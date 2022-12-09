INDIANAPOLIS — An east Indianapolis coffee shop is continuing a holiday tradition by opening its doors on Christmas Day. The Neidhammer Coffee Co. at 2104 E. Washington St. will be open from noon to 3 p.m. on Dec. 25 for coffee and conversation. This will be the fifth year owner John Hobelman has hosted the Christmas Coffee, Donuts and LOVE event at the coffee, co-working and event venue.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 2 HOURS AGO