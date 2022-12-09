Read full article on original website
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Dry start to work week, rain arrives Wednesday
INDIANAPOLIS — It will be a mostly cloudy and chilly Sunday night with overnight temperatures near 30 degrees. Grab the coat for Monday. There is a chance we see a little sunshine. Expect highs in the 40s. Highs will be in the 40s on Tuesday, too, with mostly cloudy...
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Weekend improvements
INDIANAPOLIS — Our stagnant pattern of cloudy skies will continue this afternoon with a few rain showers possible as well. Highs top out slightly above average in the mid 40s. Clouds and drizzle continue this evening with temperatures dropping into the low 40s. Grab a warm, waterproof jacket if...
Here's Yelp's 10 must-try holiday treats around Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — We're decking the halls this holiday season, so why not deck out your treats and drinks too?! Yelp Indy has 10 local lattes, scoops, brews, macarons, and more for your holiday-tasting bucket list. Coffeehouse Five: Greenwood + Franklin. Order: Gingerbread latte - gingerbread syrup, white chocolate, espresso,...
Radio personality shot at in his vehicle in Indianapolis, 'lucky to be alive'
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis native and local radio personality said he's lucky to be alive after someone shot at him while he was driving on the north side of the city. It was the biggest scare of Ron Sexton's life. "I just felt glass. I didn't even hear the...
East side coffee shop opening on Christmas for 5th year
INDIANAPOLIS — An east Indianapolis coffee shop is continuing a holiday tradition by opening its doors on Christmas Day. The Neidhammer Coffee Co. at 2104 E. Washington St. will be open from noon to 3 p.m. on Dec. 25 for coffee and conversation. This will be the fifth year owner John Hobelman has hosted the Christmas Coffee, Donuts and LOVE event at the coffee, co-working and event venue.
Girl Named Tom to perform at Brown County Music Center in March 2023
NASHVILLE, Ind. — (NOTE: The video above is from a previous report on tips for buying concert tickets.) Girl Named Tom, who won Season 21 of "The Voice," will perform in Nashville, Indiana, in March 2023. The sibling trio, who lives in South Bend, will perform at the Brown...
Ball State senior takes Miss America stage
MUNCIE, Ind. — The quest to crown a new Miss America is underway, and one Ball State University student is in the running. Elizabeth Hallal is Miss Indiana 2022. Originally from Georgetown, Indiana, Hallal is a senior at Ball State studying musical theater. "The Miss America organization is so...
Lynyrd Skynyrd, ZZ Top co-headlining tour with stop at Ruoff Music Center
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Classic rock bands Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top are co-headlining a summer 2023 tour, and they're bringing the show to Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville. The Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour will stop in nearly two dozen cities, kicking off in West Palm Beach, Florida, on July 21. The show at Ruoff Music Center will be Aug. 20. It will be part of the Coors Light Concert Series.
Hundreds of students compete in FIRST LEGO League State Championship in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics are what STEM is all about. The students who competed at the FIRST LEGO League State Championship in Indianapolis have that down pat. FIRST is an acronym meaning "For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology." Those competing at the state championship...
Indiana reports 1st pediatric flu death; health officials urge vaccinations
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported the state's first pediatric flu death. It comes as more than 24 people have died from influenza in Indiana this season. Health and hospital officials are urging people to get vaccinated against influenza. “With the upcoming holidays, travel and family gatherings,...
Teen dead after early morning shooting in Muncie
MUNCIE, Ind. — A teenager is dead after an early morning shooting in Muncie. Police said they received the call around 12:30 a.m. Monday at 1505 West Stirling Drive. Medics pronounced a 17-year-old man dead at the scene. Police detained a 17-year-old woman for questioning. Police said the investigation...
Zac Brown Band to perform at Ruoff Music Center in August 2023
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Country band Zac Brown Band is returning to central Indiana next summer. The three-time Grammy-winning band will perform at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville on Sunday, Aug. 6. The concert is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET. Country band King Calaway ("World for Two," "No...
IMPD investigates 3 Sunday morning shooting incidents
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD Aggravated Assault detectives are investigating three shooting incidents that happened early Sunday morning along the Interstate 70 corridor between the North Split and Keystone exit. Three men were wounded as a result of the shootings, police believe. At around 5 p.m. Sunday, police said no arrests...
'They're turning this into a slum' | A trashy situation for tenants at Cheswick Village Apartments
INDIANAPOLIS — Imagine living in a community surrounded by trash, and apartments filled with mold, rats and roaches. . That's what's happening in Cheswick Village Apartments on the northeast side of Indianapolis. Neighbors say two weeks ago, dumpsters disappeared. "One day, the bins just was gone. They've...
Osten, Brady power IUPUI to 75-53 victory over Spalding
INDIANAPOLIS — Chris Osten scored 19 points, Vincent Brady II didn't miss a shot and scored 17 and IUPUI beat Division III Spalding 75-53 on Monday. Osten added five rebounds for the Jaguars (2-8). Brady made all seven of his shots with three 3-pointers. Daylan Hamilton went 5 of 7 from the field to finish with 12 points. The victory broke a five-game slide for the Jaguars.
Anderson PD searching for lottery ticket robbers
ANDERSON, Ind. — The Anderson Police Department is looking for the robbers who stole and cashed scratch-off lottery tickets. According to police, a masked man went into the Low Bob's Tobacco on Cross Street Nov. 28. The man ordered employees onto the floor and then broke into the lottery...
IMPD investigating shooting on south US 31
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a shooting on the far south side of Indianapolis early Sunday afternoon. Officers were called to a strip mall on U.S. 31 near the intersection of Stop 11 Road just before 12:45 p.m. Sunday on a reported shooting and found the man, whose name was not shared.
IMPD: 2 people show up at Community Hospital North with gunshot wounds
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD detectives are investigating after two people injured in a shooting showed up at a northeast Indianapolis hospital early Monday. Shortly after midnight, officers responded to Community Hospital North, 7150 Clearvista Drive, for a report of two people who were shot walking into the emergency room. Both...
Multiple children injured, 1 critically, in crash on Indy's southwest side
INDIANAPOLIS — Multiple children were taken to the hospital following a crash on the southwest side of Indianapolis Sunday evening, police said. In all, seven people, including the two drivers and five children, were involved. The two-vehicle crash happened around 4:45 p.m. in the 5600 block of Norcroft Drive,...
Police: Near north side fatal shooting appears self-inflicted
INDIANAPOLIS — A person died Sunday in a shooting on the near north side of Indianapolis. The shooting happened at around 3:30 p.m. in the 300 block of West 31st Street, just south of Crown Hill Funeral Home and Cemetery and west of North Capitol Avenue. Police who were...
