Read full article on original website
Related
Cards' Kyler Murray set for MRI on knee after leaving MNF on cart
Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was carted off the field with a noncontact knee injury less than 90 seconds into Monday night's game against the Patriots.
NBC Connecticut
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Makes No-Look, Underhand Toss for TD Vs. Broncos
Chiefs’ Mahomes makes no-look, underhand toss for TD vs. Broncos originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Patrick Mahomes took the Denver Broncos’ defense on a ride. The Kansas City Chiefs’ star quarterback added another ridiculous play to his already-stacked resume against the AFC West rival in Week 14.
Jackson State players get honest about Deion Sanders
Ever since Deion Sanders left Jackson State to take the head coach job with the Colorado Buffaloes, there’s been no shortage of opinions on how he handled it. But what do his former players at JSU think about him? Zion Olojede of Complex Sports spoke with a few of Sander’s former players at Jackson State and Read more... The post Jackson State players get honest about Deion Sanders appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBC Connecticut
Ravens' Tyler Huntley Exits Vs. Steelers Due to Concussion
Ravens’ Tyler Huntley exits vs. Steelers due to concussion originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Baltimore Ravens were already without Lamar Jackson for Sunday’s game against the rival Pittsburgh Steelers, and now they are onto their QB3. Tyler Huntley got the starting nod in place of Jackson...
NBC Connecticut
Cowboys Sign Ex-Colts Star T.Y. Hilton Amid Odell Beckham Jr. Pursuit
Cowboys sign ex-Colts star T.Y. Hilton amid OBJ pursuit originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Dallas Cowboys have added a multi-time Pro Bowl wide receiver. No, not Odell Beckham Jr. Dallas has signed four-time Pro Bowl wideout T.Y. Hilton, the team announced Monday afternoon. Hilton, 32, spent each of...
NBC Connecticut
Report: Tom Brady Open to ‘All Options' Entering 2023 Free Agency
Report: Tom Brady open to 'all options' in 2023 free agency originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Could Tom Brady add a third stop in his legendary NFL career?. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, who initially retired in February before returning for a 23rd NFL season, will become an unrestricted free agent in 2023. And it sounds like he plans to keep every door open.
NBC Connecticut
Full List of NFL Teams Eliminated From 2022 Playoff Contention
Full list of NFL teams eliminated from 2022 playoff contention originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Playoff races are heating up across the NFL, but some teams have already seen their postseason chances crash and burn. Bye weeks are in the rearview and there are just four weeks left in...
NBC Connecticut
Watch A.J. Griffin Make Insane Buzzer-Beater to Lift Hawks Over Bulls
Watch A.J. Griffin make insane buzzer-beater to lift Hawks over Bulls originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Down by one, 0.5 seconds remaining, an in-bounds pass caught in mid-air by a player with his back to the basket... No problem!. The Atlanta Hawks' A.J. Griffin was in that very predicament...
Comments / 0