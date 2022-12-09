ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Washington Examiner

Ilhan Omar defends Qatar's slavery while trashing America (again)

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) hasn’t made the news for trashing the United States in some time, so she decided the World Cup was the perfect opportunity to return to her favorite habit. In the process, she decided to defend Qatar’s use of slave labor. Omar, along with Sen....
The Hill

Trump says he turned down deal to release Paul Whelan

Former President Trump on Sunday said he turned down a deal to release former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, who’s been detained by Moscow since 2018, in exchange for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout during his time in the White House. “I turned down a deal with Russia for a one on one swap of the…
Daily Mail

Vladimir Putin sends nuclear threat after Ukraine reportedly gets the green light from the US to launch drone strikes in Russia following attacks on Ukrainian cities

Vladimir Putin's henchmen warned last night that the fighting in Ukraine could escalate into an 'all-out nuclear war' after America gave Ukraine the green light to launch drone strikes deep inside Russia. The Russian officials were responding to reports that the Pentagon had told Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky that he...
The Independent

Trump news – live: Trump fails in key Mar-a-Lago lawsuit as Schiff confirms evidence of Jan 6 criminality

Donald Trump has failed in his latest effort to thwart the Department of Justice investigation into his retention of government documents at Mar-a-Lago, with a judge he himself appointed dismissing a lawsuit brought by his team.The news is the latest blow to the former president’s multi-pronged but largely unsuccessful effort to slow down or end the probe, which he claims is a political witchhunt.Meanwhile, as the January 6 select committee prepares to release its final report next week, Congressman Adam Schiff, a panel member, yesterday confirmed that he and his colleagues on the panel are in agreement that they...
NEW YORK STATE
TheDailyBeast

Iran Walks Back Its Decision to Disband Morality Police at Root of Mass Protests

The status of Iran’s totalistic “morality police” is in flux, after state media walked back an earlier announcement on Saturday that the force had been disbanded. The law enforcement agency, known formally as Gasht-e Ershad, is responsible for enforcing the country’s strict Islamic dress code and is the target of 70 days of unrest as widespread protests led by women overtake some cities in the Middle Eastern nation. “The morality police had nothing to do with the judiciary and have been shut down from where they were set up,” said Mohammad Jafar Montazeri, the country’s attorney general, at a news conference Saturday. He also told the Iranian parliament the country would examine a law that required women to always wear hijabs. But on Sunday, lawmakers suggested a less confrontational approach after a closed meeting with President Ebrahim Raisi. “Both the administration and parliament insisted that paying attention to the people’s demand that is mainly economic is the best way for achieving stability and confronting the riots,” said Nezamoddin Mousavi, according to Iranian news agency ISNA.Read it at BBC
Washington Examiner

'You were never a Democrat anyways': Quotes of the Week

The first full week of December was a blend of domestic politics and foreign policy. It began with the Georgia Senate runoff, won by Sen. Raphael Warnock (D). It ended with a high-profile prisoner swap between WNBA star Brittney Griner and Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. And then Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema dropped a bomb on Friday as she said she would no longer be a Democrat, instead registering as an independent.
ARIZONA STATE
TheConversationCanada

Why did Xi scold Trudeau? Maybe because Canada spent years helping China erode human rights

Chinese president Xi Jinping has given Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau a well-publicized dressing-down, accusing him of leaking to the media the contents of a meeting between the two leaders about alleged Chinese interference in the 2019 federal election. The confrontation has grabbed attention around the world and sparked debate about the ways diplomatic conversations are communicated to the public. It’s also an object lesson in diplomatic communication as Xi was apparently trying to push Canada back towards an earlier Canadian stance that accepted closed-door discussion. Chinese leaders believe they can push Canada around, because Canadian governments have been broadcasting for...
The Independent

Peru’s president Pedro Castillo removed from office by Congress and accused of sedition

Peruvian president Pedro Castillo has been removed from office after trying to dissolve Congress to avoid impeachment over corruption allegations. He was replaced by his vice president Dina Boluarte, who becomes the Andean nation’s first-ever female leader, inheriting a highly unstable political arena.Mr Castillo lasted one year and four months in the job, facing fierce opposition in a fractious legislature that twice before moved to impeach him before Wednesday’s successful ousting.The Congress voted 101-6 to remove the socialist from office for reasons of “permanent moral incapacity”, a charge that finally stuck on the third attempt.In a desperate attempt to cling...
Washington Examiner

CNN's Jake Tapper asks Sinema if Democrats 'take border security seriously'

CNN’s Jake Tapper asked Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ) if she believes the Democratic Party doesn't “take border security seriously." “Well, as a native Arizonan who was born and raised near the southern border, I can tell you unequivocally that the federal government has failed its duty in the last 40 years,” Sinema told the State of the Union host.
ARIZONA STATE
NPR

Israelis And Palestinians Await A Far-Right Government With Bated Breath

Jewish ultranationalists are about to have a lot more power in Israel. Former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to return to office after his far-right coalition won elections last month. And he's already named two of the most incendiary figures in Israeli politics to key positions in the government.

