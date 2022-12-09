ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

WTHR

Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Weekend improvements

INDIANAPOLIS — Our stagnant pattern of cloudy skies will continue this afternoon with a few rain showers possible as well. Highs top out slightly above average in the mid 40s. Clouds and drizzle continue this evening with temperatures dropping into the low 40s. Grab a warm, waterproof jacket if...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Here's Yelp's 10 must-try holiday treats around Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — We're decking the halls this holiday season, so why not deck out your treats and drinks too?! Yelp Indy has 10 local lattes, scoops, brews, macarons, and more for your holiday-tasting bucket list. Coffeehouse Five: Greenwood + Franklin. Order: Gingerbread latte - gingerbread syrup, white chocolate, espresso,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

East side coffee shop opening on Christmas for 5th year

INDIANAPOLIS — An east Indianapolis coffee shop is continuing a holiday tradition by opening its doors on Christmas Day. The Neidhammer Coffee Co. at 2104 E. Washington St. will be open from noon to 3 p.m. on Dec. 25 for coffee and conversation. This will be the fifth year owner John Hobelman has hosted the Christmas Coffee, Donuts and LOVE event at the coffee, co-working and event venue.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Ball State senior takes Miss America stage

MUNCIE, Ind. — The quest to crown a new Miss America is underway, and one Ball State University student is in the running. Elizabeth Hallal is Miss Indiana 2022. Originally from Georgetown, Indiana, Hallal is a senior at Ball State studying musical theater. "The Miss America organization is so...
MUNCIE, IN
WTHR

Lynyrd Skynyrd, ZZ Top co-headlining tour with stop at Ruoff Music Center

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Classic rock bands Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top are co-headlining a summer 2023 tour, and they're bringing the show to Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville. The Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour will stop in nearly two dozen cities, kicking off in West Palm Beach, Florida, on July 21. The show at Ruoff Music Center will be Aug. 20. It will be part of the Coors Light Concert Series.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
WTHR

Teen dead after early morning shooting in Muncie

MUNCIE, Ind. — A teenager is dead after an early morning shooting in Muncie. Police said they received the call around 12:30 a.m. Monday at 1505 West Stirling Drive. Medics pronounced a 17-year-old man dead at the scene. Police detained a 17-year-old woman for questioning. Police said the investigation...
MUNCIE, IN
WTHR

Zac Brown Band to perform at Ruoff Music Center in August 2023

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Country band Zac Brown Band is returning to central Indiana next summer. The three-time Grammy-winning band will perform at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville on Sunday, Aug. 6. The concert is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET. Country band King Calaway ("World for Two," "No...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
WTHR

IMPD investigates 3 Sunday morning shooting incidents

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD Aggravated Assault detectives are investigating three shooting incidents that happened early Sunday morning along the Interstate 70 corridor between the North Split and Keystone exit. Three men were wounded as a result of the shootings, police believe. At around 5 p.m. Sunday, police said no arrests...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Osten, Brady power IUPUI to 75-53 victory over Spalding

INDIANAPOLIS — Chris Osten scored 19 points, Vincent Brady II didn't miss a shot and scored 17 and IUPUI beat Division III Spalding 75-53 on Monday. Osten added five rebounds for the Jaguars (2-8). Brady made all seven of his shots with three 3-pointers. Daylan Hamilton went 5 of 7 from the field to finish with 12 points. The victory broke a five-game slide for the Jaguars.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Anderson PD searching for lottery ticket robbers

ANDERSON, Ind. — The Anderson Police Department is looking for the robbers who stole and cashed scratch-off lottery tickets. According to police, a masked man went into the Low Bob's Tobacco on Cross Street Nov. 28. The man ordered employees onto the floor and then broke into the lottery...
ANDERSON, IN
WTHR

IMPD investigating shooting on south US 31

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a shooting on the far south side of Indianapolis early Sunday afternoon. Officers were called to a strip mall on U.S. 31 near the intersection of Stop 11 Road just before 12:45 p.m. Sunday on a reported shooting and found the man, whose name was not shared.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

