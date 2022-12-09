ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

Bucks County officers save former commissioner: 'Miracle' leads to new scholarship

Bucks County Courier Times
 4 days ago
He didn't feel dizzy. He didn't break into a sweat.

But former Bucks County Commissioner Andrew Warren, of Middletown, collapsed and went into cardiac arrest two weeks ago as he entered the Bucks County Administration Building in Doylestown. One minute he was heading into a meeting, the next he had no pulse and wasn't breathing.

A grateful Warren recalled the crisis Wednesday when he, his wife, Elaine, and Bucks County officials thanked the quick-acting county personnel who came to his aid and saved his life, using an automated external defibrillator (AED) and cardio-pulmonary resuscitation (CPR) to get his heart beating again before the Central Bucks Ambulance rushed him to Doylestown Hospital.

"For three minutes, I wasn't here," he said. "To a person, every doctor we had said it's a miracle you're here because you were in the right place at the right time."

Warren, who appeared fit and had his trademark sense of humor, bantered with the commissioners about needing to sign in to comment at the meeting before he became emotional and thanked all those who helped him and were able to get his wife to the hospital. A Republican, he especially thanked Democratic Commissioner Diane Marseglia with whom he has had political disagreements, for helping to get police to his home to notify his wife.

Warren said two hours after collapsing he awoke in a Doylestown Hospital bed with his wife by his side.

County Law and Safety Director Richard Vona awarded the officers involved in helping Warren commendations for their quick actions and skill in saving his life.

Peace Officer Rowland Rodgers and John Ruel received Commendations for Lifesaving and Peace Officers Mark Lewandowski, Dave Smith and Otis Weathersby as well as Screener Karen Frable received the Meritorious Service Award.

Officer Stephen Krippel was honored for his direction and leadership in training the Security Department in first aid, CPR and AED use. "That's really the backbone of the department, the training these officers received that allowed them to immediately jump into action. In this case the training shined brightly," Vona said.

Vona said that Rodgers applied the AED to Warren's chest and began chest compressions while Ruel provided rescue breaths. The AED indicated a shock was warranted and it was given.

"After shocking, Officers Ruel and Rodgers resumed CPR and continued until relieved by the Central Bucks EMS," Vona said.

During a four-day stay at the hospital, a defibrillator was implanted in his chest, Warren explained later. He said doctors told him he hadn't had a heart attack but did have an issue with his heart's electrical rhythm that required the defibrillator to prevent the cardiac arrest from reoccurring. And they told him how lucky he was to be in a place where an AED and trained personnel were available to help him since only about 5% of cardiac arrest victims survive.

Warren and his wife announced at the meeting Wednesday that they plan to provide Bucks County Community College with $2,000 in scholarships each year for one man and one woman in training to become emergency medical technicians.

College President Felicia Ganther accepted the scholarships at the meeting, where the county also announced it was providing $5.5 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds for county rescue squads to help with their funding shortfalls.

Warren, 79, has a long history of public service, having worked as a school teacher, Warminster Township supervisor, county commissioner for 15 years and as a former district executive for the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and a former SEPTA board member, among other duties.

Community Policy