard time surviving for more than a decade or two.
As Ukrainian forces recaptured a key town, another elite Russian unit appeared to go through 'the meat grinder'
Kyiv caught the world off guard with its fast-paced counteroffensive this fall, including an elite Russian unit in a key city in eastern Ukraine.
US Air Force creates brand new weapons system called 'Phoenix Ghost' for Ukraine
The additional $800 million aid package for Ukraine announced by President Biden will include a new drone system designed by the US Air Force called the "Phoenix Ghost." CNN's Barbara Starr reports.
Russia-Ukraine live updates: Ukrainian special forces were in Russia during strike
(NEW YORK) — More than six months after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched an invasion into neighboring Ukraine, the two countries are engaged in a struggle for control of areas throughout eastern and southern Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, whose forces began an offensive in August, has vowed to...
Meet the Man that Prevented the Destruction of Humanity
This person prevented the extinction of humanity. The US and the Soviet Union had enough nuclear weapons to end the planet during the Cold War, and everyone was terrified of a nuclear conflict. The US Navy discovered an unidentified submarine hidden near Cuba on October 27, 1962. The Soviets dispatched this submarine, known as B59, on a top-secret mission.
How the Poland missile strike could change Putin's war in Ukraine
Russia may not have fired the missile that landed in NATO territory but was ultimately responsible for the deadly blast, Western officials and analysts said Wednesday — suggesting that it will likely add to pressure on Ukraine’s allies to send new military aid at a crucial phase in the war.
Putin Pushing 'Failed Strategy,' Russia 'Scrambling' in Ukraine: Vindman
Retired Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman said that "the Ukrainians will continue to support the military" as Russian forces struggle to achieve successes.
After years of arguing, Congress is finally letting the US Air Force send some A-10 Warthogs to the boneyard
The defense policy bill for 2023 will allow the US Air Force to retire 21 A-10 Warthogs. The Air Force has wanted to get rid A-10s for years, but Congress has blocked it from doing so. The Air Force has another 260 A-10s in service, but lawmakers may be more...
Ukraine-Russia news - live: Putin plans to conscript Zaporizhzhia locals, Kyiv claims
Moscow is planning to conscript locals from the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia region of Ukraine, the Ukrainian armed forces have claimed.“The Russian occupiers plan to mobilise local residents in the temporarily occupied territory of the Zaporizhzhia region in order to replenish current losses,” the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine wrote in an update.They added that the city of Melitopol was being targeted, suggesting that men of conscription age will be required “to come to the military commissariat in the near future.”Elsewhere, Vladimir Putin has said the threat of nuclear war over Ukraine is growing – but insists Russia...
Pentagon now more likely to support Ukrainian long-range missile attacks on Russia, The Times reports
Insiders told The Times that the US military is now more likely to supply Kyiv with longer-range weapons which will enable them to attack Russia.
NATO and Russia 'No Doubt' May Fight 'Major War' Over Ukraine: Stoltenberg
Stoltenberg warned of the Ukraine war growing to a wider conflict Friday, as Russian President Vladimir Putin floated the idea of launching preemptive strikes.
What Happened to the Killers of 6 Million Jews?
The world has seen two great wars wreaking havoc. Despite the numerous nuclear attacks during the first war, the second one persists to be the deadliest of all times. The Germans went against many rules during WWI. Their war misconduct resulted in them losing terribly after which the Treaty of Versailles was introduced.
Grim winter takes hold in Ukraine: US and its NATO allies need to act before it’s too late
Nine and a half months have passed, and the west is still not "getting it.”
Strikes deep inside Russia highlight Ukraine’s tactical ingenuity
Explosions at Russian airbases are latest example of Kyiv’s continuing capacity to surprise
