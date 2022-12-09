2022-2023 Special Hunts applications now open in Kansas

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – Applications are now being accepted by the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks for 2022-2023 Special Hunts in Kansas.

Special Hunts refers to areas that are normally not open to unrestricted hunting, according to the KDWP. These types of hunts can only take place on select portions of KDWP-managed properties, refuges, Walk-in Hunting Access areas, city and county properties and other locations.

KDWP Special Hunts also limits the number of participants to ensure a quality experience for all and/or to achieve specific management goals such as herd reduction.

Applications are free and must be submitted before 9 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022 to be entered into the computerized random drawing for hunts starting in January and February 2023. More information on Special Hunts and how to sign up can be found by clicking here.

