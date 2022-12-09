Read full article on original website
Stuckey first, Hurricane second at Edgewood
TRENTON — Thad Stuckey won his weight class as Wilmington finished as the overall runnerup Saturday in the Edgewood Invitational wrestling tournament. Stuckey won a high-drama battle 7-6 over Aiden Butler of Great Crossing for the 165-pound title. Great Crossing won the tournament handily with 249 points. Wilmington was...
EC grad Godlove, Indians top Astros by 15
LEES CREEK — Despite a 23-point fourth quarter, East Clinton was defeated by Cedarville 62-47 Saturday night in a non-league matchup of former Kenton Trace Conference rivals. The Astros (0-6) struggled on offense with just 24 points through three quarters. But East Clinton found its touch in the fourth,...
Nance sparks Hurricane to early lead, win over Spartans
Miya Nance scored eight of her game-high points in the first period as the Rodger O. Borror Middle School eighth grade girls basketball team defeated Waynesville 34-26 Saturday. Nance finished the game with 18 points and helped Wilmington to an 11-6 first quarter lead, which eventually was an eight-point win....
WHS girls win IronClad baker bowling tournament
HILLSBORO — The Wilmington High School girls bowling team won the second annual IronClad baker bowling invitational Saturday at Highland Lanes. Wilmington defeated Leesburg Fairfield 2-0 in the championship match with games of 184 and 137. In the semifinal round, Wilmington had 162 and 161 and posted a win...
Barker nets 18 but Quakers fall to No. 19 Heidelberg
WILMINGTON — Collin Barker led Wilmington College in the scoring column but the Quakers couldn’t hang with No. 19 Heidelberg University in the second half of a 90-73 Ohio Athletic Conference defeat Saturday at Fred Raizk Arena. Heidelberg finished 32-of-70 (45.7 percent) from the field along with making...
WC women rally to beat Heidelberg 61-51
WILMINGTON — The Wilmington College women’s basketball team overcame a 15-point halftime deficit to defeat Heidelberg University 61-51 Saturday in an Ohio Athletic Conference contest at Fred Raizk Arena Saturday afternoon. Wilmington finished the game 23-of-61 (37.7 percent) from the field to go along with a 7-of-25 performance...
WHS girls 5th, boys 6th at South Dearborn meet
SOUTH DEARBORN, Ind. — The Wilmington High School girls were fifth and the boys sixth Saturday at the South Dearborn Invitational swim meet. For the WHS girls, Bailey Moyer was fourth in the 100 free (64.98), fourth in the 100 back (1:15.84) and swam on two fourth place relay teams. The 200 medley relay with Moyer, Hannah Scott, Vanessa Calderone and Adriana Benitez went 2:22.14 while the 200 free team made up of the same foursome clocked 2:05.56.
Blood drive set for Dec. 22 in Blanchester
DAYTON, Ohio – Community Blood Center is in critical need of type O and B negative blood. Help avert this shortage during the busiest time of the holiday season when you donate at the Blanchester community blood drive Thursday, Dec. 22 from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Blanchester Church of Christ, 911 Cherry St.
WC names three to administrative positions
Wilmington College named three persons to key administrative positions in recent weeks. Angela Griffin is the new vice president/chief marketing and enrollment management officer while Dr. Dahlia Cavazos Castillo is the new program director for occupational therapy, replacing the program’s founding director, Dr. Cindy Hahn, who died unexpectedly in October. Also, Steve Cukovecki moved from the Office of Admission to become the director of alumni and family engagement.
WC Dec. grads recognized at senior lunch
Wilmington College recognized its December graduates with a special lunch and evening celebration Wednesday, Dec. 7 as they finished their fall semester classes and prepared for Final Exam Week, which is held on Friday, Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 9, 12 and 13. WC President Trevor Bates congratulated the soon-to-be grads...
Clinton County Municipal court reports
WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. An appointed interim judge currently oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.
