Read full article on original website
Related
Iran's Courageous Christians Join the Revolution | Opinion
Will Mahsa Amini's tragic death mark the beginning of the end of the Ayatollahs' dictatorship?
Washington Examiner
Ilhan Omar defends Qatar's slavery while trashing America (again)
Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) hasn’t made the news for trashing the United States in some time, so she decided the World Cup was the perfect opportunity to return to her favorite habit. In the process, she decided to defend Qatar’s use of slave labor. Omar, along with Sen....
Trump says he turned down deal to release Paul Whelan
Former President Trump on Sunday said he turned down a deal to release former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, who’s been detained by Moscow since 2018, in exchange for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout during his time in the White House. “I turned down a deal with Russia for a one on one swap of the…
Business Insider
After years of arguing, Congress is finally letting the US Air Force send some A-10 Warthogs to the boneyard
The defense policy bill for 2023 will allow the US Air Force to retire 21 A-10 Warthogs. The Air Force has wanted to get rid A-10s for years, but Congress has blocked it from doing so. The Air Force has another 260 A-10s in service, but lawmakers may be more...
Vladimir Putin sends nuclear threat after Ukraine reportedly gets the green light from the US to launch drone strikes in Russia following attacks on Ukrainian cities
Vladimir Putin's henchmen warned last night that the fighting in Ukraine could escalate into an 'all-out nuclear war' after America gave Ukraine the green light to launch drone strikes deep inside Russia. The Russian officials were responding to reports that the Pentagon had told Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky that he...
Peru’s president ousted and arrested after he seeks to dissolve Congress in political crisis
The president of Peru was ousted by Congress and arrested on a charge of rebellion Wednesday after he sought to dissolve the legislative body and take unilateral control of the government, triggering a grave constitutional crisis. Vice President Dina Boluarte replaced Pedro Castillo and became the first female leader in...
Ukraine Claims Attack on Key Bridge Outside Putin's Annexed Territory
Ukrainian authorities boasted about the attack on the strategic bridge, which Russian troops used to transport weapons into southern Ukraine.
Trump news – live: Trump fails in key Mar-a-Lago lawsuit as Schiff confirms evidence of Jan 6 criminality
Donald Trump has failed in his latest effort to thwart the Department of Justice investigation into his retention of government documents at Mar-a-Lago, with a judge he himself appointed dismissing a lawsuit brought by his team.The news is the latest blow to the former president’s multi-pronged but largely unsuccessful effort to slow down or end the probe, which he claims is a political witchhunt.Meanwhile, as the January 6 select committee prepares to release its final report next week, Congressman Adam Schiff, a panel member, yesterday confirmed that he and his colleagues on the panel are in agreement that they...
Coup attempts in Germany and the US confirm it: the key terror threat is the far right | Jonathan Freedland
The danger of violent jihadism persists, but the growing menace is from racist extremists, says Guardian columnist Jonathan Freedland
Russia Complains of Ukraine Military's 'Aggressive Behavior'
Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin blamed Kyiv for failed peace talks and lamented its "totally aggressive" military conduct.
The Jewish Press
The War Against Antisemitism Must be Fought and Won, Without ignoring Palestinian Authority Jew-hatred
There is an unfortunate but important conversation taking place around the world, and in the U.S. in particular, about the growth of Antisemitism. Hatred and conspiracy theories against Jews spewed by the likes of Kanye West, and shared by Kyrie Irving, have spiked interest in finding ways to combat the oldest hatred.
Peru's new president says she is open to early election talks
LIMA, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Peruvian President Dina Boluarte on Friday said she was willing to discuss early elections with the country's political and civil organizations, but ruled out kick-starting constitutional changes for the time being.
Former ‘Iron lady’ of Chavez’s courts now invests in Florida real estate with a steely grip
She once defended the socialist revolution from Venezuela’s highest court. Now she invests millions in South Florida real estate
Iran Walks Back Its Decision to Disband Morality Police at Root of Mass Protests
The status of Iran’s totalistic “morality police” is in flux, after state media walked back an earlier announcement on Saturday that the force had been disbanded. The law enforcement agency, known formally as Gasht-e Ershad, is responsible for enforcing the country’s strict Islamic dress code and is the target of 70 days of unrest as widespread protests led by women overtake some cities in the Middle Eastern nation. “The morality police had nothing to do with the judiciary and have been shut down from where they were set up,” said Mohammad Jafar Montazeri, the country’s attorney general, at a news conference Saturday. He also told the Iranian parliament the country would examine a law that required women to always wear hijabs. But on Sunday, lawmakers suggested a less confrontational approach after a closed meeting with President Ebrahim Raisi. “Both the administration and parliament insisted that paying attention to the people’s demand that is mainly economic is the best way for achieving stability and confronting the riots,” said Nezamoddin Mousavi, according to Iranian news agency ISNA.Read it at BBC
Washington Examiner
'You were never a Democrat anyways': Quotes of the Week
The first full week of December was a blend of domestic politics and foreign policy. It began with the Georgia Senate runoff, won by Sen. Raphael Warnock (D). It ended with a high-profile prisoner swap between WNBA star Brittney Griner and Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. And then Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema dropped a bomb on Friday as she said she would no longer be a Democrat, instead registering as an independent.
Why did Xi scold Trudeau? Maybe because Canada spent years helping China erode human rights
Chinese president Xi Jinping has given Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau a well-publicized dressing-down, accusing him of leaking to the media the contents of a meeting between the two leaders about alleged Chinese interference in the 2019 federal election. The confrontation has grabbed attention around the world and sparked debate about the ways diplomatic conversations are communicated to the public. It’s also an object lesson in diplomatic communication as Xi was apparently trying to push Canada back towards an earlier Canadian stance that accepted closed-door discussion. Chinese leaders believe they can push Canada around, because Canadian governments have been broadcasting for...
Peru’s president Pedro Castillo removed from office by Congress and accused of sedition
Peruvian president Pedro Castillo has been removed from office after trying to dissolve Congress to avoid impeachment over corruption allegations. He was replaced by his vice president Dina Boluarte, who becomes the Andean nation’s first-ever female leader, inheriting a highly unstable political arena.Mr Castillo lasted one year and four months in the job, facing fierce opposition in a fractious legislature that twice before moved to impeach him before Wednesday’s successful ousting.The Congress voted 101-6 to remove the socialist from office for reasons of “permanent moral incapacity”, a charge that finally stuck on the third attempt.In a desperate attempt to cling...
Time Is Running Out to Secure Nigeria's Elections | Opinion
Successful elections in 2023 will be a giant stride toward consolidation of democracy in the most populous Black nation on Earth, but the risks are equally high.
Washington Examiner
CNN's Jake Tapper asks Sinema if Democrats 'take border security seriously'
CNN’s Jake Tapper asked Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ) if she believes the Democratic Party doesn't “take border security seriously." “Well, as a native Arizonan who was born and raised near the southern border, I can tell you unequivocally that the federal government has failed its duty in the last 40 years,” Sinema told the State of the Union host.
NPR
Israelis And Palestinians Await A Far-Right Government With Bated Breath
Jewish ultranationalists are about to have a lot more power in Israel. Former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to return to office after his far-right coalition won elections last month. And he's already named two of the most incendiary figures in Israeli politics to key positions in the government.
Comments / 1