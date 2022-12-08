If you were to take a tour across the United States, there's one feature you'll see a whole lot of: fast food restaurants. But different regions also have their own favorites, like the In-N-Out burger stands that are so well-loved in the southwestern states and up into California or White Castle in the midwest. Some states have their own claim to fast-food fame, like the highly celebrated Whataburger chain sprawling across Texas.

INDIANA STATE ・ 22 DAYS AGO