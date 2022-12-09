Firefighters battle massive fire in Portage County

CHARLESTOWN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – Fire responded to a massive fire in Portage County Thursday night.

Firefighters are working to combat the blaze at Patrick Excavating and Trucking, along State Route 5 in Charlestown Township.

Once firefighters arrived, flames could be seen coming through the roof.

There’s still no word how the fire started.

