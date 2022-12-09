Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to horrible Deshaun Watson news
When the Cleveland Browns traded for Deshaun Watson, they likely hoped that they were getting one of the most talented and productive quarterbacks in the NFL, like he was during his time with the Houston Texans. But through his first couple of games with the team, he has certainly not been that.
Look: NFL Owner's Daughter Going Viral Before Kickoff
The Kansas City Chiefs are set to take on a divisional rival in the Denver Broncos on Sunday afternoon. Kickoff between Kansas City and Denver is set for 4:05 p.m. E.T. this afternoon. Gracie Hunt, the daughter of the Chiefs owner, appears to be ready for kickoff. The daughter of...
Odell Beckham Jr. Next Move: Bills Sign OBJ to 'Prove-It' Contract?
Odell Beckham's third visit is done, which means a decision might be pending. But as the Bills surely know, there has been a Cowboys "red flag.''
Jerry Jones Has Blunt Message For Troubled Cowboys Player
The Dallas Cowboys questionably kept troubled cornerback Kelvin Joseph this past spring when they had the option to release him. Now, the team will need him to step up after Anthony Brown suffered a season-ending Achilles tear in Week 13. Joseph has been thrust into into a starting role alongside...
Popculture
Playboy Model Shows Interest in Tom Brady Following Gisele Bündchen Divorce
A Playboy model would love to get to know Tom Brady more following his divorce from Gisele Bündchen. Sara Blake recently spoke to the New York Post and said she is interested in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback now that he's single. However, Blake would have to get permission from her husband first.
Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott Fined for Unsportsmanlike Conduct
The Cowboys stars were among 10 NFL players fined for a total of over $100,000.
iheart.com
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
Look: Cowboys Fans Are Furious With Rob Gronkowski Today
A lot of people rank the Dallas Cowboys as a Super Bowl contender right now. Former all-world tight end Rob Gronkowski is not one of them though and he has the Cowboys fanbase fuming. Appearing on FOX NFL Sunday, Gronkowski declared that the Cowboys might be "pretenders" this season and...
The 5 Ugliest Divorces in NFL History
Here's a look five notable contenders for the most publicized and ugliest divorces and settlements involving current or retired NFL stars.
thecomeback.com
Jerry Jones says Cowboys player needs to “become a man”
After Anthony Brown injured himself last week, the Dallas Cowboys must rely on a troubled player who hasn’t started a game this season. And owner Jerry Jones wants the best out of him. Kelvin Joseph has made limited contributions this season. Per Pro-Football-Reference, Joseph recorded 14 tackles, one pass...
Former NFL star reveals how he beat drug tests
Longtime NFL defensive lineman Chris Long, who won Super Bowls with both the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles in 2017 and 2018, revealed some pretty shocking information following his retirement from the league, admitting that he used cannabis throughout his career even though it was banned. Chris Long told Fox News that he used Read more... The post Former NFL star reveals how he beat drug tests appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
thecomeback.com
Jason Witten may have surprising new job
Nashville’s Lipscomb Academy found a lot of success with former NFL player Trent Dilfer as their head coach, so much so that he’s now off to become UAB’s new head coach. Now, the prep school is thinking about replacing him with another former NFL star, Jason Witten.
thecomeback.com
NFL hits another star, team with fine after fake injury
The NFL ramped up its focus on apparent fake injuries this weekend. The league levied huge fines on the New Orleans Saints following an incident on Monday Night Football. On Saturday, the league fined the team, head coach Dennis Allen, All-Pro defensive end Cameron Jordan, and co-defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen. They accused Jordan of faking an ankle injury during the Saints’ game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Monday.
NFL World Furious With Deshaun Watson Decision Sunday
On Sunday, the Browns removed Deshaun Watson from the game, bringing backup Jacoby Brissett into the contest, to attempt a fourth down play. Many assumed that Brissett would quarterback sneak it, but instead, he took a shot deep, only for it to go incomplete. Why the heck are you removing...
Veteran NFL Kicker Cut Before Sunday's Game
A veteran NFL kicker has been released before his team's game on Sunday. Matthew Wright, a 26-year-old placekicker, needs to find a new home after Saturday. The Pittsburgh Steelers released the veteran NFL kicker ahead of their game on Sunday. Pittsburgh has chosen to go with Chris Boswell at kicker...
thecomeback.com
Jeff Saturday announces Colts quarterback decision
While Jeff Saturday’s interim head coaching experience got off on the right foot, it’s been a disaster ever since. While Saturday has struggled with clock management and their offense has been anemic, the team has lost three straight, including a 54-19 drubbing at the hands of the Dallas Cowboys.
thecomeback.com
CFB world reacts to Caleb Williams’ Heisman Trophy win
Quarterback Caleb Williams, who came out of nowhere this season to lead the USC Trojans back to football glory, was named the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner Saturday night. The sophomore received 2,031 points and 544 first-place votes, beating runner-up, TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Max Duggan (1,420 points and 188 first-place votes). Ohio State Buckeyes QB C.J. Stroud finished third (539 and 37), followed by Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett (349 and 36). It was the closest winning vote margin in four years.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to huge Eagles news
The Philadelphia Eagles notched a huge win over the division rival New York Giants on Sunday afternoon, but there was a bit of concern as safety Reed Blankenship left the game with an apparent knee injury. But on Monday morning, the team got a bit of good news regarding the prognosis of his injury.
thecomeback.com
New Orleans Saints make major quarterback decision
The New Orleans Saints won’t make a change at quarterback this week. Head coach Dennis Allen announced on Monday that Andy Dalton will remain the team’s starting QB. Allen revealed that he planned to start Dalton for the team’s game this weekend against rival Atlanta at his weekly press conference.
