Read full article on original website
Related
nrn.com
The 10 restaurant chains with the highest quality food
At the core of restaurants, of course, is food, and its quality. In fact, Datassential director of content Conaghan suggests that the quality of food in particular needs to be ensured to meet the demands of today’s more cautious consumer, whether it’s served in the restaurant or delivered.
CNET
Taco Bell Brings Back a Popular Discontinued Item Today
The cheesy, beefy Enchirito returns to Taco Bell on Thursday. The fast-food chain revealed in September that it would bring back a discontinued menu item, and customers voted for the Enchirito over the Double Decker Taco. The dish will be up for grabs from Nov. 17 through Nov. 30, giving...
TODAY.com
TGI Fridays ‘Mozzarella Sticks’ maker sued for containing no mozzarella cheese at all
Yet another supermarket snack food is finding itself facing the gavel over what a plaintiff says is misleading packaging. Amy Joseph filed suit on Feb. 5, 2021 as the first plaintiff in a potential nationwide class-action lawsuit claiming that “TGI Fridays Mozzarella Snack Sticks,” a grocery store snack food item made by defendants Inventure Foods Inc. and TGI Fridays Inc. is “misbranded.” Joseph said, since the item’s packaging prominently states, “Mozzarella Stick Snacks,” and includes an image of deep-fried mozzarella sticks, that the product is misleading because it doesn’t actually contain mozzarella cheese.
McDonald's Employees Refuse to Serve Man a Vegan Patty With Regular Cheese
Hello. It is me, the woman who was devastated to learn that McDonald's got rid of their salads in most U.S. locations. That and the 2016 demise of the legendary Snack Wrap has caused me to avoid my once favorite fast food chain in recent months. Now, I have a...
Shake Shack Customer Says Self-Checkout Kiosk Asked Her To Leave a Tip After Ordering Own Food
Customers tipping for takeout has decreased by 14.5% since 2020. Shake Shack has come under fire for asking customers to tip their workers, prompting a debate over whether it's appropriate given that these meals were purchased without human interaction.
Wendy's Adds a Delicious (and Niche) Item to Its Menu
If you were to take a tour across the United States, there's one feature you'll see a whole lot of: fast food restaurants. But different regions also have their own favorites, like the In-N-Out burger stands that are so well-loved in the southwestern states and up into California or White Castle in the midwest. Some states have their own claim to fast-food fame, like the highly celebrated Whataburger chain sprawling across Texas.
Fast-food chains like Taco Bell, McDonald's, and Chipotle keep introducing more expensive menu items — customers are eating it up
Executives at Taco Bell, McDonald's, and Chipotle each noted success from pricier menu items recently.
McDonald's unveils a Texas test restaurant with drive-thru food conveyor belt
McDonald's on Thursday unveiled a test restaurant in Fort Worth, Texas, focused on on-the-go and delivery orders that includes a drive-thru food conveyor belt.
studyfinds.org
Best Banks for 2023: Top 5 Financial Institutions Most Recommended by Experts
Finding the right bank for your financial needs is an important (and often overwhelming) process. The best banks act as a trusted financial partner, offering needed security and support for every account holder. And with recent years marking an increased trend toward online banking, the options are more diverse than ever before.
Walmart-Owned Sam’s Club Undercuts Costco’s Pricing For a Hot Dog and Soda Combo
The former entity has a larger purpose in mind. Nathan’s Hot Dog and Coca-Cola CombinationSamsClub.com. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SamsClub.com and MySanAntonio.com.
TikTok Is In Disbelief Over The Size Of Custom McDonald's Burger
Forget the Quarter Pounder or Big Mac — McDonald's churned out a new, larger burger that is absolutely massive. The catch is, it was custom ordered by TikToker Anthony Villegas, who challenged his local McDonald's to rise to the occasion and make "the biggest burger they ever made." Villegas,...
Sam’s Club launches a price war with Costco—over hot dogs
Sam's Club has lowered the price of its hot dog combo meal, undercutting Costco. Sam’s Club has taken its rivalry with Costco to the next level. The big box retailer has lowered the price of a hot dog and drink in its food court from $1.50 to $1.38, undercutting Costco’s long-standing price in an attempt to attract new customers.
Chicken prices are finally falling and it's triggering a resurgence of fast-food chicken sandwich wars
Popeyes, Wingstop, Burger King, and Wendy's all recently added new chicken sandwiches to menus, which executives praised for driving growth.
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Largest Jack in the Box franchisee makes strategic investment in fast-casual Nick the Greek
The 48-unit Nick the Greek chain has been acquired by YTG Enterprises LLC, an affiliate of the largest domestic Jack in the Box franchisee, the company announced Monday. Terms were not disclosed. Anil Yadav, CEO of YTG’s parent company Yadav Enterprises Inc., said the Fremont, Calif.-based company took a controlling...
Velveeta hit with $5m lawsuit claiming its instant mac and cheese takes too long to cook
A Florida woman is suing the makers of Velveeta microwavable macaroni and cheese for $5m, claiming the Kraft Heinz Foods Company is misleading customers with promises that the pasta will be ready in three-and-a-half minutes.In court documents filed on 18 November, lawyers for Amanda Ramirez, of Hialeah, Florida, claim it takes more than the advertised time to actually make the food, causing the woman to pay a price premium for an instant meal that’s not so instant.In court fillings, Mr Ramirez’s attorneys say that she “looks to bold statements of value when quickly selecting groceries” and “paid more for...
charlotteonthecheap.com
Wingstop: BOGO free chicken sandwich on Uber Eats
From December 6th to 19th, 2022, Wingstop is offering a Buy-one-get-one-free deal on chicken sandwiches. The deal is valid only on Uber Eats orders. Choose from a number of flavors, including the brand-new Carolina Gold BBQ. The two sandwiches can feature different flavors. Deals offered by national chains are usually...
'Pancake cereal' went viral on TikTok two years ago. Now IHOP and General Mills are turning it into a thing.
IHOP and General Mills are releasing pancake cereal nationally more than two years after the trend caught fire on TikTok.
Expert Beverage Director Weighs In On The Best Cheap Fancy Drink To Order At A Bar
Along with the holiday season come the parties — after all, tis' the season to celebrate. If you're like many people, you're watching your budget, but you still want to enjoy the festivities. When you learn a few mixology fundamentals, you can enjoy a fancy drink without breaking the bank.
CNBC
Candy maker Ferrero to buy Halo Top owner, expanding North American business
Candymaker Ferrero is buying Wells Enterprises, the ice cream giant that owns Blue Bunny, Blue Ribbon Classics and Halo Top. Wells Enterprises was founded in 1913 and has grown to be the second-largest ice cream company in the U.S., trailing only Ben & Jerry's owner Unilever. The two privately held...
Comments / 0