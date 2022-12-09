ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cross country state champ from Chelsea has strong showing at nationals

Connell Alford added All-American honors to an already memorable cross country season. Just a month removed from winning the Michigan High School Athletic Association Division 2 boys state title, the Chelsea standout finished 14th overall at the Champs Sports National Championships to earn All-American recognition on Saturday in San Diego.
University of Michigan shirts, stocking stuffers under $50 for Wolverines fans

Know someone on your holiday list who’d love a little more maize and blue this year? Fanatics has you covered. Whether you’re a superfan and you want to be decked out in some new Wolverines bling yourself, or you are buying holiday gifts for the Michigan fans on your list, right now you can score some great deals on U-M branded apparel and more. Lots of items are priced under $50.
Jason Carr terminated from WDIV

Correction: Jason Carr was fired from WDIV-TV after expressing frustration with co-workers during his “Jason Carr Live” morning program on Local 4+. The target of his frustration was incorrect in an earlier version of this story. Jason Carr, host of WDIV-TV's daily mid-morning program "Live in the D,"...
The 25 most beautiful metro Detroit restaurants and bars

It’s a common saying among chefs: you eat with your eyes first. While this usually applies to plating a dish, there is something just a bit more special about eating in a stunning restaurant, too. Whether you’re planning for a big event, celebrating a birthday, or trying to impress a special someone, the Detroit area offers a number of gorgeous eateries that offer a feast for your eyes as well as your mouth.
