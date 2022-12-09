Joplin Lady Eagles Basketball Keeps Leavenworth at Bay to Get the Win in the First Round of the Lady Eagle Classic

The first rounds of the 26th Annual Freeman Lady Eagle Classic kicked off Thursday afternoon. The Joplin Lady Eagles started the tournament off with a matchup against Leavenworth.

Joplin survives against the Lady Pioneers to win 45-39. The Lady Eagles will play Farmington at 7:30 pm in the championship semifinals Friday, December 9th.

