Read full article on original website
Related
manchesterinklink.com
Christine Peters makes bid for NH Republican State Committee vice chair
AMHERST, NH – Christine Peters released the following statement on Dec. 12 announcing her candidacy for Vice Chair of the New Hampshire Republican State Committee:. “I am pleased to announce my candidacy for Vice Chair of the New Hampshire Republican State Committee (NHGOP.) Over the last twenty years, I have served the NHGOP on every level from town and county committees to the NHGOP Executive Board and the New Hampshire Federation of Republican Women. I am committed to fiercely supporting our platform, engaging our committees, fundraising through strategic efforts, and working hard to bring unity throughout our state party. Though at times we may differ on process or policy, at the end of the day, we can all agree that we must stay focused on our main goal: electing Republican candidates across the Granite State!
manchesterinklink.com
Housing insecurity increases while rent assistance ends
MANCHESTER, NH – Despite a temporary reprieve with an influx of emergency funding last week approved by the Executive Council, changing circumstances in the state may soon cause homelessness to increase, even as services and volunteers struggle to meet the needs of the community. For a year and a...
manchesterinklink.com
No quick fix to state’s energy woes
Gov. Chris Sununu once again last week proposed a Northern Pass lite, high-voltage transmission system to bring now cheap HydroQuebec power to New Hampshire to offset spiking energy costs. While the proposal sounds good and is strategic politically, the reality is New Hampshire lags all of its neighbors in working...
manchesterinklink.com
Saturday’s weather: Cloudy, breezy and cold, high of 56
Low pressure tracking across southern New England Sunday night into Monday morning will spread light flurries and snow showers across southern New Hampshire. Snowfall amounts look light dusting to .5″ with up to 2″ in the Monadnock region. There may be enough snowfall to produce snow-covered roads and slick travel during the Monday morning commute. Since this will be our first snowfall make sure to give yourself plenty of time.
manchesterinklink.com
Monday’s weather: Sunny today and warmer, high of 38
High pressure will be in control today bringing increasing sunshine with highs in the mid-upper 30s. Mainly dry & cold tomorrow and Wednesday with highs in the 30s, but it will feel colder Wednesday with windy conditions expected. Confidence increasing in a major storm late Friday with odds favoring more rain than snow at least along the coast, but uncertainty remains. Check ManchesterInkLink.com often for updates!
Comments / 0