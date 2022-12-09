Vista, December 10 High School ⚽ Game Notice

On Monday, schools in the Julian Union, Spencer Valley, and Warner Unified school districts were closed by the winter storm lingering over the county. Then, while some of the striking University of California academic workers ratified a new contract over the weekend thousands remain on strike across the state. We hear from some of them who say they will not give up what they consider a fight for their lives. Next, why California indigenous tribes are getting involved with the state’s planned wind turbine projects. Then, a new report finds Balboa Park needs nearly half a billion dollars to be brought up to modern standards. And, Lincoln High School’s football players are state champions. The Hornet’s victory on Friday was clinched by a record four touchdowns by star running back, Roderick Robinson Jr. We hear about the game from his proud father. Then, writer and illustrator Trung Le Nguyen, also known as Trungles joins us to talk about his novel, “The Magic Fish,” about a second generation Vietnamese American teenager who uses fairy tales to help his mother learn English. It’s this year’s KPBS One Book, One San Diego selection for teens. Finally, we share details on some of the most popular light displays around the county.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 8 HOURS AGO