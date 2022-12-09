Read full article on original website
ACC Basketball Power Rankings: Did Syracuse move up after its 2-0 week?
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Outside of the top four teams in the ACC, only one other school had a 2-0 record last week. Duke, Virginia Tech and Miami each won both of their games, while No. 1 Virginia went 1-0.
Syracuse is playing some of its best basketball, and now gets slumping Monmouth (what to know)
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Just two days after dispatching rival Georgetown, the Syracuse Orange will return to the court at the JMA Wireless Dome to host the Monmouth Hawks on Monday. Syracuse has improved its record to 6-4 with three-consecutive victories. Syracuse continues to rely on its Big Three of...
Syracuse point guard Judah Mintz is the ACC Rookie of the Week
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse University freshman Judah Mintz is the ACC Rookie of the Week. Mintz’s win this week breaks a four-week hold on the weekly honor by Duke big man Kyle Filipowski. It came after two SU wins and two nice performances by the Maryland native. During Orange...
Syracuse women’s basketball box score vs. Wagner
Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 83-53 victory against Wagner on Sunday afternoon at the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_women_box_Wagner by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL. ORANGE BASKETBALL...
Syracuse basketball vs. Monmouth tickets: Cheapest seats for Monday at the Dome
Syracuse University basketball hosts the Monmouth Hawks at the JMA Wireless Dome on Monday, December 12 (12/12/2022) at 8 p.m. ET. Syracuse is red hot, and has won three in a row, including their most recent beating of rival Georgetown, and fans will want to turn up at the Dome to cheer them on.
Syracuse offers special ticket to watch NCAA soccer final at Dome; pushes back start of basketball game vs. Monmouth
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Syracuse University officials have pushed back the start time of the Orange men’s basketball game against Monmouth on Monday, so fans can come early and watch the SU men’s soccer team play for the national title on the JMA Wireless Dome’s video boards.
Syracuse men’s soccer wins first national championship, besting Indiana on penalty kicks
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse men’s soccer pulled off one more heart-stopping moment in a postseason run full of magic. The Orange played Indiana to a 2-2 draw after 110 minutes before coming out on top, 7-6 in penalty kicks to take home the program’s first national championship.
SU wide receiver commit Bryce Cohoon earns postseason player of the year award
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football commit Bryce Cohoon was named the Wichita Large School Postseason Player of the Year. The class of 2023 wide receiver plays for Maize High School, the Kansas 5A state runner-up. The Eagles lost the state championship 28-14, their first loss of the season. Cohoon...
Boys basketball roundup: Senior leads Corcoran to city showcase victory over Henninger (40 photos)
Senior Amir Reaves was on fire as he led his Corcoran boys basketball team to a victory over Henninger in the Syracuse Invitational Basketball Showcase at Corcoran High School.
SU safeties coach Nick Monroe will serve as interim defensive coordinator for Pinstripe Bowl
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football safeties coach and defensive pass game coordinator Nick Monroe has received a promotion, at least temporarily. Monroe will serve as the Orange’s interim defensive coordinator following Tony White’s departure Thursday. There was no press release announcing Monroe’s interim role. His title was...
Syracuse women breeze by Wagner 83-53, led by Dariauna Lewis’ dominance on the glass
Syracuse, N.Y. — A few weeks ago, after Syracuse’s win over Colgate and Dariauna Lewis’s third double-double in as many games, Felisha Legette-Jack joked that if Lewis broke her single-season rebounding record, she’d buy her a Gucci bag. Against Wagner, Lewis appeared well on her way.
Syracuse basketball box score vs. Georgetown
Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 83-64 victory against Georgetown on Saturday afternoon in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_Georgetown_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE BASKETBALL. Jesse Edwards, Judah Mintz...
Where to Watch: SU vs. Monmouth
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse University Men’s basketball team is back in action against Monmouth Monday night inside the JMA Wireless Dome. The game was pushed back an hour to 8 p.m. to accommodate a watch party inside the Dome as the SU Men’s soccer team plays in the NCAA final.
How to watch Syracuse basketball vs. Monmouth | Time, TV channel, free live stream
Syracuse basketball hosts the Monmouth Hawks for their third straight game at the JMA Wireless Dome on Monday, December 12 (12/12/2022) at 8 p.m. ET. The game will air nationwide on ACC Network and can be streamed live with free trials of fuboTV, DirecTV Stream and other live TV services.
Syracuse women dominate Wagner at home
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) – Every Syracuse player scored in a 30-point home win for the Orange Sunday afternoon at the JMA Wireless Dome.Syracuse improves to 8-2 overall with the 83-53 win over Wagner (4-5). Syracuse was led by Dairauna Lewis’ fourth double-double of the season with 13 points and 12 rebounds while Saniaa Wilson […]
Four teams are winners at Oscar B. Jensen relays
The Cicero-North Syracuse girls and boys and girls teams, along with the Liverpool girls and Baldwinsville boys teams, were all winners at the Oscar B. Jensen morning and afternoon relays on Sunday at the SRC Arena on the Onondaga Community College campus.
Suspected Pan Am Flight 103 bomb maker arrested. Plus, Syracuse beats old rival Georgetown (Good Morning CNY for Dec. 12)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 34; Low: 18. Early clouds, then mostly sunny; see the 5-day forecast. PEARL, BOEHEIM HONORED: The ceremony took place at halftime of Saturday’s men’s basketball game against Georgetown. Current SU coach Jim Boeheim was also honored.
Dariauna Lewis and Syracuse’s forwards have no problem getting touches off the glass: ‘It’s our drug’
Syracuse, N.Y. — A few weeks ago, after Syracuse’s win over Colgate and Dariauna Lewis’s third double-double in as many games, Felisha Legette-Jack joked that if Lewis broke her single-season rebounding record, she’d buy her a Gucci bag. On Sunday afternoon against Wagner, Lewis appeared well...
Vincent Carroll-Jackson commits to Syracuse, eyes ACC championship
Syracuse received a commitment from fast-rising 2023 offensive lineman Vincent Carroll-Jackson on Sunday, capping a whirlwind recruitment process for the Harrisburg (PA) Dauphin East prospect. “I’m looking forward to being a part of the (Syracuse) family,” Carroll-Jackson said in an interview with The Juice Online. After playing only...
Syracuse loses freshman cornerback Jeremiah Wilson to transfer portal
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football has lost another player off its defensive depth chart to the NCAA transfer portal. Cornerback Jeremiah Wilson entered the portal Monday. He’s the seventh overall SU player to depart the program this offseason and the third featured on the depth chart this season.
