ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joplin, MO

Joplin Lady Eagles Basketball Keeps Leavenworth at Bay to Get the Win in the First Round of the Lady Eagle Classic

By Tichina Coleman
Four States Home Page
Four States Home Page
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42f2zK_0jcYY5FG00

The first rounds of the 26th Annual Freeman Lady Eagle Classic kicked off Thursday afternoon. The Joplin Lady Eagles started the tournament off with a matchup against Leavenworth.

Joplin survives against the Lady Pioneers to win 45-39. The Lady Eagles will play Farmington at 7:30 pm in the championship semifinals Friday, December 9th.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNF/KODE | FourStatesHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Four States Home Page

Joplin Eagles Boys Basketball Advances to the Championship Semifinals of the Carthage Invitational with a Win over Springfield Rush

The 75th Annual Carthage Invitational took place this evening and the Joplin Eagles would have the second game of the night with a meeting against Nixa Springfield Southern Missouri Rush. The Eagles had a big third quarter to fend off Rush to get the victory 61-52. They advances to the championship semifinals to take on […]
JOPLIN, MO
Four States Home Page

Carl Junction Hosts Dual Wrestling Tournament

Saturday, Carl Junction would host their Classic Dual Wrestling Tournament there at Carl Junction High School. There were 8 teams in attendance. Willard and Carl Junction would tie for 3rd Place. Carl Junction Senior, Lukas Walker would earn his 100th career victory. The tournament champions would be the Seneca Indians as they defeated the Nixa […]
CARL JUNCTION, MO
Four States Home Page

Carthage Tigers Boys Basketball Get Ready to Host for the 76th Annual Carthage Invitational

It’s about time for one of the classic high school basketball tournaments in the area. The Carthage Tigers boys basketball team is gearing up to host the 76th Annual Carthage Invitational that begins Thursday afternoon. The basketball tournament has a rich history and sees great talent each year. The tournament will include four local teams: […]
CARTHAGE, MO
Four States Home Page

Four States Home Page

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
491K+
Views
ABOUT

fourstateshomepage.com is a news site powered by KSNF and KODE News in Joplin, MO

 https://www.fourstateshomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy