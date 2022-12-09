ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Gruesome details revealed in preliminary hearing for man, girlfriend accused of murdering roommate

By Brittany Jacob via
ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fruVk_0jcYWzVR00

Grisly details emerged during Thursday's preliminary hearing for 20-year-old Lawrence Madrid.

A judge ruled there is enough evidence to send him to trial for allegedly mutilating his roommate's body to help cover up his murder.

The decision came after gruesome testimony from detectives and a witness.

Madrid is charged with accessory to murder and mutilation of human remains in the death of his former roommate, 20-year-old Sergio Bonboster.

Investigators say Madrid's 17- year-old girlfriend stabbed Bonboster to death, and Madrid helped cover the crime.

The victim's body was mutilated, burned, and a part of it dumped in the canal near Hughes and Norwich in Northwest Fresno.

An unhoused woman, Amanda Morgan, who was with her dog found Bonboster's remains in October of last year.

She testified Thursday about the disturbing discovery.

"It looked like a human body, a hand, it looked like a human body like a disfigured," Morgan said.

Loren Kasten with the Fresno Police Department was assigned to the homicide unit as a detective.

He said when he arrived on scene that day, they could not immediately identify the victim.

"The body appeared to have been burned and there was only half of the body there," he said.

According to Kasten, officers had responded to a disturbance between the two roommates just two weeks prior.

He said during questioning, Madrid claimed Bonboster had been calling him names and challenging him to a fight -- which eventually did happen in the apartment they shared.

"He said as he was struggling with Bonboster, he told his girlfriend to get a knife, and as he was wrestling with Bonboster he heard the sounds of what sounded like someone being stabbed," he said.

Kasten said Bonboster was stabbed 19 times. "He said that evening they cleaned up the blood and then the next day after getting a night's sleep, they decided that the best route to cover up the murder was to dismember the body and to dispose of it," Kasten said.

Bonbosters family sat in court and listened to the witness statements. While they did not want to go on camera, they told me they will be at every hearing... fighting for justice for their son.

Madrid's 17-year-old girlfriend is booked into the Juvenile Justice Center and faces murder charges.

Madrid will be back in court in two weeks on December 22nd to be arraigned again.

Comments / 8

Gloria De La Peña
3d ago

People can't just fight and squash it anymore. I mean fighting is juvenile but murder like that is cowardly and ruthless! RIP to the victim.

Reply
11
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YourCentralValley.com

Boy shot in Clovis, investigation underway, police say

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Police are searching for a suspect after a boy was shot in Clovis Sunday night, according to the Clovis Police Department. Officers say they responded to the intersection of Bullard and Minnewawa avenues around 10:00 p.m. after receiving multiple calls of shots fired in the area. When officers arrived, they found multiple […]
CLOVIS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Victim of southeast Fresno deadly shooting

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man shot and killed in southwest Fresno on Sunday was identified by the Fresno Police Department. Officers say 42-year-old Bernardo Coronado was the man found in the roadway shortly after 4:00 p.m. on the 5100 block of East Lane Avenue, near an apartment complex. Witnesses said the man was unconscious […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Hoodie-wearing man wanted in Fresno robbery, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man wearing a hoodie is wanted by the Fresno Police Department after officers say he robbed a Burger King in central Fresno on Monday. According to police, the man walked into the business around 7:30 a.m. near Blackstone and Princeton avenue brandished a firearm at a worker behind the counter […]
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

KCSO: Man turns himself in after shooting family member, holds woman, children hostage

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. — A man is behind bars after turning himself in after shooting a family member and holding the victim’s family hostage, according to officials. The Kings County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home near the 20500 block of Main Street in Stratford on Thursday, after receiving a call from an unknown person. They stated someone had been shot and killed following an argument.
STRATFORD, CA
thesungazette.com

TCSO arrest man on 40 counts of animal cruelty, neglect

Tulare County Sheriffs Office arrests Cesar Flores on 40 counts of animal cruelty, neglect after discovering a multitude of horses, cows, dogs on his property were malnourished. LINDSAY– After receiving a tip about a possible animal abuse case, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office Ag Detectives worked with the Tulare County...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
goldrushcam.com

Armed Robbery Suspects from Fresno County Arrested in Madera County

December 12, 2022 - The Madera County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) reports on Saturday December 10, 2022 shortly after 3:30 P.M., the Madera County Sheriff’s Office received a request to. provide assistance to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office and California Highway Patrol in locating outstanding suspects from an armed...
YourCentralValley.com

One dead after homicide in southeast Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was shot and killed in southeast Fresno Sunday afternoon, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say just after 4:00 p.m. they received calls regarding five to six shots fired in the 5100 block of east Lane Avenue near Peach Avenue and reported a man laying in the roadway. […]
FRESNO, CA
KMJ

2 Women Arrested After Stealing From Kohl’s In Northwest Fresno, Investigators Say

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Two women were arrested Saturday afternoon after investigators say they stole from a Kohl’s shopping center in Northwest Fresno. CHP Central Division Investigators were called out to Kohl’s on Shaw and Brawley Avenues around 2:30 p.m. for reports that two women had run out of the store with multiple bags of clothes.
FRESNO, CA
KGET

Driver clocked at 107 mph arrested on suspicion of DUI: CHP

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A driver clocked at 107 mph on Interstate 5 was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to California Highway Patrol. Joel William Mallette, 33, had red and watery eyes, slurred speech and smelled strongly of alcohol when stopped in a Toyota Solaris the afternoon of Dec. 7 on […]
KINGS COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

Tulare officers back to work after being arrested during house party

VISALIA, Calif. — Two Tulare Police Department officers are back to work after being arrested in Visalia following a house party back in October. This is an update from an incident that happened on Halloween where Officers Juan Moreno and Alejandro Veracruz, who also happen to be siblings were taken into custody after the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office paid a visit to Moreno’s house due to complaints of loud music.
VISALIA, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Two arrested in Marina face DUI and loaded firearm charges, police

MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV)- Marina Police said they arrested a Fresno man and a Salinas woman suspected of driving under the influence with a loaded firearm in the vehicle on Thursday. At around 4:08 p.m., the Bike Patrol noticed a vehicle driving recklessly along the 200 block of Reservation Road. They stopped the driver of the The post Two arrested in Marina face DUI and loaded firearm charges, police appeared first on KION546.
MARINA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: 2 brothers shot 1 dead visiting friends in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is investigating after they say two brothers were shot Thursday afternoon. Police say officers responded to the 3900 block of East Olive Avenue at 3:40 p.m. regarding a Shot Spotter report of five gunshots fired. Officers say they found two shooting victims, a 25- year-old man and […]
FRESNO, CA
ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
60K+
Followers
12K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy