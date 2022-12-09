ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ingham County, MI

Ingham County commissioner-elect resigns before taking office

By Sheldon Krause, Lansing State Journal
 4 days ago
A candidate who won election to the Ingham County Board of Commissioners in November has resigned before taking office.

Amy Salisbury, who was elected Nov. 8 to represent District 13, submitted her resignation, effective Jan. 1, which would have been her first day in office.

Salisbury did not respond to a request for comment.

A statement from the board said that Salisbury resigned for "personal reasons."

Salisbury, a Democrat, defeated Republican Paul Lello 6,823 to 2,965. Republican Randy Schafer previously represented the district.

Salisbury defeated Graham Diedrich in the primary 1,861 to 1,815. Lello was unopposed.

The new 13th District is currently represented by 11th District Commissioner Emily Stivers, a Democrat but districts changed due to redistricting effective Jan. 1.

The board is accepting applications to fill the position. The board will appoint a replacement from those who apply.

Ryan Sebolt, chairperson-elect of the Ingham County Board of Commissioners, said in a statement, “We plan on an open and orderly process for filling this vacancy and we wish commissioner-elect Salisbury the best.”

Applications are being accepted until 5 p.m. Jan. 9; will be reviewed by the board's Democratic caucus, which will make a recommendation to the full board for appointment after a round of interviews.

Applications are open to any registered voter living in precincts 1-5, 10, 18, 19 and 21 in Meridian Township. The new commissioner would serve the remainder of Salisbury's two-year term.

Applications can be found on the county website.

