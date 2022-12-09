Firefighters battle massive fire in Portage County
CHARLESTOWN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – Fire responded to a massive fire in Portage County Thursday night.
Firefighters are working to combat the blaze at Patrick Excavating and Trucking, along State Route 5 in Charlestown Township.Man wanted for questioning in double homicide arrested after car breaks down in Ashtabula
Once firefighters arrived, flames could be seen coming through the roof.
There’s still no word how the fire started.
