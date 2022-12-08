ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

nrn.com

The 10 restaurant chains with the highest quality food

At the core of restaurants, of course, is food, and its quality. In fact, Datassential director of content Conaghan suggests that the quality of food in particular needs to be ensured to meet the demands of today’s more cautious consumer, whether it’s served in the restaurant or delivered.
CNET

Taco Bell Brings Back a Popular Discontinued Item Today

The cheesy, beefy Enchirito returns to Taco Bell on Thursday. The fast-food chain revealed in September that it would bring back a discontinued menu item, and customers voted for the Enchirito over the Double Decker Taco. The dish will be up for grabs from Nov. 17 through Nov. 30, giving...
TODAY.com

TGI Fridays ‘Mozzarella Sticks’ maker sued for containing no mozzarella cheese at all

Yet another supermarket snack food is finding itself facing the gavel over what a plaintiff says is misleading packaging. Amy Joseph filed suit on Feb. 5, 2021 as the first plaintiff in a potential nationwide class-action lawsuit claiming that “TGI Fridays Mozzarella Snack Sticks,” a grocery store snack food item made by defendants Inventure Foods Inc. and TGI Fridays Inc. is “misbranded.” Joseph said, since the item’s packaging prominently states, “Mozzarella Stick Snacks,” and includes an image of deep-fried mozzarella sticks, that the product is misleading because it doesn’t actually contain mozzarella cheese.
TheStreet

Wendy's Adds a Delicious (and Niche) Item to Its Menu

If you were to take a tour across the United States, there's one feature you'll see a whole lot of: fast food restaurants. But different regions also have their own favorites, like the In-N-Out burger stands that are so well-loved in the southwestern states and up into California or White Castle in the midwest. Some states have their own claim to fast-food fame, like the highly celebrated Whataburger chain sprawling across Texas.
studyfinds.org

Best Banks for 2023: Top 5 Financial Institutions Most Recommended by Experts

Finding the right bank for your financial needs is an important (and often overwhelming) process. The best banks act as a trusted financial partner, offering needed security and support for every account holder. And with recent years marking an increased trend toward online banking, the options are more diverse than ever before.
Mashed

TikTok Is In Disbelief Over The Size Of Custom McDonald's Burger

Forget the Quarter Pounder or Big Mac — McDonald's churned out a new, larger burger that is absolutely massive. The catch is, it was custom ordered by TikToker Anthony Villegas, who challenged his local McDonald's to rise to the occasion and make "the biggest burger they ever made." Villegas,...
Fortune

Sam’s Club launches a price war with Costco—over hot dogs

Sam's Club has lowered the price of its hot dog combo meal, undercutting Costco. Sam’s Club has taken its rivalry with Costco to the next level. The big box retailer has lowered the price of a hot dog and drink in its food court from $1.50 to $1.38, undercutting Costco’s long-standing price in an attempt to attract new customers.
The Independent

Velveeta hit with $5m lawsuit claiming its instant mac and cheese takes too long to cook

A Florida woman is suing the makers of Velveeta microwavable macaroni and cheese for $5m, claiming the Kraft Heinz Foods Company is misleading customers with promises that the pasta will be ready in three-and-a-half minutes.In court documents filed on 18 November, lawyers for Amanda Ramirez, of Hialeah, Florida, claim it takes more than the advertised time to actually make the food, causing the woman to pay a price premium for an instant meal that’s not so instant.In court fillings, Mr Ramirez’s attorneys say that she “looks to bold statements of value when quickly selecting groceries” and “paid more for...
charlotteonthecheap.com

Wingstop: BOGO free chicken sandwich on Uber Eats

From December 6th to 19th, 2022, Wingstop is offering a Buy-one-get-one-free deal on chicken sandwiches. The deal is valid only on Uber Eats orders. Choose from a number of flavors, including the brand-new Carolina Gold BBQ. The two sandwiches can feature different flavors. Deals offered by national chains are usually...
CNBC

Candy maker Ferrero to buy Halo Top owner, expanding North American business

Candymaker Ferrero is buying Wells Enterprises, the ice cream giant that owns Blue Bunny, Blue Ribbon Classics and Halo Top. Wells Enterprises was founded in 1913 and has grown to be the second-largest ice cream company in the U.S., trailing only Ben & Jerry's owner Unilever. The two privately held...

