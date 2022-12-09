ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portage County, OH

Firefighters battle massive fire in Portage County

By Jordan Unger
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 4 days ago

CHARLESTOWN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – Fire responded to a massive fire in Portage County Thursday night.

Firefighters are working to combat the blaze at Patrick Excavating and Trucking, along State Route 5 in Charlestown Township.

Man wanted for questioning in double homicide arrested after car breaks down in Ashtabula

Once firefighters arrived, flames could be seen coming through the roof.

There’s still no word how the fire started.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Comments / 2

